Metastasis, the spread of cancer cells from the primary tumor to other parts of the body, is the cause of most cancer deaths. To develop new and effective treatment strategies, it is crucial to better understand the mechanisms behind metastasis. In a recent study published in the journal Cell Reports Medicine, scientists at Baylor College of Medicine have taken a closer look at the molecular pathways that cancer cells use during metastasis. By analyzing molecular data from over 3,000 patients and 4,000 tumors, the team identified four cancer subtypes according to the primary genes expressed.

2 DAYS AGO