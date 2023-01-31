ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warminster, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
morethanthecurve.com

Two videos from 1985 on the history of Conshohocken and Plymouth Township

The Conshohocken Historical Society recently published on YouTube.com two videos that were created in 1985 that tell the history of the Borough of Conshohocken and Plymouth Township. What is interesting to note is that in 1985 the redevelopment of Conshohocken had not yet taken place (some early steps had been taken). However, by 1985 in Plymouth Township, development creep was fully underway in Plymouth Township and is a focus of the second video.
CONSHOHOCKEN, PA
tourcounsel.com

Berkshire Mall | Shopping mall in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania

Berkshire Mall is an enclosed shopping mall in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania, a suburb to the west of Reading in Berks County. Berkshire Mall is accessible from US 222/US 422 (Warren Street Bypass) at the Paper Mill Road interchange or the State Hill Road interchange. The main entrances to the mall are...
WYOMISSING, PA
Marilyn Johnson

FREE Pizza at Joseph's Pizza Parlor in Celebration of National Pizza Day

Free pizza, anyone? Joseph's Pizza Parlor, Fox Chase's legendary pizzeria and bar serving high-quality artisanal pies, cheesesteaks and more since 1966, is marking the debut of smaller-scale, personalized pizza available for the first time at the Northeast Philadelphia institution by offering guests complimentary small cheese pizzas for the first 100 customers on National Pizza Day, Thursday, February 9, available for dine-in only.
ROCKLEDGE, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Langhorne Hotel up for sale for $2.5M

A historic and well-known Langhorne Borough landmark is up for sale at an asking price of $2.5 million. Ben Asta, one of the owners of the Langhorne Hotel Restaurant & Tavern that he other family members purchased in 1972, confirmed in a brief telephone conversation on Wednesday that he and the other owners are trying to sell.
LANGHORNE, PA
Main Line Media News

Philly man admits midtrial to role in illegal gun sale in Norristown

NORRISTOWN — Midway through his trial in Montgomery County Court, a Philadelphia man who also listed addresses in Norristown decided to plead guilty to charges he participated in an illegal gun transfer in the borough, accepting a plea deal that will send him to prison for at least four years.
NORRISTOWN, PA
CBS Philly

Concern grows in Upper Darby over handling of parking tickets

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) -- There are concerns over the handling of parking tickets in Upper Darby after numerous sources say they no longer were being processed by the local courts.Parking is big business. Feed the meter and swipe your card.In Upper Darby Township, there are dozens of metered parking spaces, but something quietly changed.According to numerous interviews, sources, documents and a review of judicial records, in the spring of 2021, parking tickets and violations issued by Upper Darby Township Parking Enforcement were suddenly no longer arriving at the local district magistrates for processing.What happened?"I don't know," Constable Jack Kelly...
UPPER DARBY, PA
Daily Voice

Crews Battle Flames In Montco: Officials

Firefighters were called to the scene of a bathroom blaze in Schwenksville Borough on Thursday, officials announced.First responders were called to a building on the 700 block of Main Street near the intersection with Park Avenue just after noon on Feb. 2 for reports of "a fire in the bathroom" wit…
SCHWENKSVILLE, PA
eastcoasttraveller.com

Why Philadelphia is Called Philadelphia

The name Philadelphia is believed to be derived from the Greek phrase "city of brotherly love." Many people know that Philadelphia's founder William Penn was a Quaker who named the city in honor of an ancient Greek town, but there are a few other details to consider. How Philadelphia Got...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Philly 'Speakeasy' Owner Guilty Of Gun Charge: Feds

A Philadelphia man who owned an illegal "speakeasy" was convicted of illegal firearms possession in federal court on Wednesday, Feb. 1, authorities say. Edward Burgess, 45, was found guilty at trial of owning a gun as a convicted felon, said US Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero in a statement. The charges...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
seaislenews.com

With Music and Dancing, Sea Isle Says Goodbye to ‘The Geator’

Thousands of mourners filled the pews last Saturday at the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul in Philadelphia to say a final, somber goodbye to Jerry Blavat, the legendary “Geator With the Heater.”. An overflowing crowd packed the Oar House Pub in Sea Isle City on Wednesday night...
SEA ISLE CITY, NJ
Main Line Media News

Pottstown man jailed for selling drugs from motel room

NORRISTOWN — A Pottstown man who sold controlled substances from a room he occupied at a borough motel is now occupying a room at the county jail. Dante Deion Boone, 42, of the 500 block of Walnut Street, was sentenced in Montgomery County Court to 11½ to 23 months in the county jail in Lower Providence after he pleaded guilty to a felony charge of possession with intent to deliver controlled substances in connection with July 2021 incidents.
POTTSTOWN, PA
TAPinto.net

New Year’s Eve “Shooting” in Warrington Movie Theater Part of a TikTok Challenge

DOYLESTOWN, PA—Warrington police sent to the movie theater on New Year’s Eve for a report of shots being fired quickly realized that they were looking for young people taking part in a social media challenge. Police were sent to the Regal Warrington Crossing movie theater on Easton Road at about 8:40 p.m. on Jan. 31. The manager told police that two juveniles entered a theater in the middle of a movie and shot a BB gun. Witnesses said the juveniles left in a waiting car. Police later determined that the youths had actually fired a gel ball gun, which are also known as gel...
WARRINGTON TOWNSHIP, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy