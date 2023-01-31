Read full article on original website
Manhattan judge wants Trump to stop calling NY attorney general's $250 million fraud case a witch hunt
Trump keeps crying "witch hunt" over NY Attorney General Letitia James' fraud accusations. Friday, a Manhattan judge turned him down yet again.
Trump attorney threatens to sue former prosecutor who wrote "People vs. Donald Trump" book about Manhattan D.A.'s investigation
A former prosecutor who's planning to release a book about the criminal investigation into former President Donald Trump he led for nearly a year was warned Monday to expect a lawsuit. Former Manhattan Special Assistant District Attorney Mark Pomerantz concluded Trump's approach to business was similar to that of former...
msn.com
Donald Trump Accused of 'Abuse' As He Loses Lawsuit
Slide 1 of 89: Donald Trump has been sanctioned over a lawsuit "that should never have been filed," according to a federal judge. Read on for the full shocking story, and which political enemy he was targeting. All dollar amounts in US dollars. "Brought in bad faith" Donald Trump has...
Biden Grabs Female Reporter's Hand, Gets Inches From Her Face When Asked About Why the U.S. Health Emergency Will End
On Tuesday, President Joe Biden displayed another instance of questionable behavior. A reporter asked him a question about the end of the U.S. state of emergency, which is set for May 11th.
Trump Throws Temper Tantrum Throughout E. Jean Carroll Deposition
Donald Trump would have rather done literally anything than be deposed by E. Jean Carroll’s lawyers in her lawsuit against him accusing him of sexual assault, a fact he couldn't help but make known multiple times. In a question regarding a lengthy Oct. 12 Truth Social statement Trump wrote deriding the case, Trump suggested he would retaliate once the case was over. “It’s a false accusation. Never happened, never would happen,” he said during the Oct. 19 deposition, according to Politico’s Kyle Cheney. “And I posted and I will continue to post until such time as—and then I will sue her after this is over, and that’s the thing I really look forward to doing. And I’ll sue you too.” Trump repeated his instance several times through the testimony, making sure the lawyers knew they would rue the day they questioned the former president. After his lengthy ramble, the questioning attorney asked if anything prompted Trump’s Oct. 12 diatribe. “Her false story and that I have to waste a whole day doing these ridiculous questions with you.”Trump was not pleased to be in this deposition pic.twitter.com/uI4gry2qKt— Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) January 13, 2023 Read more at The Daily Beast.
Jim Jordan Confronted With Trump Campaign's Link to Russian Oligarch
The GOP lawmaker recently urged Democrats to join Republicans in a newly formed subcommittee tasked to investigate the "weaponization" of the federal agencies.
MSNBC
Hannity admits the lie: See smoking gun evidence as Fox chief testifies in billion dollar case
MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on Dominion Voting Systems’ billion-dollar defamation suit against Fox News. The voting machine company is accusing the network of perpetuating lies about the 2020 election. Fox denies the allegations. The New York Times reports Fox anchor Sean Hannity went under oath and said he “did not believe” Donald Trump’s election lies. The trial is expected to take place in April.Jan. 24, 2023.
MSNBC
In Mar-a-Lago case, DOJ wins another dispute over Trump’s lawyers
It was about a month ago when Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago scandal effectively returned to its starting point, following an unfortunate legal misadventure. The former president filed an odd lawsuit, which led to an even stranger ruling from a Trump-appointed judge, followed by the appointment of a special master. Four...
Manhattan judge rules lawsuit against former President Donald Trump can move to trial
NEW YORK, NY. - On Friday, a Manhattan judge ruled that a lawsuit filed against U.S. President Donald Trump by writer E. Jean Carroll alleging he raped her can proceed to trial.
Trump says he has more lawyers working for him than even 'the late great gangster' Al Capone did
Trump does have multiple lawyers representing him in at least a dozen cases, though it is unclear if he has more attorneys than Capone.
Trump hires top trial lawyer to "aggressively" go after Manhattan prosecutor
Donald Trump has hired one of America's top trial attorneys to go after a former Manhattan prosecutor who allegedly defamed him, TMZ reports. Joe Tacopina sent a letter to Mark Pomerantz, claiming Pomerantz falsely stated in a 2022 resignation letter to Manhattan D.A. Alvin Bragg that Trump was "guilty of numerous felony violations" and that it was a "grave failure of justice not to hold [Trump] accountable by way of criminal prosecution."
