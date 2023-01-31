Read full article on original website
Movie theater at the Palm Desert mall to close its doors on Feb 5
The Palm Desert 10 Cinema will permanently close on Sunday, Feb. 5, officials announced. The theater has tickets available on its website through Sunday with the last screening being the 7:40 p.m. showing of the Banshees of Inisherin. The theater is located at the Shops at Palm Desert mall. It was previously named the Cinemas The post Movie theater at the Palm Desert mall to close its doors on Feb 5 appeared first on KESQ.
coachellavalleyweekly.com
Fun at the Riverside County Fair & National Date Festival
The Riverside County Fair & National Date Festival is a staple of the Coachella Valley, and is scheduled to return for February 17 through 26 at the Riverside County Fairgrounds in Indio. The Date Festival continues the legacy of decades-old desert traditions while celebrating history and community, and of course, providing fun and excitement for everyone.
Cindy Williams, star of ‘Laverne & Shirley’ and Desert Hot Springs resident, dead at 75
Cindy Williams, who played Shirley opposite Penny Marshall's Laverne on the popular sitcom "Laverne & Shirley," has died, her family said Monday Williams died in Los Angeles at age 75 on Wednesday after a brief illness, her children, Zak and Emily Hudson, said in a statement released through family spokeswoman Liza Cranis. "The passing of The post Cindy Williams, star of ‘Laverne & Shirley’ and Desert Hot Springs resident, dead at 75 appeared first on KESQ.
WDW News Today
VIDEO: Update About Disney’s Cotino Storyliving Community
Disney has shared a video update about Cotino, the first Storyliving community in Rancho Mirage, California. Ground was broken on the site in April 2022 and construction is getting underway this year. The Storyliving by Disney communities, designed by Walt Disney Imagineers, are intended to “inspire residents to foster new...
sunset.com
A Peek Inside Palm Springs’s Most Exclusive Architectural Community
Even the gatehouse at Desert Palisades is beautiful. With a dramatic cantilevered roof of patinated Corten Steel and surrounded by desert boulders, the structure at the entrance to Palm Springs‘ newest residential development looks like it was formed by tectonic forces, glaciers, and time—or built by an alien civilization with excellent taste. Like much of Desert Palisades, despite being new, it looks like it’s been there forever. This small structure, which also serves as a community mailroom, is a signifier of the intention of the development, placing itself in the short but impressive timeline of the man-made topography of Palm Springs. Minimalist. Grand but quiet. And very intentionally modernist.
localemagazine.com
A Dining Guide to Old Town La Quinta That’ll Make Your Mouth Water
It may be quaint, but it’s always quality: start your Coachella Valley getaway with a kickoff meal in Old Town La Quinta, which is wall-to-wall with delicious dishes round the clock. Over 30 cafes, restaurants and shops are nestled in Old Town’s charming ambiance and architecture, offering mouthwatering cuisine of every kind. Instead of digging through never-ending food options popping up on your GPS, get a head start here and discover the local favorites of the desert area. Don’t wait until you’ve arrived hungry; we’re rounding up all the best breakfast, lunch, dinner and everything in between, so you can get straight to the sustenance.
NBC Sports
IndyCar has big plans on, off track for first test at Thermal Club: ‘It’s an amazing facility’
PALM SPRINGS, Calif. – Quantity isn’t a problem for NTT IndyCar Series drivers seeking source material for their first test on track at The Thermal Club. There’s plentiful video of the drivers making laps on the private track that bills itself as a world-class facility. It’s quality...
coachellavalleyweekly.com
TASTE OF JALISCO FESTIVAL RETURNS FEBRUARY 3 – 5, 2023
Festivities Include a Carnival, Car Show, Tequila Tastings, Live Entertainment, Food & More. Celebrate the sights, sounds, and tastes of the state of Jalisco, Mexico at the 7th Annual Taste of Jalisco Festival, February 3 -5, 2023 in downtown Cathedral City. This annual celebration honors the 26-year sister city relationship between Cathedral City and Tequila, Jalisco (Mexico) through culture, cuisine, music, and fashion.
SoCalGas announces relief is on the way in February
If you were surprised by your high gas bill this month, Southern California Gas company says you may see some relief. Customers have reported seeing higher natural gas bills while their usage remains the same. Some Coachella Valley businesses and homeowners associations are even cutting back on servicing amenities such as pools and spas. Andrew The post SoCalGas announces relief is on the way in February appeared first on KESQ.
