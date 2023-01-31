The Old Bridge Police Department is accepting Alternate Route, PTC certified, and SLEO Class II PTC waiver eligible applications

Read full article on original website
READ: Full list of license plates rejected by the New Jersey MVC in 2022
WARNING: Several of the license plates the New Jersey MVC denied in 2022 contain inappropriate and offensive language. They are listed below. NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — A caped crusader was one of more than 1,400 drivers out of luck in New Jersey last year. The New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission shot down the driver’s request […]
PSE&G Gas Infrastructure Upgrades – Cindy Street between Calvin Court and Thomas Street
PSE&G Gas Infrastructure Upgrades – Cindy Street between Calvin Court and Thomas Street - PSE&G will begin gas infrastructure improvements on Cindy Street between Calvin Court and Thomas Street on Monday February 6th, 2023. The crews will begin installing a new gas main, working to transfer over the existing gas services to the new main and retiring the old main. Construction will take approximately two months to complete, weather permitting. Potential road closures may occur, expect delays and if possible, avoid this area. Access will be provided to local residents, emergency vehicles, school buses, mail carrier, deliveries, and trash haulers.
E-ZPass will have to check customer accounts before issuing violations under new N.J. law
A phrase often growled by E-ZPass users who get a violation notice in the mail — “Why didn’t they check my (expletive) E-ZPass account” — is now state law. Officials at the states three major toll roads will have to check their records first, to make sure an alleged toll violator has an E-ZPass account that should have been charged, before issuing a toll violation notice. If they do, the account is to be charged for the toll, minus the annoying $50 administrative fee, as long as the account is in good standing.
Gov. Murphy, Lieutenant Governor Oliver announce more than $38M through Lead Remediation and Abatement Grant Program
NEW JERSEY – Governor Murphy and Lieutenant Governor Oliver Wednesday announced the award of more than $38 million in funding to nonprofits and local governments across the state through the Lead Remediation and Abatement Grant Program. The announcement is part of the Murphy-Oliver Administration’s unprecedented investment of $180 million...
PHOTOS: Accident Sends Vehicle Through Fence in Lakewood
The accident happened on Ridge Avenue, near Gefen Street.
Brick Police Department Gets New Chief
Brick Police Chief Riccio retired yesterday after 37 years of service. He was replaced by Dave Forester. Lakewood Police Chief Greg Meyer made the following statement:. On behalf of all the men and women of the Lakewood Police Department, I’d like to Congratulate Dave Forester on becoming the new Chief of the Brick Police Department. Your dedicated service and loyalty will surely shine in leading the way and provide guidance to the men and women of your department.
Nine NJ Hospitals Named Among America's Best In New Report
Nine of New Jersey's hospitals were named among America’s best of 2023, according to a new Healthgrades report. The "America’s 250 Best Hospitals" report is based on “overall clinical excellence,” with methodology including the evaluation of the hospital’s performance for 31 different procedures and conditions.
Truck Crash on Middlesex County Boulevard Early Thursday Morning
SOUTH BRUNSWICK, NJ - Early this morning, two trucks were involved in a crash on Middlesex County Boulevard in South Brunswick Township. Police released these pictures on their Twitter page. Two people were trapped in an overturned truck, according to a tweet. The Monmouth Junction Fire Department was able to free the two victims. They were transported by South Brunswick EMS to an area hospital. Their current condition is unknown at this time.
Hillsborough police: Fire at Amwell Road building does not appear suspicious
Police and fire responded to a report of a water flow alarm at a building on Amwell Road, according to the Hillsborough Police Department. The report came in at approximately 2:23 p.m. on Jan. 31. Arriving units discovered a smoke condition in the rear of the building of Suite 8, police said.
Bridgewater Police Release Police Blotter, With Car Thefts, Shoplifting Incidents
BRIDGEWATER, NJ - The Bridgewater Township Police Department released its police blotter for the end of December and early January. A Sherlin Drive resident reported Dec. 22 that their vehicle was stolen from their driveway. According to police, the victim had been unloading items from their vehicle when someone entered the vehicle and fled the scene. The car was unoccupied and the key to the vehicle was still inside at the time.
PHOTOS: Four Lakewood Police Officers Retire in Walkout Ceremony [UPDATED]
The Lakewood Township today said goodbye to four Lakewood Police officers who retired. Detective Sergeant Robert Humeny, Ptl. Richard Stanik, Ptl. Joseph Qualiano, and SRO Jerome Cohen retired in a walkout ceremony, surrounded by family and friends. The event was held at Town Hall. Photos by Langsam Photography for TLS.
New Jersey middle school removes rainbow-themed signs after parents complain of favoritism
A middle school in New Jersey will be replacing its rainbow-themed "safe zone" signs with ones that feature the school's mascot following complaints from parents of students.
N.J. could increase food aid to thousands of residents who will soon lose pandemic-era assistance
With enhanced pandemic-era cash assistance for food ending Feb. 28, the state Senate on Thursday approved legislation that would raise the minimum household benefit from $50 to $95 a month in New Jersey, sending it to Gov. Phil Murphy for his signature. Lisa Pitz, director of the nonprofit Hunger Free...
Lakewood Resident Files Complaint, Seeks Attorney After Embarrassing Incident with TSA Agent
A Lakewood resident suffered an embarrassing incident while going through airport security, and he’s now seeking an attorney, the local resident told TLS. While traveling with his family through Newark Airport this weekend, the resident says he was told to remove his belt before going through the metal detector, a standard procedure.
Every NJ county now under quarantine for spotted lanternfly — what that means
🔴 The quarantine zone bumps up from 13 to 21 counties. The invasive spotted lanternfly continues to expand its reach in the Garden State. The New Jersey Department of Agriculture on Wednesday announced that all 21 counties are now officially part of the spotted lanternfly quarantine zone. Until now,...
A look inside this famous ‘Sopranos’ house for sale in NJ
You might walk right inside 380 Highland Ave. in Newark’s Forest Hill section and have no idea you were in the very living room where Uncle Junior shot Tony. Different furniture, a coat or two of paint, and it might not dawn on you. But hardcore “Sopranos” fans may know this house. It was here where an aging Uncle Junior lived in the Jersey-centric mob show.
Judge: Defiant NJ beach town can sue for $21M in dune costs
CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey beach town that defied state environmental authorities and fixed its dunes that were seriously eroded by a storm can proceed with a lawsuit seeking to recover $21 million it spent bulking up its shoreline, but cannot build a bulkhead to permanently thwart the waves, a judge ruled Wednesday.
NJ woman vanishes — authorities need your help
🔴 A young New Jersey woman has vanished and authorities are asking for your help. 🔴 Imani Glover of Morristown was last seen in NYC but has ties to several NJ cities. 🔴 Anyone with info is asked to contact Morristown Police and you can remain anonymous.
Lakewood Resident’s Summonses from the Monmouth County Sheriff’s Office Stumps Attorneys
Two summons by a Lakewood resident has attorneys bewildered. Several weeks ago, a Lakewood resident opened his mailbox to find a letter stating he failed to appear in court. The letter stated he had two pending tickets. However, these alleged incidents never occurred, but the resident is having a hard...
Frontier Airlines offers ‘all you can fly pass’ from NJ area airports
For just over a decade now, "ultra low-cost" airline Frontier Airlines has provided service from Trenton-Mercer Airport in Ewing, N.J. Featuring non-stop destinations including Orlando, Atlantic, and Chicago, Frontier offers a limited number of flights per week with very few frills. Additional Frontier flights and destinations are available from LaGuardia...
