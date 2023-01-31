Read full article on original website
963kklz.com
Mel Gibson Tried To Pee On Las Vegas Strip, Busted For Murder: Metro
Using Las Vegas Boulevard as a bathroom is not a good idea. It’s an even worse idea when you’re wanted on a murder charge. But that’s exactly what 52 year old Mel Gibson did on Sunday, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. Metro says their...
Fox5 KVVU
North Las Vegas police shoot pit bull to stop attack on small dog, owner
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A pit bull was shot and killed by a North Las Vegas Police officer as it was attacking another dog, according to the department. On Feb. 1 a North Las Vegas detective and city park employee responded to a call at 9 a.m. in Seastrand Park that a German shepherd and pitbull were running free and terrorizing people, according to authorities.
Fox5 KVVU
Judge denies North Las Vegas’ removal from lawsuit in overdose death of firefighter’s wife
TONIGHT AT 10: Students, teachers and experts explain how ChatGPT is impacting learning. Artificial Intelligence seems to be a topic everyone is talking about and its ability to write just about anything, from a book, to a recipe and even help students with a college essay. Updated: 6 hours ago.
news3lv.com
Body found in far west Summerlin neighborhood
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Authorities are investigating after a body was found in the far west Las Vegas valley Thursday morning. The discovery of the body was first reported at about 5:10 a.m. on Fox Hill Drive north of Alta Drive, west of the 215 Beltway, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said.
Terror suspect charged for damaging power plant outside Las Vegas found incompetent
A Las Vegas judge found the man facing terror-related charges connected to a fire at a southern Nevada solar facility not competent to stand trial Wednesday.
Fox5 KVVU
Man suspected of fiery DUI crash on Las Vegas Strip allegedly fell asleep at wheel, police say
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man accused of driving while intoxicated which led to a fiery crash and dramatic footage has his next day in court scheduled. Alexander Dawkins, 34, faces charges of DUI - first, failure to maintain lanes/improper lane change and lack of proof of insurance. He has since been granted bail and ordered to stay out of trouble.
Trio accused of running sweepstakes scam out of Las Vegas, deceiving victims out of millions
Three people, including a Las Vegas woman, face federal charges connected to what prosecutors called a mail fraud scheme that defrauded thousands of American citizens, many of them elderly, documents the 8 News Now Investigators reviewed said.
Detective shoots pit bull attacking dog in city park, North Las Vegas police say
A North Las Vegas police detective shot a pit bull attacking a small dog in a city park, and police say the dog's owners will be charged.
Eater
‘Mexican Hooters’ Is Getting Its Very Own Casino in North Las Vegas
A Texas-based Mexican restaurant and sports bar is partnering with a Las Vegas hospitality company to open what it describes as the “first-ever hotel-casino dedicated to the Latino community.” Ojos Locos, a breastaurant chain that has been described as “Mexican Hooters,” will open on Monday, February 6 with a 10,000-square-foot casino with a hotel and a restaurant in North Las Vegas. The casino is a first for the Ojos restaurant brand, which says on its website that “the concept was built to cater to the Latino, bringing you a comfortable laid-back sports cantina.”
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas church hit by catalytic converter thieves, says anti-theft device was installed
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Catalytic converter thieves have been a real pain for CCLV Church off Bonanza near Pecos roads. “We have unfortunately been hit eight times over the last three years,” said Pastor Elvin Hayes Jr. The church hoped installing some wire cable cages around catalytic converters...
Las Vegas-style mass shooting thwarted outside Hollywood high-rise: police
High-powered rifles were pointed outside of a Hollywood high-rise with "an unobstructed view," according to the Los Angeles Police Department, which said it thwarted a potential mass shooting.
Fox5 KVVU
Randy’s Donuts opening shop with drive-thru in west Las Vegas Valley
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Los Angeles favorite Randy’s Donuts is set to open its third location in the Las Vegas Valley later this month. According to a news release, Randy’s Donuts will open at 10267 W. Charleston Boulevard on Thursday, Feb. 16. The company says the new eatery will feature a drive-thru.
Man attempting to urinate on Las Vegas Strip arrested for murder
Police officers running a records check on a man attempting to urinate on the Las Vegas Strip later learned he was wanted for murder, the 8 News Now Investigators have learned.
news3lv.com
Las Vegas man dead following crash on US 95 near Searchlight
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A 31-year-old man is dead following a single-vehicle car crash near Searchlight, Nevada, over the weekend. The incident happened on Sunday, January 29, at around 5:13 a.m. on northbound US95, south of mile marker 34. According to Nevada State Police, a black Nissan Sedan was...
963kklz.com
9 Streets More World-Famous Than The Las Vegas Strip
For Las Vegas locals, it’s a no brainer that the Las Vegas Strip is world-famous. But it’s also the most famous street in our backyard. The one locals avoid when there is a big event in town. The street we know will be flooded with tourists. It’s on the top of our minds because it’s always in our sight.
news3lv.com
Woman found strangled to death in central Las Vegas valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police are investigating a homicide after a woman was found strangled to death in the central Las Vegas valley on Sunday. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said they got a report around 10 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, about a body found in the 4000 block of Edgeford Place, near Desert Inn Road and Valley View Boulevard.
Las Vegas man dies in suspected DUI crash near Searchlight
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man died in a single-car crash in Searchlight earlier this week, according to Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol. Christopher Richard Michael Liggins, 31, was driving northbound on U.S. 95 south of mile marker 34 on Sunday around 5:12 a.m. While driving, “for unknown reasons,” he overcorrected his vehicle’s […]
news3lv.com
Body camera video shows Christmas Day police shooting in Henderson neighborhood
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A newly released body camera video shows the moments before and after a Henderson police officer shot a burglary suspect who was allegedly reaching for a gun during a pursuit on Christmas day. The Henderson Police Department published the video from the Dec. 25 shooting...
31-year-old man arrested for distributing 'large amounts of meth' in Las Vegas
A 31-year-old man has been sentenced to 14 years in prison followed by five years of supervised release for his leadership role in trafficking large quantities of methamphetamine to Nevada.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas local turns $7.50 bet into nearly $18K at off-Strip casino
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A lucky local added some extra money to his pocket after hitting a jackpot at an off-Strip property over the weekend. According to the Rampart Casino, the local, identified only as Ashur, turned a $7.50 bet into $17,823.
