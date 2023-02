Bus stop #7015, located at Gilbert Street and Third Street in front of Kum & Go, will no longer be serviced by both #1-South Iowa City route and #13-South Gilbert routes. Starting Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, stop #7015 will be serviced by the #13-South Gilbert route only. This change is being made to improve route efficiency. A permanent sign will be added to the location to summarize the change.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO