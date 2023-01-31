Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Providence, Rhode Island launches $10 Million reparations program to address its contentious pastEdy ZooProvidence, RI
4 Amazing Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Highly-rated new grocery store opens in MassachusettsKristen WaltersNorwood, MA
Judge scolds and issues single mother a $350 fine before changing his mindSavannah AylinProvidence, RI
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in ProvidenceTed RiversProvidence, RI
Related
Valley Breeze
Owner weighing options for Christiansen Dairy property
NORTH PROVIDENCE – The future of the former Christiansen’s Dairy property on Smith Street is still up in the air, says its owner, with various options being discussed with a number of parties. Anthony Manzo said he expects to be getting a permit for construction within the next...
independentri.com
Inside Scoop’s new owner says business’ tradition will continue
NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — A staple of Rhode Island summers has changed hands. After over 20 years of serving ice cream to their community, Inside Scoop owner John Bucci and his wife Michelle are retiring from the role. The heads of operation since 2001 have passed the shop over...
Valley Breeze
Knock On Wood opening this weekend in new location
SMITHFIELD – The owners of Knock On Wood Furniture say they have been hustling for the past two weeks putting a whole lot of furniture together in advance of a planned grand opening this Saturday, Feb. 4. Mike Gordon said they are excited to welcome customers back to this...
nrinow.news
Gold Door Realty, Gold Door Co-op coming to Park Square in North Smithfield
NORTH SMITHFIELD – Three highly visible – and long vacant – buildings in Park Square are on track to get new life following a unique renovation project that will make work space available to multiple small businesses in the region. Kamil Sarji of Glocester purchased a .35-acre...
Largest Handmade Gift Shop in MA Announces Big News About Kingston Location
(KINGSTON, MASSACHUSETTS) "This is seriously going to be epic," stated 4GoodVibes in a recent Facebook post that revealed big news for the largest handmade gift shop in Massachusetts, located inside the Kingston Collection on the South Shore.
McDermott Pool to close for repairs
Mayor Frank Picozzi announced Tuesday McDermott Pool will close temporarily.
New Massachusetts Supermarket Should Come Closer to the SouthCoast
A new supermarket chain has opened its first Massachusetts location in Norwood, but I think one should come much closer to the SouthCoast. The market is called Addie's and it is the first supermarket to offer drive-up groceries exclusively. Yes, that means you cannot physically walk into this market and buy your groceries. You have to shop online before you go, then swing through and pick them up.
New Bed Bath & Beyond Store Closures Include Worcester Location
Yet another slew of planned Bed Bath & Beyond store closures was announced, including multiple stores in Massachusetts. The struggling company announced the upcoming closures on Monday, Jan. 30, following a list of 62 store shutdowns announced earlier this month. The soon-to-shutter Massachusetts spots are:. 230 Fortune Boulevard in Milford.
Turnto10.com
Two Bed Bath & Beyond stores in Bristol County slated to close
Beleaguered Bed Bath & Beyond will close another 87 stores. The retailer announced 150 store closures in August. Both Rhode Island stores appear to be staying open, but CNN Business reported that two Bristol County locations will close. They are South Street West in Raynham and on State Road in...
Eyewitness News
Construction begins on CT’s first Great Wolf Lodge resort
(WFSB) - Construction has started on Great Wolf Lodge’s first Connecticut location. Leaders broke ground Wednesday on the east side of Foxwoods where the resort will soon open. “You understand us as a people and our culture,” Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Council Chairman Rodney Butler said. This is a...
johnstonsunrise.net
RI DEM: ‘Bobcat sightings are a rare and exciting event’
Driving through Johnston, Art Dunn looked left to the breakdown lane and his gaze met the animal’s dead eyes. It was a bobcat, freshly killed by a passing vehicle; intact and mostly unscathed. “I knew what it was right away,” he recalled from his drive north on Interstate 295...
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
New drive-thru grocery store opens in Massachusetts
With a background in aerospace engineering, Jim McQuade is flying high with his newest adventure—opening a new grocery store. But McQuade's new venture is unlike other grocery stores. There is no waiting at the deli counter or checkout lanes. Instead, Addie’s is a drive-thru-only grocery store that eliminates in-store delays with a focus squarely on convenience and time savings.
Massachusetts liquor store sells $1M scratch ticket
A Massachusetts liquor store sold a scratch ticket with a $1 million prize on Tuesday.
Richmond mourns loss of longtime firefighter
Robert T. Gardner Jr., a 17-year member of the department, died of a heart attack on Jan. 26., according to the U.S. Fire Administration.
rimonthly.com
36 Fun Things to Do in Rhode Island this February
What: Watch Newport come to life at the Newport Winter Festival. Highlights include the Polar Pineapples ice bar at Newport Harbor Island Resort, a chili cook-off, family-friendly shows and concerts, polo on the beach and much more. Call or visit the website for event times and ticket prices. Where: Various venues in Newport. More Info: 847-7666, newportwinterfestival.com.
Mass. car dealer to pay $350k over alleged discrimination against Black, Latino customers
A car dealership company with locations in Danvers and Wellesley will pay $350,000 to settle allegations it discriminated against Black and Latino customers, the Attorney General’s Office announced Tuesday. Hometown Auto Framingham Inc., which operates Wellesley Mazda on Worcester Street and North Shore Mazda on Newbury Street in Danvers,...
nrinow.news
Tea with Tate, Cookie Grams & Seussical the Musical: Five things to know in Glocester this week
The Ponaganset Middle School Drama Club will present Seussical the Musical on Friday, Feb. 3 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 4 at 1:30 p.m. at the school at 7 Rustic Hill Road in North Scituate. Tickets will be sold via preorder only, will close on Thursday, Feb. 2. and can be purchased at bit.ly/PMSSeussTix.
johnstonsunrise.net
Counting chickens before they hatch
In 1935, Giuseppe Baffoni founded a chicken farm in the heart of Johnston, and 88 years later his great grandson’s still tending the flock. Adam Baffoni walked out his farm store and down the long dirt driveway to his farm’s two-story chicken coops. Recent rains have muddied the path. The soggy earth clings to Baffoni’s boots.
iheart.com
Contractor Pleads Not Guilty To Variety Of Charges
The lead contractor for the 6-10 Connector reconstruction project in Providence is pleading not guilty to state charges. A representative for Canton, Massachusetts-based Barletta Heavy Division entered the plea on the company's behalf in Providence Superior Court Wednesday to charges including illegal disposal of solid waste. The Rhode Island Attorney...
ABC6.com
Pawtucket to begin new recycling, bulky-waste programs
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — The Pawtucket Department of Public Works announced a new bulky-waste program and recycling awareness program to begin in February. Richard Karsulavitch, business manager for the DPW said the new campaigns are designed to inform residents about safe and responsible recycling. “Pawtucket has been seeing more...
Comments / 0