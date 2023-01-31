Read full article on original website
ONE ARRESTED AFTER SHOOTING INCIDENT NEAR BEDIAS
One Bedias man was arrested, and another was hospitalized following a shooting incident this past Monday. Deputies from the Grimes County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched around 3:15pm to the 300 block of County Road 117 just north of Bedias. According to a report in the Navasota Examiner, the victim,...
CAR CHASE INVOLVING STOLEN VEHICLE ENDS IN BRENHAM
Two suspects are charged after a high-speed chase with a stolen vehicle came through Grimes and Washington counties early Tuesday morning. Shortly after midnight, Navasota police located a stolen Honda in the 700 block of West Virginia Street. Police attempted to stop the vehicle as it drove toward FM 379, but it fled toward Highway 105 West and traveled into Washington County.
Hunter accused of shooting roommate
BEDIAS – A Bedias man is in custody charged with shooting his roommate twice. Grimes County Sheriff’s Office received a call Jan. 30, at 3:16 p.m. from a resident in the 3000 block of CR 117, north of Bedias. The caller stated a male came to her door...
BRENHAM MAN TURNS HIMSELF IN ON A WARRANT
A Brenham man turned himself in on a warrant Wednesday morning. Brenham Police report that early Wednesday morning at 4:30, Cpl. Armando Guerra responded to the Washington County Sheriff’s Department in reference to a subject on location wishing to turn himself in on a warrant. Cpl. Guerra met with Daron White, 34 of Brenham, and booked him into the Washington County Jail on warrant for Theft of Property less than $2500 with 2 or More Previous Convictions.
Bryan Man Jailed On A Probation Violation Charge From A 2013 Assault Of A School Resource Officer Now Accused Of Injuring Two Detention Officers
In May 2013, a Bryan man who was 17 struck a school resource officer. Since 2015, the man has been on probation. Now, the Brazos County district attorney’s office wants to proceed with sentencing the man for five violations that includes failing to abide by unidentified rules and not paying mandated fees.
Man arrested for DWI after crashing into home
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A pickup truck crashed into a house early Tuesday morning in southwest College Station near Dowling and Hopes Creek Rd. The crash was reported around 2:30 a.m. Police said Grayson Williams, 20, of Jasper, sped through a stop sign on North Dowling Road, then crashed into...
Update: two involved in Highway 6 shooting in Navasota released from medical care, NPD report
NAVASOTA, Texas — Navasota Police are investigating a shooting that took place on Highway 6 north near Martha's Bloomers. According to a report from authorities, two people in a vehicle were shot, and the suspect vehicle has fled the scene. A firearm was recovered from the vehicle of the victim, police say.
Crime Stoppers names this week’s Featured Felons
The persons in the attached photo were named as this week’s Featured Felons by the Multi-County Crime Stoppers organization, which serves Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto counties. All persons had active warrants as of Feb. 2, 2023. If you see one of the persons pictured, do not attempt to...
14 INDICTED BY AUSTIN CO. GRAND JURY
Fourteen people were indicted last week by the Austin County Grand Jury. 38-year-old Kadel Campanionis, 38-year-old Felix Clavelo, 48-year-old Ernesto Hidalgo Valdivia and 26-year-old Alien Valle, all indicted for Theft of Property between $150,000 and $300,000. 35-year-old Stephen Lee Hall, indicted for two counts of Assault of a Family or...
HOUSTON MAN ARRESTED EARLY SATURDAY
A Houston man was arrested early Saturday morning on assault charges. Brenham Police report that early Saturday at 2:05, Officer Eric Crosby made contact with subject inside a parked vehicle while conducting close patrol in the 800 block of Highway 290 West. Upon approach of the vehicle, Officer Crosby observed that the female passenger had a busted lip, bruising to her face, and swelling. Contact was made with the other occupant of the vehicle, Jonathan Valadez, 28 of Houston, who was found to have assaulted and deprived the victim of air, which was consistent with injuries in the area of her neck. Valadez was taken into custody for Assault of a Family or Household Member by Impeding Breath or Circulation and was transported and booked into the Washington County Jail.
Downed tree blocking part of FM 979 near golf course in Robertson County
ROBERTSON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Drivers are being asked to avoid FM 979 near the golf course north of Franklin in Robertson County. A tree is blocking the road Wednesday morning. The Robertson County Sheriff’s Office is asking drivers to avoid alternate routes while crews clear the scene.
Motorcyclist killed in apparent road rage in Spring was husband and father of 3, his mother says
Jesse Metzger, 32, was a husband and father of three and has a fourth child on the way, his mother said. Officials said his friends found him shot to death in a Home Depot parking lot.
Pair arrested, accused of armed robberies in Bryan neighborhoods
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Swift police work led to the capture of two armed robbery suspects last week in Bryan, according to arrest documents obtained by KBTX. Jaquarious Ford, 19, and Daniel Salazar-Rivera, 17, were taken into custody shortly after they robbed their victims, said police. In the first robbery,...
Oak tree falls on Caldwell homeowner’s house
CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - As a winter storm made its way through the Brazos Valley it downed several trees including an oak tree on a Caldwell homeowner’s front lawn. Caldwell resident Michael Davila was on the far side of the kitchen when he heard a loud noise that he said sounded like a bomb. That noise was an oak tree in his front yard that had snapped. When it fell on the roof it shook the entire house.
City of Franklin without power as winter weather bears down on parts of Texas
FRANKLIN, Texas — The City of Franklin lost power on Wednesday and first responders have been quick to assist people in the community. Robertson County Sheriff Gerald Yezak said that since the winter weather hit, there have been 14 accidents, 13 trees reported down, 19 calls of traffic hazards, and three fires in Robertson County.
Cypress woman accused of using Craigslist ad to get investors for fake real estate company, HPD says
Court documents show the alleged swindler drove some of her victims to purchase Apple products, promising they would be reimbursed as a donation.
TWO PEOPLE ARRESTED THURSDAY
Two people were arrested Thursday on multiple counts. Brenham Police report that Thursday afternoon at 4:55, Officer Grayson Marburger conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 2500 block of South Market Street for a license plate violation. Officer Marburger made contact with the driver, Kyrion Williams, 21 of Spring, and smelled the odor of burnt marijuana emitting from inside the vehicle. A probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted and marijuana as well as a Glock pistol were located. Williams and passenger, Dezmond Bradley, 21 of Prairie View, were both taken into custody for Possession of Marijuana less than 2 oz. and Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon and transported to the Washington County Jail.
