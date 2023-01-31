ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellwood, PA

Bishop McCort’s Bo Bassett pins four NIL deals

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Name, Image, and Likeness policy has changed the landscape of college sports and now its made its way to high school athletics. In December the PIAA approved a policy to allow high school athletes to earn NIL deals and one local wrestler has already taken advantage.
Tyrone’s Gampe Commits to IUP

Tyrone senior three-sport standout Ross Gampe announced Wednesday that he will attend the Indiana University of Pennsylvania in the fall, where he will play tight end for the Crimson Hawks. “I loved all the coaches and they are a great program,” said Gampe, “They compete for the PSAC championship and...
Lady Devils bounce back with 45-point win

After a tough conference loss to Williamsburg Monday, the Lady Devils hosted Claysburg-Kimmel last night in a game between divisions in the ICC. B-A won 65-20 led by senior Lydia Worthing with 20 points and 10 rebounds. The game had a slow start and through the first quarter the Lady...
Basketball teams split a pair

The Bellwood-Antis girls and boys basketball teams split their games Monday night, with the boys winning an ICC intersectional game on the road and the girls losing a tough one to one-beaten Williamsburg at home. The Blue Devils kept their playoff hopes alive, while the Lady Devils fell two games back of the Lady Pirates in the race for the top spot in the ICC North.
State College rips Chambersburg boys by 28 points

CHAMBERSBURG — A suffocating man-to-man defense employed by State College proved to be too much for Chambersburg to handle Wednesday night at CASHS Field House. The Trojans managed only 9 points in the first half, shot 27% from the field (12-for-45) and dropped a 57-29 mercy rule game to the Little Lions in Mid Penn Commonwealth play.
FAB FRESHMAN: Ava Conway

Ava Conway is a freshman at Bellwood-Antis High School and has gone to Bellwood her entire life. Ava’s favorite subject is science because she really enjoys space, plants, animals and how the world works. She finds Mr. Goodman’s science class very interesting. Her favorite high school teacher is...
Drake Troutman Dominates UMP Modified Winternationals Opener at East Bay

Three races into Drake Troutman’s DIRTcar UMP Modified tenure with Jerry Foster Racing, and it’s already paying dividends. Troutman, the 17-year-old racer from Hyndman, PA, claimed victory on the opening night of UMP Modified Winternationals at East Bay Raceway Park with a clean sweep of the evening – turning the fastest lap of 59 cars in Qualifying, winning his Heat Race and the 25-lap Feature.
Bellefonte hires new Vice Principal; get to know her

Many students have welcomed Mrs. Katrina Lee into our school district since she has taken on the role of a new vice principal in recent weeks. Mrs. Lee has been in public education for sixteen years now as a middle school teacher and technology coach in the State College Area School District for twelve years. In the four years leading up to coming to Bellefonte, she worked as the assistant principal of Keystone Central School District.
B-A opens 9th annual cereal drive fundraiser

For many years, Bellwood-Antis has been one of the leading schools in the area for contributing towards charitable organizations. When it comes to donations to the St. Vincent DePaul food pantry, B-A is no exception, being the No. 1 contributor year after year. It’s time to begin collecting food donations...
Penn State Students Bringing Wawa Hoagies To State College February 11

Philadelphians, or students who just love hoagies, can look forward to subs from one of Pennsylvania’s favorite chains during Super Bowl weekend. Penn State students Daniela Carannante, Jaron Campbell, Akhdan Mir, Sam Naemi, and Jason Lu are bringing Wawa hoagies to Happy Valley on Saturday, February 11. Nothing says “Go Birds” more than a Wawa hoagie!
Blair Co. “Souper Sunday” returns for second year

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)— “Souper Sunday” is returning for the second year this Sunday, February 5th. People can come to the event to buy one of the 24 different soups, which are eight dollars a quart. Additionally, folks can try some of the baked goods and eat-in options. All funds raised for the events benefit the […]
Three Penn State Students Charged In November Assault

Three Penn State students were arrested and charged by State College police Tuesday for their alleged connection to a November 4 assault that left a man hospitalized, according to court documents. Valentino Scarpone, 21, and Keith Onimus, 22, were individually charged with one count each of felony aggravated assault, second-degree...
Saint Francis Student Protest

Students and staff of Saint Francis University gathered on campus Tuesday to raise awareness about sexual assault. This comes just days after police said two Saint Francis University football players were accused of sexually assaulting a woman in a Loretto Borough home last year. We were at the student led...
DelGrosso’s Park to be cashless starting the 2023 season

BLAIR COUNTY, PA (WTAJ) – DelGrosso’s Park & Laguna Splash have announced that the 2023 season is bringing a change for patrons. The park will be cashless starting this season. But what does this mean? Debit, Credit, and Park Gift Cards will be accepted at every Park Point-of-Sale (POS) location throughout the season. The only […]
Two Penn State Students Arrested Due To Altercation On Fraternity Row

Two Penn State students — Michael Vanbelle and Tyquann Crawford — were recently arrested by State College Police due to their involvement in an alleged altercation between members of their fraternity, Alpha Tau Omega, and the residents of 321 Fraternity Row on October 22, 2022. Vanbelle was arrested on January 26, followed by Crawford’s arrest on January 30.

