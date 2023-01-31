Read full article on original website
Related
How YouTuber MrBeast Helped 1,000 People With Blindness Gain Their Vision
Watch: YouTube Star Dhar Mann's Inspiring Message About Online Community. YouTuber MrBeast is putting his money toward helping others. The social media star, who is the most-followed person on YouTube, recently shared how he helped 1,000 people with blindness across the world. "They can't see," MrBeast, whose real name is...
A YouTuber cured 1,000 blind people for a video. But is it performative altruism?
YouTuber "MrBeast" funded the cataract surgeries for 1,000 blind patients who could not afford it. But not everyone was happy with his latest video.
popularwoodworking.com
Fighting Evil Alien Technology
When I was about 8 years old, I decided that I needed to construct a sturdy fort to protect myself from the army of aliens (who cleverly had taken the form of my older sister and her friends) that were constantly invading my backyard. I had never built anything this...
Entitled man told my mother to go back to where she came from
My mother and I experienced our first instance of racism shortly after arriving in the United States. We had just arrived at Barnes & Noble in Maryland when we were approached by a man holding open the door for us. Not expecting it, I uttered a quiet thank you.
Comments / 0