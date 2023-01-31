Many students have welcomed Mrs. Katrina Lee into our school district since she has taken on the role of a new vice principal in recent weeks. Mrs. Lee has been in public education for sixteen years now as a middle school teacher and technology coach in the State College Area School District for twelve years. In the four years leading up to coming to Bellefonte, she worked as the assistant principal of Keystone Central School District.

BELLEFONTE, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO