Franklin, TN - The Tennessee Preseason All-State will be held this coming Saturday and Sunday, February 4th and 5th at Showtime Sports Academy in Franklin, TN. This invite-only event will consist of prospects from the 2023-2026 classes and is going to be loaded with talent across the great state of Tennessee and we look forward to seeing those who will be attending. Players will go through a pro-style workout where they will go through batting practice using Trackman and Blast Motion, run the 60 yard dash using Swift Performance, and much more. Pitchers will throw in simulated bullpens during the workout and will be able to get numbers and metrics off of our Trackman unit, such as pitch velocity, spin rate, horizontal & vertical movement & much more.

FRANKLIN, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO