SUNNY RESORTS AND OUTDOOR RECREATION? They're a duo that has long delighted visitors, especially at those locations where savoring a bit of spunky outdoor fun can be done pretty much around the calendar, with no snowflakes in sight. Palm Desert has become synonymous with such pleasant pursuits, including those get-moving activities involving courts. And while tennis courts can be seen throughout the city, pickleball lovers may still wonder where they can go to enjoy one of the buzziest pursuits to buzz into our recreation-obsessed worlds in several years. The newest answer to that desert-centered question? It's the JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort, which recently unveiled four new pickleball courts, with four more to come in the spring of 2023.

PALM DESERT, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO