Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 7 Buckeyes return to action at home for weekend set against No. 9 Nittany LionsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Wrestling: No. 5 Ohio State looks to stay undefeated in Big Ten play against No. 1 Penn State, No. 14 NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
5 of Our Favorite Buffets in PennsylvaniaEast Coast TravelerState College, PA
Rutgers Defeats Penn State to Move to Second in Big TenFlurrySportsNew Brunswick, NJ
Wisconsin Badgers Survive Scare From Penn State, 63-60FlurrySportsMadison, WI
wtaj.com
Bishop McCort’s Bo Bassett pins four NIL deals
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Name, Image, and Likeness policy has changed the landscape of college sports and now its made its way to high school athletics. In December the PIAA approved a policy to allow high school athletes to earn NIL deals and one local wrestler has already taken advantage.
tyroneeagleeyenews.com
Tyrone’s Gampe Commits to IUP
Tyrone senior three-sport standout Ross Gampe announced Wednesday that he will attend the Indiana University of Pennsylvania in the fall, where he will play tight end for the Crimson Hawks. “I loved all the coaches and they are a great program,” said Gampe, “They compete for the PSAC championship and...
thebablueprint.com
Lady Devils bounce back with 45-point win
After a tough conference loss to Williamsburg Monday, the Lady Devils hosted Claysburg-Kimmel last night in a game between divisions in the ICC. B-A won 65-20 led by senior Lydia Worthing with 20 points and 10 rebounds. The game had a slow start and through the first quarter the Lady...
thebablueprint.com
Basketball teams split a pair
The Bellwood-Antis girls and boys basketball teams split their games Monday night, with the boys winning an ICC intersectional game on the road and the girls losing a tough one to one-beaten Williamsburg at home. The Blue Devils kept their playoff hopes alive, while the Lady Devils fell two games back of the Lady Pirates in the race for the top spot in the ICC North.
thesportspage.blog
State College rips Chambersburg boys by 28 points
CHAMBERSBURG — A suffocating man-to-man defense employed by State College proved to be too much for Chambersburg to handle Wednesday night at CASHS Field House. The Trojans managed only 9 points in the first half, shot 27% from the field (12-for-45) and dropped a 57-29 mercy rule game to the Little Lions in Mid Penn Commonwealth play.
Penn State transfer QB competing to be Pitt starter
It’s assumed by most Phil Jurkovec will be Pitt’s starting QB in 2023, the transfer from Penn State wants a fair shot to show that he’s deserving
thebablueprint.com
FAB FRESHMAN: Ava Conway
Ava Conway is a freshman at Bellwood-Antis High School and has gone to Bellwood her entire life. Ava’s favorite subject is science because she really enjoys space, plants, animals and how the world works. She finds Mr. Goodman’s science class very interesting. Her favorite high school teacher is...
nittanysportsnow.com
‘He can get Whopped in Front of his Mom and Dad’: Penn State’s Carter Starocci Responds to Iowa Signee Gabe Arnold
Gabe Arnold hasn’t wrestled a college match yet, and he already has beef with an NCAA national champion in Penn State’s Carter Starocci. Arnold, an Iowa signee, tweeted during Friday’s massive dual meet between No. 1 Penn State and No. 2 Iowa that Starocci was “overrated.”
Drake Troutman Dominates UMP Modified Winternationals Opener at East Bay
Three races into Drake Troutman’s DIRTcar UMP Modified tenure with Jerry Foster Racing, and it’s already paying dividends. Troutman, the 17-year-old racer from Hyndman, PA, claimed victory on the opening night of UMP Modified Winternationals at East Bay Raceway Park with a clean sweep of the evening – turning the fastest lap of 59 cars in Qualifying, winning his Heat Race and the 25-lap Feature.
Where Penn State wrestling ranks in NCWA poll after Bryce Jordan Center dual against Iowa
Penn State took down another top-5 team.
bahsredandwhite.com
Bellefonte hires new Vice Principal; get to know her
Many students have welcomed Mrs. Katrina Lee into our school district since she has taken on the role of a new vice principal in recent weeks. Mrs. Lee has been in public education for sixteen years now as a middle school teacher and technology coach in the State College Area School District for twelve years. In the four years leading up to coming to Bellefonte, she worked as the assistant principal of Keystone Central School District.
thebablueprint.com
B-A opens 9th annual cereal drive fundraiser
For many years, Bellwood-Antis has been one of the leading schools in the area for contributing towards charitable organizations. When it comes to donations to the St. Vincent DePaul food pantry, B-A is no exception, being the No. 1 contributor year after year. It’s time to begin collecting food donations...
Onward State
Penn State Students Bringing Wawa Hoagies To State College February 11
Philadelphians, or students who just love hoagies, can look forward to subs from one of Pennsylvania’s favorite chains during Super Bowl weekend. Penn State students Daniela Carannante, Jaron Campbell, Akhdan Mir, Sam Naemi, and Jason Lu are bringing Wawa hoagies to Happy Valley on Saturday, February 11. Nothing says “Go Birds” more than a Wawa hoagie!
Blair Co. “Souper Sunday” returns for second year
ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)— “Souper Sunday” is returning for the second year this Sunday, February 5th. People can come to the event to buy one of the 24 different soups, which are eight dollars a quart. Additionally, folks can try some of the baked goods and eat-in options. All funds raised for the events benefit the […]
Onward State
From Food Network To Happy Valley: Chef Gillian Clark Puts A French Spin On The Classic Diner
Oeuf Boeuf et Bacon, a French diner that opened downtown this fall, has taken State College by storm with its French-inspired menu and 1950s diner atmosphere. At the front of the diner is its owner and executive chef, Long Island native Gillian Clark. Although Clark joined the culinary game later...
Onward State
Three Penn State Students Charged In November Assault
Three Penn State students were arrested and charged by State College police Tuesday for their alleged connection to a November 4 assault that left a man hospitalized, according to court documents. Valentino Scarpone, 21, and Keith Onimus, 22, were individually charged with one count each of felony aggravated assault, second-degree...
abc23.com
Saint Francis Student Protest
Students and staff of Saint Francis University gathered on campus Tuesday to raise awareness about sexual assault. This comes just days after police said two Saint Francis University football players were accused of sexually assaulting a woman in a Loretto Borough home last year. We were at the student led...
DelGrosso’s Park to be cashless starting the 2023 season
BLAIR COUNTY, PA (WTAJ) – DelGrosso’s Park & Laguna Splash have announced that the 2023 season is bringing a change for patrons. The park will be cashless starting this season. But what does this mean? Debit, Credit, and Park Gift Cards will be accepted at every Park Point-of-Sale (POS) location throughout the season. The only […]
wtaj.com
Blair Go Red for Women working to eradicate heart disease & stroke in women
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — February is American Heart Month and the American Heart Association wants to encourage everyone to take action to improve their heart health. One way they work to raise awareness is by encouraging everyone to participate in National Wear Red Day!. National Wear Red Day is...
Onward State
Two Penn State Students Arrested Due To Altercation On Fraternity Row
Two Penn State students — Michael Vanbelle and Tyquann Crawford — were recently arrested by State College Police due to their involvement in an alleged altercation between members of their fraternity, Alpha Tau Omega, and the residents of 321 Fraternity Row on October 22, 2022. Vanbelle was arrested on January 26, followed by Crawford’s arrest on January 30.
