Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Full House Cast Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin, Dave Coulier & Andrea Barber To Reunite At 90s Con In HartfordFlorence CarmelaHartford, CT
Five College Students Selected to Tour State on Connecticut Poetry CircuitConnecticut by the NumbersConnecticut State
Food And Wine Magazine Names It's 2023 Connecticut Diner Of The YearFlorence CarmelaSouthbury, CT
My Search for Meaning, The Myron Stories — A New Book from Writer and Photographer Hank PaperJen PayneHamden, CT
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots ConnecticutEast Coast TravelerFairfield, CT
Related
Man found with car of missing South Florida Lyft driver arrested in NC
MIAMI - A man suspected in the death of a South Florida Lyft driver was taken into custody in North Carolina following a police pursuit that spanned several counties, authorities said.Matthew Scott Flores, 35, appeared during an extradition hearing in North Carolina that was held to determine if he would be returned to Florida.Flores is accused of several charges in North Carolina that include parole violation, DWI and attempting to evade arrest. He is accused of a host of charges in Florida that include second-degree murder, possession of firearm by convicted felon and violation of supervised pre-trial release. The charges in...
Iowa woman mistakenly pronounced dead 'gasped for air' in funeral home
An Iowa woman was mistakenly pronounced dead before she gasped for air inside a funeral home, authorities said.
Connecticut man gets 120 years in slaying of father and son
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut judge sentenced a 55-year-old New Haven man to 120 years in prison for the gruesome slaying of a father and son, part of a murder case that spanned more than three decades and which the judge on Tuesday said included “a demonic level of violence and terror.”
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Execution of Man Convicted in Killing of 3 in Texas Delayed
A judge has delayed next week's scheduled execution of a man convicted of killing three teenagers while they slept in a Texas Panhandle home more than 25 years ago. John Balentine, 54, had been set to receive a lethal injection at the state prison in Huntsville on Feb. 8. He...
Couple found dead at Yorktown home with about 150 cats
BRIARCLIFF MANOR, N.Y. -- Police made a troubling discovery this week when they found a man and woman dead, and approximately 150 cats inside a home in Westchester County. More than 70 cats were brought to the SPCA of Westchester. The animals were gaunt and suffering a myriad of health problems.Dozens more were still being fed at the home. "Very sad, very puzzling. It's a mystery," said neighbor Patti Pfeifer. Neighbors had no idea of the sad situation inside the home on Cordial Road, Pfeifer told CBS2. Monday, police on a wellness check found the man and woman in their 50s deceased together in...
WCAX
New Hampshire man charged with unlawful fornication in Vermont
BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - A New Hampshire man has pleaded not guilty to an alleged sex crime in Vermont. Samuel Hunt, 37, of Hinsdale, appeared in court in Brattleboro to answer to unlawful fornication and charges of lying to police. Vermont State Police say the investigation started last April into...
Missing Pioneer High School student Adriana Davidson found dead, sheriff's office says
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office says a teen who was last seen on Friday has been found dead.Authorities say Adriana Davidson, 15, of Scio Township, was found just before 1 p.m. Monday under the bleachers at Pioneer High School where she also attended.The teen last communicated with family at about 9 a.m. on Jan. 27 while on her way to school. She was last seen by friends at about 11 a.m. on Friday outside of the school.The sheriff's office says Adriana's family attempted to locate her when she did not return home and called authorities to report her missing at about 12:10 a.m. Sunday when they were unable to find her.Authorities say it does not appear to be foul play. The Ann Arbor Police Department will be taking over the investigation."While the Ann Arbor Police department is investigating the circumstances of her death, we do not believe there is an active threat to the community. An autopsy is planned to determine cause of death," Ann Arbor police said in a tweet.Stay with CBS News Detroit as more information becomes available.
Former reality TV persona facing 10 poaching charges in Michigan
A DNR spokesperson says conservation officers were tipped off last February to Meisterheim’s alleged illegal activities between October and December 2021.
WNYT
Woman arrested for identity theft
State police in Cobleskill arrested a woman they say opened a credit card in someone else’s name. State police tell us 34-year-old Ashley Vandenschoten from Connecticut stole more than $7,500 over a series of 200 unauthorized transactions. Police say she opened both a credit card and a utility account...
KCCI.com
Iowa dog breeder charged with animal neglect
APPANOOSE COUNTY, Iowa — A southern Iowa dog breeder now faces several counts of animal abuse and neglect. Henry Sommers owns "Happy Puppys" in Appanoose County, where sheriff's deputies say four dogs were rescued from deplorable conditions. Right now, the animals are being cared for by a local shelter.
WMBF
Marlboro County man wanted in N.C. arrested, facing more charges
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Pee Dee man wanted out of North Carolina has been arrested and now faces more charges. The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office said 29-year-old Tykeem Ivery, of Bennettsville, was arrested Tuesday after being wanted out of Scotland County for aggravated assault. Deputies said a...
