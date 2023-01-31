Read full article on original website
QSR magazine
The Crack Shack to Open in Katy, Texas
Nationally-acclaimed brand The Crack Shack is ready to hatch a brand-new coop in Katy for its Lone Star State debut!. On Feb. 10, the popular concept, known for its award-winning fried chicken, will celebrate its grand opening at 23501 Cinco Ranch Blvd. in Katy’s LaCenterra Shopping Center. The festivities will include raffles for big prizes (including Zac Brown tickets), live music and gift bags for the first 300 guests! This prime spot is in perfect proximity to live music, farmers markets and other family-friendly outdoor events at The Central Park Green.
8 restaurants now open or coming soon in Tomball, Magnolia
Tatia and Doug George opened Graze, an upscale restaurant located in downtown Tomball. (Peyton MacKenzie/Community Impact Newspaper). The Tomball and Magnolia area has seen several restaurants open in the last year and there are more to come. These listings are not comprehensive. B : Breakfast/brunch. H: Happy hour. K: Kids...
Locally owned Heirloom Cafe and Market features store, restaurant
The bacon cheeseburger comes with roasted potatoes and coleslaw. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact) After years of running a food truck called Picnic On The Green, owner and Tomball resident Carrie Roper opened Heirloom Cafe and Market in Tomball in July. “It’s the first time we’ve done a restaurant,” Roper said. “We’ve...
Click2Houston.com
Local spotlight: Katy’s Howdy Homemade ice cream shop hosting community event
HOUSTON – Ice cream for breakfast? It’s true!. Howdy Homemade is celebrating “National Ice Cream For Breakfast” day on Saturday, February 4th at 9:00 a.m. Guests are encouraged to wear their pajamas and come out to the Katy location for some tasty ice cream. Howdy Homemade...
coveringkaty.com
Local Table moves to new Katy location
KATY (Covering Katy News) - Local Table and Local Bar have a new location at 24033 Cinco Ranch Boulevard, near Westheimer Parkway. The original location at the Villagio Town Center had served Katy since 2016 but is now closed. The Villagio is at the Corner of Peek Road and Westheimer Parkway.
Hubcap Grill closes the Heights location of its Houston burger joint
The restaurant had been on 19th Street for 10 years.
papercitymag.com
The Woodlands Lands Two New Restaurant Favorites — Cafe Express and Sixty Vines Are Embracing The North
One of the new additions to the menu at Cafe Express is the family menu of meals designed to serve four. (Photo by Michael Anthony) Residents of The Woodlands and that entire area now have two new restaurants to turn to with the opening of the beloved fast-casual pioneer Cafe Express and the wine country-inspired Sixty Vines.
houstoncitybook.com
Crawfish Season Has Arrived. Here's Where to Get Crackin'!
FORGET MARCH MADNESS — mudbug madness has arrived. Fans think the little critters taste like baby lobsters, so they can’t gobble up enough. Here’s where to hit for the most badass boils in town. BB's Tex-Orleans. With a designated crawfish menu, BB’s lets you build a tray...
papercitymag.com
Yellowstone Star Swoops Into Houston For an Emotional $1 Million Gala — Ryan Bingham Speaks Up For Brookwood
'Yellowstone's' Ryan Bingham performs at The Brookwood Community gala at Hobby Center for the Performing Arts. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz) What: The Brookwood Community 40th anniversary gala, “An Evening at the Theater”. Where: Hobby Center for the Performing Arts. PC Scene: In celebration of the Brookwood Community‘s four decades...
New ramen restaurant and bar under construction in east Pearland
Hotaka Ramen & Izakaya is still under construction at a retail center on Pearland Parkway. (Courtesy Pexels) A new restaurant called Hotaka Ramen & Izakaya is under construction in east Pearland at 1930 Pearland Parkway, Ste. 190. The city of Pearland issued a permit Feb. 1 allowing the business to...
buffalonynews.net
Houston Vascular Surgeon Dr. Michael Bardwil Receives "Top Doctor 2022" Award
HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / February 1, 2023 / In recognition of service excellence in the field of medicine among practicing physicians in Texas, in December 2022, Houston vascular surgeon Dr. Michael Bardwil of Texas Vein & Cosmetic Specialists was named 'Top Doctor 2022' by Texas Monthly . An Expert...
hellowoodlands.com
The Woodlands Township presents the Spring 2023 Concert in the Park Series
There is still plenty of time this spring to bring family and friends to Northshore Park for a popular tradition of music and fun. The Woodlands Township Parks and Recreation proudly presents the Spring 2023 Concert in the Park series. Concerts are held on Sunday evenings from 5:30 to 7:30...
theleadernews.com
Prescribed fire happening soon at Houston Arboretum
If passersby see smoke coming from the Houston Arboretum and Nature Center over the next few weeks, there is no need to worry. Sometime between Feb. 6 and Feb. 28, the Houston Fire Department and the arboretum will partner with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department on a prescribed fire on 3 acres of grassland in the meadow area in the eastern portion of the nature sanctuary near the Meadow Pond at the arboretum, 4501 Woodway Dr.
New Pearland animal shelter, adoption center hosts grand opening
The new Shari D. Coleman Animal Shelter and Adoption Center will offer adoption services; hold impounded animals that are stray, abandoned or quarantined; and provide microchipping. (Courtesy Pexels) The new Shari D. Coleman Animal Shelter and Adoption Center held a grand opening event Jan. 21 at 8311 Freedom Drive, Pearland.
mocomotive.com
Woodforest National Bank opens H-E-B retail branch in Conroe
Woodforest National Bank representatives gather at the Conroe retail branch’s grand opening in December. (Courtesy Liz Grimm Public Relations) Woodforest National Bank celebrated the grand opening of its second H-E-B retail branch Dec. 28, the banking firm announced in a Jan. 30 news release. The new branch, located at at…
The deadliest road in Houston is getting a $28 million makeover
Data shows this stretch of road is one of the most dangerous in the city.
Massive! Have You Driven On The World’s Widest Freeway In This Texas City?
Yes, everything is bigger in Texas including the Freeways! Most big cities have freeways of some sort. The bigger the city, the bigger the freeway, right? Well, that is true to form when it comes to the WIDEST Freeway in the Lone Star State! Think an eight laner is wide? That's nothing when compared to how wide this Texas freeway is.
First phase of Katy Silos revitalization on track
The new owner of the Katy Silos plans for a summer grand opening for the first phase of the revitalized landmark. (Laura Robb/Community Impact) The first phase of renovations to the rice dryer silos located within Katy city limits along Hwy. 90 is on track for a summer grand opening, the new owner of the historic property said. This includes a 33,500-square-foot beer garden, a museum and a gift shop.
Texas man arrested in connection with death of woman at newly built home
A Texas man was arrested in connection with the slaying of a woman who was found inside a newly built home near Galveston, authorities said.
Cathy Hernandez makes KPRC 2 return after 3-month maternity leave
The longtime reporter gave birth to her second child back in October 2022.
