Laurel County Sheriff John Root says Deputy Greg Poynter was dispatched to a business off West Cumberland Gap Parkway where a person was reportedly passed out. Deputy Pointer arrived to find 50-year-old Tammy Johnson and 43-year-old Alisha Sharpe, both of Barbourville. During the investigation both were found in possession of suspected methamphetamine. Sharpe was also found to have an outstanding Knox County warrant for public intoxication and identity theft. Both Johnson and Sharpe were arrested and lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.

LAUREL COUNTY, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO