Davenport, FL

crete

Critical Septic Truck Driver Accident

A septic tank truck driver is in critical condition after a crash with a Walmart semi truck on I-4 in Osceola County, Florida. The incident occurred early in the morning in the westbound lanes near World Drive in Kissimmee.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
crete

Three Dead in FL Murder-Suicide

Tragedy struck a quiet neighborhood in Kissimmee, Florida as three people were found dead inside a home. The Osceola County Sheriff's Office is investigating the case and believes it to be a murder-suicide.
KISSIMMEE, FL
flcourier.com

Suspects sought after drive-by shooting in Lakeland wounds 11

LAKELAND — The four-door sedan pulled up near an intersection in the Central Florida city where people were milling about, the tinted windows came down and people from inside the vehicle started shooting in all directions, wounding 11 men, including two critically, police officials said. Only a minute earlier,...
LAKELAND, FL
10NEWS

Deputies: Teen caught going 132 mph on I-4 in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Over the weekend, a deputy with the Orange County Sheriff's Office caught a teen driving more than 100 mph on a busy interstate. Yes, you read that right. The 16-year-old was driving 132 mph on Interstate 4 when he was pulled over. And they were...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Homeless people found squatting in home near The Villages

Homeless people were found squatting in a home near The Villages. Officers went Friday morning to investigate a possible burglary at the home located at 525 County Road 466, next to the Village of La Zamora, according to arrest reports from the Lady Lake Police Department. When officers investigated, they...
LADY LAKE, FL
fox13news.com

Lakeland man arrested in deadly DUI suspect had blood-alcohol level twice the legal limit, deputies say

LAKELAND, Fla. - A 25-year-old driver was intoxicated when he crossed into oncoming traffic along a Lakeland road and crashed into another vehicle, deputies said. According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, the crash occurred Saturday night on New Tampa Highway in Lakeland. Detectives said the suspect, Leonardo Barrera Zurita, was traveling in a black 2009 Chevrolet pickup truck when he drove over the center line and struck the victim's 2004 Toyota pickup truck.
LAKELAND, FL

