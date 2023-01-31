ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Katy, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

QSR magazine

The Crack Shack to Open in Katy, Texas

Nationally-acclaimed brand The Crack Shack is ready to hatch a brand-new coop in Katy for its Lone Star State debut!. On Feb. 10, the popular concept, known for its award-winning fried chicken, will celebrate its grand opening at 23501 Cinco Ranch Blvd. in Katy’s LaCenterra Shopping Center. The festivities will include raffles for big prizes (including Zac Brown tickets), live music and gift bags for the first 300 guests! This prime spot is in perfect proximity to live music, farmers markets and other family-friendly outdoor events at The Central Park Green.
KATY, TX
coveringkaty.com

Local Table moves to new Katy location

KATY (Covering Katy News) - Local Table and Local Bar have a new location at 24033 Cinco Ranch Boulevard, near Westheimer Parkway. The original location at the Villagio Town Center had served Katy since 2016 but is now closed. The Villagio is at the Corner of Peek Road and Westheimer Parkway.
KATY, TX
houstoncitybook.com

Crawfish Season Has Arrived. Here's Where to Get Crackin'!

FORGET MARCH MADNESS — mudbug madness has arrived. Fans think the little critters taste like baby lobsters, so they can’t gobble up enough. Here’s where to hit for the most badass boils in town. BB's Tex-Orleans. With a designated crawfish menu, BB’s lets you build a tray...
HOUSTON, TX
theleadernews.com

Prescribed fire happening soon at Houston Arboretum

If passersby see smoke coming from the Houston Arboretum and Nature Center over the next few weeks, there is no need to worry. Sometime between Feb. 6 and Feb. 28, the Houston Fire Department and the arboretum will partner with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department on a prescribed fire on 3 acres of grassland in the meadow area in the eastern portion of the nature sanctuary near the Meadow Pond at the arboretum, 4501 Woodway Dr.
HOUSTON, TX
mocomotive.com

Woodforest National Bank opens H-E-B retail branch in Conroe

Woodforest National Bank representatives gather at the Conroe retail branch’s grand opening in December. (Courtesy Liz Grimm Public Relations) Woodforest National Bank celebrated the grand opening of its second H-E-B retail branch Dec. 28, the banking firm announced in a Jan. 30 news release. The new branch, located at at…
CONROE, TX
Community Impact Houston

First phase of Katy Silos revitalization on track

The new owner of the Katy Silos plans for a summer grand opening for the first phase of the revitalized landmark. (Laura Robb/Community Impact) The first phase of renovations to the rice dryer silos located within Katy city limits along Hwy. 90 is on track for a summer grand opening, the new owner of the historic property said. This includes a 33,500-square-foot beer garden, a museum and a gift shop.
KATY, TX

