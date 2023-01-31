Read full article on original website
Mayor Catron Appointed Chairman of LCAD Regional Transportation Committee
The office has been a hustle and bustle of people in and out, even with this cold weather. One of the visitors was the new agent for the Lake Cumberland Area Drug Task Force who was officially sworn in by the City of Monticello Mayor. Also, City Hall received notification...
Farm Service Agency Begins Enrollment for New Disaster and Pandemic Assistance Programs
Agricultural producers can begin to apply for two new important programs for revenue losses, from 2020 and 2021 natural disasters and/or the COVID-19 pandemic. First, crop producers may be eligible for assistance through the Emergency Relief Program (ERP) Phase Two if you experienced crop revenue losses from eligible natural disasters in 2020 and 2021. Grazing crops and livestock are not eligible for ERP Phase Two.
Local Covid Cases take a Drop This Week
The Kentucky Department for Public Health reported 17 new COVID cases in Wayne County this week, a decrease from 41 last week. Looking at other counties in the Lake Cumberland District, Pulaski County had the most with 42 cases, Adair County had 40, Russell County had 24, Taylor County had 22 cases, McCreary County reported 20 cases, Casey County had 18 cases, Green County reported 15 counties, Cumberland County with 13 cases, and Clinton County reported 10 cases.
Fire Department is Seeking Additional Volunteers
The Monticello Volunteer Fire Department is still looking for applicants to potentially add to the department. The department is looking for dedicated individuals who would be eager to serve the community, if interested call the fire department for an application at 348-5552. Last year the department responded to 581 incidents...
Weather Announcements
While roads look pretty good this morning, most area schools have cancelled in person classes. Today will be an NTI day at Wayne County, no classes at Immanuel Christian Academy, Pulaski, Clinton, and McCreary Counties. Horizon Adult Health Care is on a two-hour delay.
Russell, several nearby school districts cancel in-classes; RC to have NTI Day
Russell County Schools will not have in-person classes today, Tuesday, January 31st due to inclement weather. This will be NTI Day #1 for the district. Several other nearby school districts have made plans to cancel classes or use an NTI day today due to the winter weather. Neighboring Adair County,...
Sheriff Reports Two Arrests
Wayne County Sheriff Tim Caton reports the following arrests. John M. Guffey of Monticello, Ky. was arrested on a Wayne County Circuit Court Indictment Warrant of Arrest for possession of a controlled substance-1st degree (methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia. Guffey was also arrested on a Wayne County and a Clinton County District Court Warrants of Arrest for failure to pay or show cause and failure to appear for Arraignment on the underlying charges of operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, failure of owner to maintain required insurance and traffic violations.
It’s A Good Day for the Winter Photo Contest
Today would be a good day to take some winter pictures of Wayne County. Photos can be submitted to the Wayne County Extension Office through February 5th.
Laurel County Police Arrest Pair On Meth Charges
Laurel County Sheriff John Root says Deputy Greg Poynter was dispatched to a business off West Cumberland Gap Parkway where a person was reportedly passed out. Deputy Pointer arrived to find 50-year-old Tammy Johnson and 43-year-old Alisha Sharpe, both of Barbourville. During the investigation both were found in possession of suspected methamphetamine. Sharpe was also found to have an outstanding Knox County warrant for public intoxication and identity theft. Both Johnson and Sharpe were arrested and lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.
Eastern Kentucky Man Arrested and Charged with Assault Following Public Disturbance Complaint
The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office has announced that they have arrested and charged a man for assault Wednesday night after responding to a call of someone walking in a neighborhood screaming and cursing. 42 year old Hargis Ray Henson of Corbin was arrested off Robinson Creek, which is 8...
Injury Accident Reported Wednesday
At approximately 1:40 p.m. Wednesday (Feb 1) a two-vehicle collision occurred on North Main Street injuring one woman. MPD Officer Josh Smith’s investigation determined a 2002 PT Cruiser being driven by Kelly Holloway, 35, of Monticello, pulled out of West Evelyn Avenue onto North Main Street into the path of a southbound 2007 Pontiac G6 being driven by Tiffany Hicks, 34, also of Monticello, resulting in the vehicles colliding.
Child Struck by Vehicle
Just before 8 o’clock Friday morning, emergency personnel was notified of an accident in front of the Walker Early Learning center where a child had been struck by a vehicle. Wayne County EMS was called and transported one child by ambulance to the Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital for what is described as non-life threatening injuries. The child was stable upon arrival at the hospital. No other details have been made available at this time.
Missing Laurel County teen found safe
Authorities in Laurel County are asking for help locating a runaway teenager.
Rockcastle County Sheriff’s Office looking for man who attempted to steal money
MOUNT VERNON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Rockcastle County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident where a man ran away after he attempted to steal money from an ATM. The sheriff’s office says the incident happened early Tuesday morning at the Community Trust Bank on Lake Cumberland Road. Mount...
Laurel County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing person
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing person. Simantha McFadden, 21, was last seen near Willie Cheek Road on Thursday. McFadden is 5′8″ and 150 pounds. She has blue eyes and red hair. If you have any information, you...
New Voting Registration Numbers Released
Kentucky voter registration under “other” political affiliations reached the 10 percent mark for the first time ever in December, according to the secretary of state’s office. Last month, Kentucky saw 6,103 newly registered voters, for a net gain of 509 new voters. In Wayne County there are...
Cracked windshield leads to multiple charges for Kentucky woman
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Laurel County woman is facing multiple charges following a traffic stop that stemmed from a cracked windshield. On Tuesday night, London Police stopped a car on North Main Street following complaints about a car driving in what other drivers called a reckless manner. During...
Thousands of gallons of milk spills in Ky. tanker truck crash
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - There’s a traffic alert for drivers in Pulaski County. According to the Somerset-Pulaski County Special Response Team, a tanker truck hauling milk crashed Tuesday morning at the intersection of Highways 80 and 914, just outside Somerset. Around 4,500 gallons of milk spilled. Officials say...
Fisherman finds body near London Dock
LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ) The body found near London Dock has been identified as Angelia Satterfield, of Corbin, according to the coroner’s office. She was 48. No other information was immediately available. 1/30/23, 8:16 a.m. A fisherman found a body near London Dock Saturday morning, according to London-Laurel Rescue Squad.
Friday Sports
Last night in girl’s basketball it was Wayne County over Clinton County 53-41. Coming up this evening the WC Boys will be at McCreary Central in a district game, join us at 7:15 for the pregame and 7:30 for the tip-off. Saturday. The Lady Cards are at Danville Christian.
