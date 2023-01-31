The Conshohocken Historical Society recently published on YouTube.com two videos that were created in 1985 that tell the history of the Borough of Conshohocken and Plymouth Township. What is interesting to note is that in 1985 the redevelopment of Conshohocken had not yet taken place (some early steps had been taken). However, by 1985 in Plymouth Township, development creep was fully underway in Plymouth Township and is a focus of the second video.

CONSHOHOCKEN, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO