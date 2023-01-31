ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 2

Related
fox2detroit.com

Pawn Stars Do America coming to two Michigan cities

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - The trio of Rick, Corey, and Chumlee from the popular show Pawn Stars are taking their show on the road for another season of their spinoff series. A post shared on their Facebook page announced the show Pawn Stars Do America will be heading to 15 cities, including Ann Arbor and Detroit. The announcement comes with an invitation for anyone with something interesting to show off to bring it on.
ANN ARBOR, MI
103.3 WKFR

At Least 6 Romance Novels That Are Set in Michigan

Love is in the air. That and, a lot of snow. It's cold out there. But, with Valentine's Day around the corner, yes love is also in the air. If you're a reader or, perhaps your significant other is a reader, there are a number of books that are actually based in Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
103.3 WKFR

Ohio Church Turns ‘Eye of The Tiger’ Into Song About Being A Jesus Warrior

Let me first open up and say I don't care what religion you practice, as long as you're not interfering or endangering anyone else's way of life, I feel everyone should believe what they want to believe. I mean take it from me, I believe that the Ojibwe story of Nanaboozhoo slapping Paul Bunyan with a Walleye, causing him to fall, and having his ass imprint forming Red Lake is most likely real.
OHIO STATE
103.3 WKFR

Why Does Guy Fieri Hate Kalamazoo?

Guy Fieri is like the Nickelback of the Food World - People Love to Hate on him because it's the popular thing to do, but deep down, you KNOW he's awesome, and you wish you were as cool as him. I love him. I love Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives. He...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WILX-TV

Woody says early spring on the way for Michigan

HOWELL, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan’s official groundhog, Woody, made her annual Groundhog Day prediction Thursday morning. With a large crowd gathered around “Woody’s House” at the Howell Nature Center, the bundled-up onlookers saw Woody emerge to not see her shadow, signaling an early spring, according to the Groundhog Day legend.
HOWELL, MI
wcsx.com

Make VERNOR’S The Official Drink of Michigan

Vernor’s fans, it is time to unite and rise up. Let’s make Vernor’s the official drink of Michigan. Please sign my petition and show your support for the 150+ year Michigan tradition. Here’s a snippet from my petition:. James Vernor was a pharmacist who created this...
MICHIGAN STATE
DBusiness Magazine

Return of the Nerd

Rick Snyder is still one tough nerd, a tagline he rode to the Michigan Capitol as the state’s 48th governor in 2011, where he served for two terms. But today, […] The post Return of the Nerd appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
MICHIGAN STATE
UPMATTERS

Two Michigan acts nominated for Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Class of 2023

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has announced the 14 acts up for nomination for the 2023 class, including two with Michigan ties. Willie Nelson, Missy Elliott and George Michael are some of the biggest names in the class, along with Kate Bush, Sheryl Crow, Cyndi Lauper, Iron Maiden, Joy Division/New Order, Rage Against the Machine, Soundgarden, A Tribe Called Quest and Warren Zevon.
MICHIGAN STATE
103.3 WKFR

103.3 WKFR

Kalamazoo, MI
16K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

103.3 WKFR plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Kalamazoo, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy