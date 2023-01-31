Just before 8 o’clock Friday morning, emergency personnel was notified of an accident in front of the Walker Early Learning center where a child had been struck by a vehicle. Wayne County EMS was called and transported one child by ambulance to the Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital for what is described as non-life threatening injuries. The child was stable upon arrival at the hospital. No other details have been made available at this time.

WAYNE COUNTY, KY ・ 13 HOURS AGO