Eastern Kentucky Man Arrested and Charged with Assault Following Public Disturbance Complaint
The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office has announced that they have arrested and charged a man for assault Wednesday night after responding to a call of someone walking in a neighborhood screaming and cursing. 42 year old Hargis Ray Henson of Corbin was arrested off Robinson Creek, which is 8...
Laurel County Police Arrest Pair On Meth Charges
Laurel County Sheriff John Root says Deputy Greg Poynter was dispatched to a business off West Cumberland Gap Parkway where a person was reportedly passed out. Deputy Pointer arrived to find 50-year-old Tammy Johnson and 43-year-old Alisha Sharpe, both of Barbourville. During the investigation both were found in possession of suspected methamphetamine. Sharpe was also found to have an outstanding Knox County warrant for public intoxication and identity theft. Both Johnson and Sharpe were arrested and lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.
Arrest Make Arrest on DUI and Other Charges
According to Monticello Police Chief, Joey Hoover at approximately 10:34 p.m. Monday (Jan 30) Officer Casey Lang observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed on West Columbia Avenue, utilizing mobile radar to determine the car was traveling 61 mph in a 35 mph zone. When Officer Lang turned his patrol car around to conduct a traffic stop, he observed the Nissan Altima turn onto Lincoln Avenue, continuing at a high rate of speed and disregarding stop signs at multiple intersections. Ultimately, the car stopped on Homestead Heights.
Cracked windshield leads to multiple charges for Kentucky woman
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Laurel County woman is facing multiple charges following a traffic stop that stemmed from a cracked windshield. On Tuesday night, London Police stopped a car on North Main Street following complaints about a car driving in what other drivers called a reckless manner. During...
Two People Arrested, One Person Charged on Drug Related Offenses Following Traffic Stop
The Wayne County Sheriff announced Tuesday that they have arrested two people during a traffic stop on drug related charges. Shortly past midnight on January 31st, Deputies James Barnett and Allen Cash stopped a vehicle on East Kentucky 90 after noticing its trunk open with numerous items inside of it when it pulled out of a business. The deputies stopped the vehicle to tell the driver about the open trunk.
KSP arrests 2 in infant death investigation
MOUNT VERNON, Ky. – The Kentucky State Police has arrested a man and a woman in connection with an infant death investigation. On Friday, Jan. 27, the Rockcastle County Grand Jury returned an indictment stemming from an extensive investigation into the death of a 7-month-old in Rockcastle County. KSP...
Traffic Stop Leads to Two Drug Arrests
According to Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron a vehicle traffic stop has led to the arrest of a Pulaski County man on drug trafficking charges along with a McCreary County woman on drug-related charges. On January 31, 2023, at approximately 12:10 am Deputies James Barnett and Allen Cash observed a...
Mother, boyfriend charged in 2022 infant death
Two people have been arrested after an investigation into the death of an infant in Rockcastle County.
Adair woman arrested for stealing, using credit card
Police say an Adair County woman was arrested last week for the fraudulent use of a victim’s credit card, among other charges, after a multi-day investigation led police to neighboring Russell, Taylor, and Green counties along with Adair County. Last week, the Adair County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation...
Seven KSP traffic safety checkpoints locally
Kentucky State Police Post 15 will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints in the Post 15 area, which includes Russell, Green, Taylor, Marion, Washington, Casey, Adair, Metcalfe, Monroe, Clinton, and Cumberland counties. Checkpoint locations in Russell County include the following: Old Rowena and State Park Road, KY 80 East and...
Kentucky man arrested for stealing $41,000 worth of TV, internet and telephone wire
KNOX COUNTY, Ky. — A 52-year-old man in Knox County, Kentucky was arrested for stealing several thousands of feet of TV, internet and telephone wire, according to the Knox County Sheriff's Department. Tony Gray stole the wiring from utility poles in Flat Lick. This caused the loss of TV,...
Injury Accident Reported Wednesday
At approximately 1:40 p.m. Wednesday (Feb 1) a two-vehicle collision occurred on North Main Street injuring one woman. MPD Officer Josh Smith’s investigation determined a 2002 PT Cruiser being driven by Kelly Holloway, 35, of Monticello, pulled out of West Evelyn Avenue onto North Main Street into the path of a southbound 2007 Pontiac G6 being driven by Tiffany Hicks, 34, also of Monticello, resulting in the vehicles colliding.
Rockcastle County Sheriff’s Office looking for man who attempted to steal money
MOUNT VERNON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Rockcastle County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident where a man ran away after he attempted to steal money from an ATM. The sheriff’s office says the incident happened early Tuesday morning at the Community Trust Bank on Lake Cumberland Road. Mount...
Local Covid Cases take a Drop This Week
The Kentucky Department for Public Health reported 17 new COVID cases in Wayne County this week, a decrease from 41 last week. Looking at other counties in the Lake Cumberland District, Pulaski County had the most with 42 cases, Adair County had 40, Russell County had 24, Taylor County had 22 cases, McCreary County reported 20 cases, Casey County had 18 cases, Green County reported 15 counties, Cumberland County with 13 cases, and Clinton County reported 10 cases.
Missing Laurel County teen found safe
Authorities in Laurel County are asking for help locating a runaway teenager.
Thousands of gallons of milk spills in Ky. tanker truck crash
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - There’s a traffic alert for drivers in Pulaski County. According to the Somerset-Pulaski County Special Response Team, a tanker truck hauling milk crashed Tuesday morning at the intersection of Highways 80 and 914, just outside Somerset. Around 4,500 gallons of milk spilled. Officials say...
Weather Announcements
While roads look pretty good this morning, most area schools have cancelled in person classes. Today will be an NTI day at Wayne County, no classes at Immanuel Christian Academy, Pulaski, Clinton, and McCreary Counties. Horizon Adult Health Care is on a two-hour delay.
RCHS, RCMS go into temporary lockdown Thursday morning; situation now resolved
The Russell County High and Middle Schools went on a brief, hard lockdown this morning following an incident involving a student at the high school. RCHS Principal Shanna Tarter released this statement following the incident…. A student apparently attempted to run from school resource officers when approached regarding an altercation...
Fisherman finds body near London Dock
LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ) The body found near London Dock has been identified as Angelia Satterfield, of Corbin, according to the coroner’s office. She was 48. No other information was immediately available. 1/30/23, 8:16 a.m. A fisherman found a body near London Dock Saturday morning, according to London-Laurel Rescue Squad.
Mayor Catron Appointed Chairman of LCAD Regional Transportation Committee
The office has been a hustle and bustle of people in and out, even with this cold weather. One of the visitors was the new agent for the Lake Cumberland Area Drug Task Force who was officially sworn in by the City of Monticello Mayor. Also, City Hall received notification...
