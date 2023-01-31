Read full article on original website
Related
Podcast: Big Arms & Big Bats From the West
Brandon and Matt are back and looking forward to sitting down weekly throughout the year to talk all things baseball in North Carolina and more. The guys will discuss players, events, games, and anything else they may have seen while around the field recently. This week the guys talk about...
Preseason All-State South: Swift Athletics Leader Board
On Sunday January 22nd PBR of North Carolina hosted its first of four Preseason All State Events at The Athletic Barn in Waxhaw, NC. The Preseason All State Events have become the premier winter event in North Carolina featuring some of the best talent from across the state. The events feature players from the 2023-2026 grad classes.
2022 Maryland State Games: Spotlights
After a long and eventful 2022, the calendar has official turned over to the year 2023. Over the next few weeks, our staff will dive into top performers from events in 2022, highlighting both position players and pitchers, with data and video included. First on the docket is a look...
Colorado's Most Viewed Profiles of January
With January now behind us, along with our first event of the 2023 season, the PBR Colorado Scout Day, we have plenty of baseball to look forward to in the coming month. We have a trio of Preseason ID events coming up in the next three weeks followed by the invite-only Preseason All-State to close out the month of February.
SC Preseason All-State South: Trackman Hitting Leaders
On Saturday January 28th PBR of South Carolina was on hand at The Shipyard Park in Mount Pleasants for our Preseason All-State South Event. The event featured players from the 2023-2028 grad classes. The day was split into two sessions. The first sessions consisted of infielders and outfielders, and started...
Quick Hitters: Preseason All State West - Position Players
On Sunday January 29th PBR of North Carolina hosted its second of four Preseason All State Events at the Athletes Lab Performance Center in Maiden, NC. The Preseason All State Events have become the premier winter event in NC featuring some of the top talent from across the state. The events feature players from the 2023-2026 grad classes.
PBR OK's Top 20 Most Viewed Profiles: January Edition
As we head into the new year, we take a look back at the top 20 most viewed profiles in Oklahoma for the month of January. With the help from Google Analytics we are able to pin down how many times a profile was seen allowing us to put this list together. The month of January is full of excitement about the upcoming spring season, a few commitments, and some highlights of some players that have either come to events in the recent weeks or are headed to an event in the near future.
Preseason All-State East: Roster & Schedule Preview
The 2023 winter showcase season is upon us with the Preseason All-State West taking off this Sunday in Maiden, NC at Athlete's Lab. The Preseason All-State West will feature approximately 35 players from the state, going through a full workout with PBR Scouts. Each player will update their stats, analytics, and video, showcasing their gains from the off-season, as they continue to get ready for the spring.
Preseason All-State East Preview: Catchers
The 2023 winter showcase season is upon us with the Preseason All-State West taking off this Sunday in Maiden, NC at Athlete's Lab. The Preseason All-State West will feature approximately 35 players from the state, going through a full workout with PBR Scouts. Each player will update their stats, analytics, and video, showcasing their gains from the off-season, as they continue to get ready for the spring.
Super 60 Spotlight: C Stone Lawless
On Sunday, February 5, Prep Baseball Report will host the 21st edition of its prestigious, flagship event: the Super 60 Pro Showcase. This invitation-only event features only the top draft prospects in the Prep Baseball Report’s expansive coverage area. Over the last 20 years, the Super 60 has become the most heavily scouted preseason event for potential draft picks. The primary purpose of the Super 60 is to give professional area scouts, cross-checkers and scouting directors a head start to the high school season. The event is for draft-eligible Class of 2023 prospects.
2023 Winter Showcase Leaderboard: Pitching Analytics
We would like to thank all who participated in PBR Ohio's 2023 Winter Showcases. These are great opportunities for the class of 2023-2028 prospects to be put on college radars. Many players impressed during their individual workouts at their respective showcase. Below we have top 10 statistical leaders for multiple categories.
PBR Nebraska- Super 60 Flashback
The 21st annual Prep Baseball Report Super 60 is Sunday February 5th in McCook, Illinois. This prestigious, invitation-only event features only the top draft prospects in the Prep Baseball Report’s expansive coverage area. Over the last 20 years, the Super 60 has become the most heavily scouted preseason event for potential draft picks. The primary purpose of the Super 60 is to give professional area scouts, cross-checkers and scouting directors a head start to the high school season.
Preseason All State: Underclass Preview
On Saturday, February 4th, the PBR Arizona staff will hosting the Preseason All State Underclass at Mountain View High School in Mesa Arizona. This event, like all of our showcases, will serve as an opportunity for our staff to check in on players from all over the state prior to the high school season commencing. All of our events serve as identifiers for future invite-only events as well, such as the PBR Future Games & PBR West Coast Games.
2023 Team Preview: Christian Patriots
The Road to the California State Games begins with the 2023 California high school baseball season. With the season just around the corner, our staff has begun putting out team previews from all around the state, getting you prepared for another year of exciting coverage. Today we focus on the...
TN Preseason All-State: Roster Release
Franklin, TN - The Tennessee Preseason All-State will be held this coming Saturday and Sunday, February 4th and 5th at Showtime Sports Academy in Franklin, TN. This invite-only event will consist of prospects from the 2023-2026 classes and is going to be loaded with talent across the great state of Tennessee and we look forward to seeing those who will be attending. Players will go through a pro-style workout where they will go through batting practice using Trackman and Blast Motion, run the 60 yard dash using Swift Performance, and much more. Pitchers will throw in simulated bullpens during the workout and will be able to get numbers and metrics off of our Trackman unit, such as pitch velocity, spin rate, horizontal & vertical movement & much more.
2023 Next Level Baseball Advanced Metrics: Hitting/Speed Leaderboard
We would like to thank all who participated in PBR Ohio's 2023 Scout Day: Next Level Baseball. This was a great opportunity for the class of 2023-2027 prospects to be put on college radars. Many players impressed during their individual workouts at the showcase. Below we have the complete statistical results from the event as well as the top performers across various different categories.
2023 Scout Day: CBC Marucci - Quick Hits
We would like to thank all who participated in PBR Ohio's 2023 Scout Day: CBC Marucci. This was a great opportunity for the class of 2023-2027 prospects to be put on college radars. Many players impressed during their individual workouts at the showcase. Below we have the complete statistical results from the event as well as the top performers across various different categories.
Tucson Preseason ID: TrackMan Hitting Files
On Saturday, January 28th, PBR Arizona hosted its second showcase of the 2023 season, the Tucson Preseason ID, at Kino Sports Complex. The event featured 25 players from the 2023-2026 classes and was the final showcase ahead of next weekend's Underclass and Upperclass Preseason All-State Games which will feature some of the top committed and uncommitted prospects in Arizona.
2023 Next Level Baseball Advanced Metrics: Trackman Analytics - Pitching Leaderboard
We would like to thank all who participated in PBR Ohio's 2023 Scout Day: Next Level Baseball. This was a great opportunity for the class of 2023-2027 prospects to be put on college radars. Many players impressed during their individual workouts at the showcase. Below we have the complete statistical results from the event as well as the top performers across various different categories.
MS High School Team Preview: Mantachie Mustangs
The 2023 high school baseball season is quickly approaching and as usual, excitement abounds throughout the state. Players and coaches have been working in preparation for the upcoming season and, as is the case each year, there are some very talented players and teams across Mississippi. Teams across the state...
