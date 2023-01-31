Read full article on original website
Sports Business Journal
Pocket Radar launches new platform, Pocket Radar Plus, with features like slow-motion video, pitch tagging
Pocket Radar is offering its first subscription product, Pocket Radar Plus, with new features such as slow-motion video, pitch tagging and charting and more integrations with third-party apps through the Pocket Radar Connect platform. Honored as one of the 2023 Best of Show products at the American Baseball Coaches Association...
