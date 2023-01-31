With concerns growing over what actions the EPA and FDA may take with regard to EtO sterilization, SteriTek’s Larry Nichols explains the situation. Due to suspected problems ethylene oxide (EtO) sterilization facilities could be creating for the surrounding area, the EPA shut down a number of EtO sterilization locations several years ago. As such, there’s been growing concern regarding EtO, which accounts for approximately 50% of the sterilization of all medical devices. The industry is seeking alternatives. In this In this interview from the 2022 MPO Summit, Larry Nichols, CEO of SteriTek, explains the problem and concerns around EtO and what potential options exist as a solution.

