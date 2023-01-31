ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burrillville, RI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Valley Breeze

Owner weighing options for Christiansen Dairy property

NORTH PROVIDENCE – The future of the former Christiansen’s Dairy property on Smith Street is still up in the air, says its owner, with various options being discussed with a number of parties. Anthony Manzo said he expects to be getting a permit for construction within the next...
NORTH PROVIDENCE, RI
Valley Breeze

Knock On Wood opening this weekend in new location

SMITHFIELD – The owners of Knock On Wood Furniture say they have been hustling for the past two weeks putting a whole lot of furniture together in advance of a planned grand opening this Saturday, Feb. 4. Mike Gordon said they are excited to welcome customers back to this...
SMITHFIELD, RI
FUN 107

New Massachusetts Supermarket Should Come Closer to the SouthCoast

A new supermarket chain has opened its first Massachusetts location in Norwood, but I think one should come much closer to the SouthCoast. The market is called Addie's and it is the first supermarket to offer drive-up groceries exclusively. Yes, that means you cannot physically walk into this market and buy your groceries. You have to shop online before you go, then swing through and pick them up.
NORWOOD, MA
Daily Voice

New Bed Bath & Beyond Store Closures Include Worcester Location

Yet another slew of planned Bed Bath & Beyond store closures was announced, including multiple stores in Massachusetts. The struggling company announced the upcoming closures on Monday, Jan. 30, following a list of 62 store shutdowns announced earlier this month. The soon-to-shutter Massachusetts spots are:. 230 Fortune Boulevard in Milford.
WORCESTER, MA
Turnto10.com

Two Bed Bath & Beyond stores in Bristol County slated to close

Beleaguered Bed Bath & Beyond will close another 87 stores. The retailer announced 150 store closures in August. Both Rhode Island stores appear to be staying open, but CNN Business reported that two Bristol County locations will close. They are South Street West in Raynham and on State Road in...
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA
Eyewitness News

Construction begins on CT’s first Great Wolf Lodge resort

(WFSB) - Construction has started on Great Wolf Lodge’s first Connecticut location. Leaders broke ground Wednesday on the east side of Foxwoods where the resort will soon open. “You understand us as a people and our culture,” Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Council Chairman Rodney Butler said. This is a...
CONNECTICUT STATE
johnstonsunrise.net

RI DEM: ‘Bobcat sightings are a rare and exciting event’

Driving through Johnston, Art Dunn looked left to the breakdown lane and his gaze met the animal’s dead eyes. It was a bobcat, freshly killed by a passing vehicle; intact and mostly unscathed. “I knew what it was right away,” he recalled from his drive north on Interstate 295...
JOHNSTON, RI
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

New drive-thru grocery store opens in Massachusetts

With a background in aerospace engineering, Jim McQuade is flying high with his newest adventure—opening a new grocery store. But McQuade's new venture is unlike other grocery stores. There is no waiting at the deli counter or checkout lanes. Instead, Addie’s is a drive-thru-only grocery store that eliminates in-store delays with a focus squarely on convenience and time savings.
NORWOOD, MA
rimonthly.com

36 Fun Things to Do in Rhode Island this February

What: Watch Newport come to life at the Newport Winter Festival. Highlights include the Polar Pineapples ice bar at Newport Harbor Island Resort, a chili cook-off, family-friendly shows and concerts, polo on the beach and much more. Call or visit the website for event times and ticket prices. Where: Various venues in Newport. More Info: 847-7666, newportwinterfestival.com.
NEWPORT, RI
johnstonsunrise.net

Counting chickens before they hatch

In 1935, Giuseppe Baffoni founded a chicken farm in the heart of Johnston, and 88 years later his great grandson’s still tending the flock. Adam Baffoni walked out his farm store and down the long dirt driveway to his farm’s two-story chicken coops. Recent rains have muddied the path. The soggy earth clings to Baffoni’s boots.
JOHNSTON, RI
iheart.com

Contractor Pleads Not Guilty To Variety Of Charges

The lead contractor for the 6-10 Connector reconstruction project in Providence is pleading not guilty to state charges. A representative for Canton, Massachusetts-based Barletta Heavy Division entered the plea on the company's behalf in Providence Superior Court Wednesday to charges including illegal disposal of solid waste. The Rhode Island Attorney...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Pawtucket to begin new recycling, bulky-waste programs

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — The Pawtucket Department of Public Works announced a new bulky-waste program and recycling awareness program to begin in February. Richard Karsulavitch, business manager for the DPW said the new campaigns are designed to inform residents about safe and responsible recycling. “Pawtucket has been seeing more...
PAWTUCKET, RI