NBC Los Angeles
Pickleball Courts Just Bounced Into This Palm Desert Resort
SUNNY RESORTS AND OUTDOOR RECREATION? They're a duo that has long delighted visitors, especially at those locations where savoring a bit of spunky outdoor fun can be done pretty much around the calendar, with no snowflakes in sight. Palm Desert has become synonymous with such pleasant pursuits, including those get-moving activities involving courts. And while tennis courts can be seen throughout the city, pickleball lovers may still wonder where they can go to enjoy one of the buzziest pursuits to buzz into our recreation-obsessed worlds in several years. The newest answer to that desert-centered question? It's the JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort, which recently unveiled four new pickleball courts, with four more to come in the spring of 2023.
73-year-old Coachella Valley resident found after he went missing Wednesday
73-year-old Bill Mackin of Snow Creek near Cabazon has been found after he went missing Wednesday. According to his partner, he has memory loss and had not taken his medication since the day he went missing. Mackin's husband says Mackin was found Friday in El Paso, Texas. A woman in a Quick Stop store noticed that The post 73-year-old Coachella Valley resident found after he went missing Wednesday appeared first on KESQ.
z1077fm.com
Yucca Valley traffic collision escalates to road rage fight
A traffic collision in Yucca Valley turned aggressive, with one person involved claiming they were punched in the face with brass knuckles. Sheriff’s Deputies report that a traffic collision around 4:45 p.m. on Jan. 30th near the intersection of Twentynine Palms Highway and Mohawk Trl. quickly escalated into an a road rage incident. The report made to Deputies indicates that one driver got out of his car and punched the other driver while wearing brass knuckles, which are illegal to own.
Police investigate vandalism at I Heart Mac & Cheese in Palm Springs
The owner of I Heart Mac & Cheese in downtown Palm Springs has filed a vandalism report with police following an incident early Sunday morning. News Channel 3 obtained security camera footage from the restaurant which shows a man and a woman pushing drinking glasses off of a counter, which sent paper confetti and broken The post Police investigate vandalism at I Heart Mac & Cheese in Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
Palm View Elementary School in Coachella placed on brief lockdown after man with knife jumps fence
Palm View Elementary School in Coachella was placed on a brief lockdown Wednesday afternoon. According to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department, an employee saw a man jump the school's fence while holding a knife. The employee called 911 and the school was placed on lockdown at 1:34 p.m. Authorities said the man left campus and The post Palm View Elementary School in Coachella placed on brief lockdown after man with knife jumps fence appeared first on KESQ.
Heavy law enforcement presence in a Coachella neighborhood
There's a heavy presence of Riverside County Sheriff's deputies in a neighborhood in Coachella. Deputies are in the area of Balboa Street and Avenue 50. A spokesperson for the Riverside County Sheriff's Dept told News Channel 3 at 3:50 p.m. that they cannot confirm any specifics due to the active scene. Our crew at the The post Heavy law enforcement presence in a Coachella neighborhood appeared first on KESQ.
Palm Springs quadruple murder victims in focus in prosecutor’s closing arguments
The prosecution closed its case Wednesday in the Palm Springs quadruple murder retrial for Jose Larin Garcia with a focus on the victims. Larin Garcia is accused of murdering four people in Palm Springs in 2019. His first trial ended with a deadlocked jury. In her pointed closing argument, prosecutor and Deputy District Attorney Samantha The post Palm Springs quadruple murder victims in focus in prosecutor’s closing arguments appeared first on KESQ.
$5.5M project in front of County Fairgrounds complete
A $5.5 million project to fix and beautify the roads in front of the Riverside County Fair and National Date Festival in Indio has been completed, officials announced today. A ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for Thursday at 10 a.m. at the gate one entrance, 82-503 Highway 111, to celebrate the improvements and preview the upcoming The post $5.5M project in front of County Fairgrounds complete appeared first on KESQ.
28-year-old Desert Hot Springs resident dies in car crash
28-year-old Lizbeth Suarez of Desert Hot Springs died in a car crash Saturday night. The crash happened around 10:15 p.m. Saturday night. Suarez's vehicle crashed into a power pole off Varner Road near Date Palm Drive. Police said they believe speed may have been a factor in the crash. No one else was in the vehicle The post 28-year-old Desert Hot Springs resident dies in car crash appeared first on KESQ.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Bed Bath & Beyond to Close Palm Desert Store
PALM DESERT (CNS) – Retailer Bed Bath & Beyond plans to close an additional 87 stores across the United States, including one in Palm Desert, as the company faces likely bankruptcy proceedings. “As we work with our advisers to consider multiple paths, we are implementing actions to manage our...
Two in custody after car-to-car shooting at Palm Desert mall parking lot
Riverside County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a car-to-car shooting at the parking lot of the Palm Desert mall. The incident was first reported at around 2:00 p.m. between JCPenney and Buffalo Wild Wings. "We were inside the mall. And all of a sudden, JCPenney went into lockdown," said Wendy Carmichael, who was inside the store The post Two in custody after car-to-car shooting at Palm Desert mall parking lot appeared first on KESQ.
