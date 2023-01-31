Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super BowlOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
FREE Pizza at Joseph's Pizza Parlor in Celebration of National Pizza DayMarilyn JohnsonRockledge, PA
5 of Our Favorite Taco Spots in PhiladelphiaEast Coast TravelerPhiladelphia, PA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Star NFL Player Suffers Significant InjuryOnlyHomersSan Francisco, CA
Chester County Brewery Among Top Ten Breweries with Most Highly Ranked Beers in Pennsylvania
The explosion of smaller and craft breweries in the last decade has given beer aficionados the chance to try a wider and, in some cases, more experimental selection of brews, writes Stacker.
morethanthecurve.com
Two videos from 1985 on the history of Conshohocken and Plymouth Township
The Conshohocken Historical Society recently published on YouTube.com two videos that were created in 1985 that tell the history of the Borough of Conshohocken and Plymouth Township. What is interesting to note is that in 1985 the redevelopment of Conshohocken had not yet taken place (some early steps had been taken). However, by 1985 in Plymouth Township, development creep was fully underway in Plymouth Township and is a focus of the second video.
6abc Action News
2 injured in Warminster, Bucks County fire
Two people were hurt in a fire in Warminster, Bucks County.
tourcounsel.com
Berkshire Mall | Shopping mall in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania
Berkshire Mall is an enclosed shopping mall in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania, a suburb to the west of Reading in Berks County. Berkshire Mall is accessible from US 222/US 422 (Warren Street Bypass) at the Paper Mill Road interchange or the State Hill Road interchange. The main entrances to the mall are...
FREE Pizza at Joseph's Pizza Parlor in Celebration of National Pizza Day
Free pizza, anyone? Joseph's Pizza Parlor, Fox Chase's legendary pizzeria and bar serving high-quality artisanal pies, cheesesteaks and more since 1966, is marking the debut of smaller-scale, personalized pizza available for the first time at the Northeast Philadelphia institution by offering guests complimentary small cheese pizzas for the first 100 customers on National Pizza Day, Thursday, February 9, available for dine-in only.
This Bucks County Restaurant Has Been Listed as One of the Top PA Establishments to Check Out This Year
One of Bucks County’s most popular eateries has been listed as a must-stop for those looking for a new dining spot this year. Kalena Thomhave wrote about the establishment for The Keystone.
buckscountyherald.com
Langhorne Hotel up for sale for $2.5M
A historic and well-known Langhorne Borough landmark is up for sale at an asking price of $2.5 million. Ben Asta, one of the owners of the Langhorne Hotel Restaurant & Tavern that he other family members purchased in 1972, confirmed in a brief telephone conversation on Wednesday that he and the other owners are trying to sell.
Main Line Media News
Philly man admits midtrial to role in illegal gun sale in Norristown
NORRISTOWN — Midway through his trial in Montgomery County Court, a Philadelphia man who also listed addresses in Norristown decided to plead guilty to charges he participated in an illegal gun transfer in the borough, accepting a plea deal that will send him to prison for at least four years.
Popular Bar in Philadelphia, PA, Once Featured on Food Network Closes After 15 Years
Try to keep the tears out of your beer: a popular bar in Philadelphia has shut its doors after 15 years. And by "popular," it once caught the attention of Guy Fieri who featured it on his "Diners Drive-Ins and Dives" show on Food Network. As for why, if you...
Concern grows in Upper Darby over handling of parking tickets
UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) -- There are concerns over the handling of parking tickets in Upper Darby after numerous sources say they no longer were being processed by the local courts.Parking is big business. Feed the meter and swipe your card.In Upper Darby Township, there are dozens of metered parking spaces, but something quietly changed.According to numerous interviews, sources, documents and a review of judicial records, in the spring of 2021, parking tickets and violations issued by Upper Darby Township Parking Enforcement were suddenly no longer arriving at the local district magistrates for processing.What happened?"I don't know," Constable Jack Kelly...
Famous Philly hoagie shop set to open another NJ location on Valentine’s Day
ALLENDALE — A South Philadelphia hoagie shop built in 1992, and known for its sandwiches piled high with top-quality meats, cheeses, and a unique blend of spices is set to open another shop in New Jersey. This one is in Allendale on Valentine’s Day. PrimoHoagies, located at 57...
Crews Battle Flames In Montco: Officials
Firefighters were called to the scene of a bathroom blaze in Schwenksville Borough on Thursday, officials announced.First responders were called to a building on the 700 block of Main Street near the intersection with Park Avenue just after noon on Feb. 2 for reports of "a fire in the bathroom" wit…
eastcoasttraveller.com
Why Philadelphia is Called Philadelphia
The name Philadelphia is believed to be derived from the Greek phrase "city of brotherly love." Many people know that Philadelphia's founder William Penn was a Quaker who named the city in honor of an ancient Greek town, but there are a few other details to consider. How Philadelphia Got...
Thieves wanted for breaking into homes, stealing cars in Moorestown, NJ
Police say the thieves came back after burglarizing another home and stealing a car in another part of town.
Philly 'Speakeasy' Owner Guilty Of Gun Charge: Feds
A Philadelphia man who owned an illegal "speakeasy" was convicted of illegal firearms possession in federal court on Wednesday, Feb. 1, authorities say. Edward Burgess, 45, was found guilty at trial of owning a gun as a convicted felon, said US Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero in a statement. The charges...
seaislenews.com
With Music and Dancing, Sea Isle Says Goodbye to ‘The Geator’
Thousands of mourners filled the pews last Saturday at the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul in Philadelphia to say a final, somber goodbye to Jerry Blavat, the legendary “Geator With the Heater.”. An overflowing crowd packed the Oar House Pub in Sea Isle City on Wednesday night...
SEPTA bus crashes in Delaware County, 3 passengers injured
Three passengers were injured when a SEPTA driver lost control and crashed in Delaware County.
Main Line Media News
Pottstown man jailed for selling drugs from motel room
NORRISTOWN — A Pottstown man who sold controlled substances from a room he occupied at a borough motel is now occupying a room at the county jail. Dante Deion Boone, 42, of the 500 block of Walnut Street, was sentenced in Montgomery County Court to 11½ to 23 months in the county jail in Lower Providence after he pleaded guilty to a felony charge of possession with intent to deliver controlled substances in connection with July 2021 incidents.
Salem County, NJ, Mom of 5 Dies After Hitting Car Head-on in PA
PENNSVILLE — A single mother of five was killed in a wrong-way head-on crash in Chester County, Pennsylvania, early Saturday morning. Pennsylvania State Police said Christine Severino, 41, of Pennsville, was driving west on Route 422 in Tredyffrin around 3:25 AM when she was hit by a 29-year-old from Philadelphia driving the wrong way.
New Year’s Eve “Shooting” in Warrington Movie Theater Part of a TikTok Challenge
DOYLESTOWN, PA—Warrington police sent to the movie theater on New Year’s Eve for a report of shots being fired quickly realized that they were looking for young people taking part in a social media challenge. Police were sent to the Regal Warrington Crossing movie theater on Easton Road at about 8:40 p.m. on Jan. 31. The manager told police that two juveniles entered a theater in the middle of a movie and shot a BB gun. Witnesses said the juveniles left in a waiting car. Police later determined that the youths had actually fired a gel ball gun, which are also known as gel...