“I have info on everyone”: Trump’s rant about Mar-a-Lago visitors sounds like a blackmail threat
This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Former President Donald Trump lashed out for the second day in a row about the classified documents that were found inside President Joe Biden's Wilmington, Delaware home. The latest revelation arrived over the weekend that five additional pages were discovered by Biden's personal lawyer...
Judge fines Trump, lawyer nearly $1 million over 'frivolous' and 'bad faith' Hillary Clinton lawsuit
A federal judge in Florida on Thursday ordered former President Donald Trump and his lawyer Alina Habba to pay $938,000 in sanctions to 31 defendants in a lawsuit they filed last year alleging a vast conspiracy against Trump in the 2016 presidential election. U.S. District Judge Donald Middlebrooks had thrown out the lawsuit in September then fined Habba $50,000 to pay the legal fees of one of the defendants, Charles Dolan. This nearly $1 million penalty will be divided among the other defendants, including Trump's 2016 Democratic rival, Hillary Clinton. The 46-page ruling Middlebrooks handed down Thursday was described as blistering...
MSNBC
Why Trump abandoned his suit against New York’s attorney general
When it comes to litigation threats, Donald Trump has earned a reputation as something of a paper tiger. The Republican would huff and puff about targeting his perceived foes with rivals, but too often, the former president’s threats proved to be meaningless. Over the last year or so, however,...
New York attorney general seeks sanctions after Trump caught lying in court documents
New York Attorney General Letitia James has asked the judge overseeing her $250m fraud lawsuit against Donald Trump, his three eldest children, and their eponymous real estate company to sanction the Trumps and their attorneys for “demonstrably false” statements made in a “verified” response to her complaint.Ms James’ office cited denials of basic facts and statements that contradicted what the Trumps had said in other court filings and appearances in a letter to New York Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron seeking sanctions against the defendants and their attorney, Alina Habba.“Defendants falsely deny facts they have admitted in other proceedings,...
Prosecutor busts Trump’s lawyers falsely denying facts that they "admitted in other proceedings"
Former U.S. President Donald Trump at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Hilton Anatole on August 06, 2022 in Dallas, Texas. (Brandon Bell/Getty Images) Law and Crime News reports that New York Attorney General Letitia James is seeking more sanctions against former President Donald Trump over his attorneys'...
Melania Trump And Ivanka Trump Reportedly ‘Competed’ While In The White House Because Ivanka Wanted To Be First Lady
According to New York Times journalist Michael Schmidt (who authored the 2020 book Donald Trump v. The United States), former White House chief of staff John Kelly often found himself mediating conflicts between Melania and Ivanka Trump as they competed for influence. The former advisor to the president/ First Daughter,...
George Santos is reportedly stepping down because 'he is a distraction,' according to a lawmaker
A lawmaker has claimed that George Santos is stepping down from his position because he believes that he is some sort of a "distraction" to House Republicans and the party as a whole.
Trespasser Who Wanted to ‘Speak to Trump’ Sneaks Into Mar-a-Lago, Feds Say
A Florida man is facing a federal charge of knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds after sneaking into Donald Trump’s private Mar-a-Lago club, where he was “observed walking up the pool deck staircase adjacent to the family suite,” according to a federal complaint first reported by WFLX. Joshua Warnock, 25, had tried hours earlier to gain access to the property, where Trump was staying at the time, “insisting he needed to speak with FPOTUS Trump,” the complaint states, adding that Warnock was initially escorted off the grounds by police after refusing to leave. He then came back around 6 p.m., where he said he “climbed up a big step” to get back in to try to connect with Trump. In a court filing, Warnock’s lawyer said she had “concerns about his mental health.”Read it at U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida
Ex-publisher of National Enquirer set to meet with prosecutors investigating Trump
David Pecker, the former head of the company that publishes the National Enquirer, is expected to meet with Manhattan prosecutors investigating former President Donald Trump, people familiar with the matter said, indicating the probe is escalating.