Upstate New York School Under Fire Over “Racist Snowman” Post
This could've easily been a cute Facebook post showing off their students enjoying a wonderful winter activity. Unfortunately, one sentence managed to corrupt the whole post and spark outrage from the community. "Racist Snowman" Post Receives Backlash from the Community. Yesterday, January 31st, the Coxsackie-Athens Central School District posted a...
Doc convicted of painkiller scheme gets years in prison
DETROIT (AP) — A Detroit-area doctor convicted of one of the "most egregious" health-care frauds in U.S. history was sentenced to nearly 17 years in prison Monday and ordered to pay $30 million.Frank Patino was accused of leading a scheme to bill Medicare and private insurers for unnecessary painkiller injections and write prescriptions for millions of opioids."Over the course of approximately five years, Patino steadily increased the potency of the opioids he prescribed, ultimately making him the top prescriber of 30 milligram oxycodone within the state of Michigan," Justice Department attorney Steven Scott said in a court filing.The result: Patino and other doctors got rich while patients became addicted or further addicted to opioids, Scott said.The government said the fraud scheme lasted years and was "one of the most egregious in United States history."Patino declared his innocence in court. His new attorney, Martin Crandall, is seeking a new trial, claiming Patino's trial lawyer botched his defense.Crandall said Patino has traveled the world to give medical care to the poor."It just doesn't fit for him to be involved in philanthropy for all these years and to be committing these crimes," Crandall said.
Fugitive Torture Suspect Is Using Dating Apps to Lure New Victims, Cops Say
A man convicted of keeping a woman in captivity in Nevada and accused of torturing another in Oregon is using dating apps to find new victims and people who will help him dodge the police, authorities said Friday. Police have been searching for Benjamin Obadiah Foster, 36, after finding a bound, unconscious woman in critical condition in Oregon. Grants Pass Police and a SWAT team raided a property where they believed he was Thursday night, seizing his car and arresting a 68-year-old woman, but Foster managed to escape. It’s “extremely troubling” that Foster is free and able to harm other women, Grants Pass Police Chief Warren Hensman told the AP. Foster was sentenced to two and a half years in a Nevada prison in 2021 after holding his then-girlfriend hostage inside her apartment for two weeks, where he gave her two black eyes, broke seven ribs, and caused other injuries by binding her. Read it at AP News
Skull found on riverbank in 1986 ID'd as missing NJ man
MORRISVILLE, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a skull found on banks of the Delaware River in Pennsylvania more than 3 1/2 decades ago has been identified as that of a man long believed slain in New Jersey along with his girlfriend, whose body had been found in the river on the New Jersey side the previous year.The Bucks County district attorney's office said Monday that detectives and a private forensic DNA laboratory identified the skull found on the banks of the river in Morrisville in 1986 as that of Richard Thomas Alt, 31, last seen by his parents on Christmas...
FOX 28 Spokane
Three kids, one adult killed in Iowa crash that also hurt 9
WELLSBURG, Iowa (AP) — Authorities have identified the three young children and one adult who died in a rollover crash in northern Iowa that also injured the nine other passengers Friday morning. The Iowa State Patrol said 1-year-old Marlin Borntreger, 2-year-old Rebecca Borntreger, 4-year-old Emma Borntreger and 22-year-old Ervin Borntreger all died. None of the occupants of the van were using seatbelts or child car seats. Iowa State Patrol spokesman Alex Dinkla said the driver lost control of the van on a snow-covered stretch of U.S. Highway 20 near Wellsburg. Four passengers were ejected when the van entered the median and rolled over. Dinkla said he didn’t have updated conditions on the six adults and three young children who were injured.
Memphis officer charged in beating death of Tyre Nichols attended school in Hartford
Desmond Mills Jr. graduated from Bloomfield High School in Hartford County 15 years ago.
One killed in Holyoke Mall shooting
HOLYOKE - One person was killed in a shooting at the Holyoke Mall on Saturday.Holyoke Police responded to the mall at about 7 p.m. and found a male victim. The suspect was immediately arrested.Mayor Joshua Garcia announced the arrest on his Facebook page. Police said the shooting was a confrontation between two people, and the victim was an innocent bystander to the fight.State Police are investigating the incident and say there is no danger to the public.
Bus, truck crash in Louisville, NY; 6 dead, 3 severely hurt
Details are scarce about the Saturday morning crash on State Route 37.
New York State Man Charged After Accidently Putting Cocaine in Security Bin
Well, this was a move he'll regret. Police say they have charged a New York state man after a rather absentminded move. Officials say when the man was asked to place all of his personal items in a bin at a security checkpoint, he put something in there that he really didn't mean to put in there.
Comments / 0