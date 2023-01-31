Read full article on original website
Whether determining the presence or sequence of a gene, altering that sequence, or creating a new vaccine, all of molecular biology and much of modern medicine are fundamentally about manipulating nucleic acids. To do so, these RNAs and DNAs need to be isolated from the matrix in which they’re found, purified, and brought to a useful concentration.
MFS-CRISPR Used to Detect Cancer Biomarkers
Zhengzhou University researchers reported in ACS Sensors that they have developed a CRISPR-based method that can detect small amounts of cancer-related molecules in exosomes in plasma and effectively distinguish between malignant and benign samples. Exosomes provide a window into the condition of the cell they originated from. Accordingly, the unique...
Affinity Engineering Used to Super-Charge Immunomodulatory Antibodies
University of Southampton researchers report that changing how tightly an antibody binds to a target could help make antibody treatments work better. In a study, published in Nature today, they specifically found that immunomodulatory antibodies are more successful in treating cancer when they have low affinity binding. In the study,...
Researchers Uncover Cancer Metastasis Subtypes
Metastasis, the spread of cancer cells from the primary tumor to other parts of the body, is the cause of most cancer deaths. To develop new and effective treatment strategies, it is crucial to better understand the mechanisms behind metastasis. In a recent study published in the journal Cell Reports Medicine, scientists at Baylor College of Medicine have taken a closer look at the molecular pathways that cancer cells use during metastasis. By analyzing molecular data from over 3,000 patients and 4,000 tumors, the team identified four cancer subtypes according to the primary genes expressed.
