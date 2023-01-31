ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CNET

Should I File a Tax Return if I Receive Social Security?

Tax season officially begins today, and the question of whether Social Security beneficiaries should file tax returns might be on the minds of the nearly 66 million Americans who receive benefits. Whether it's necessary for those who received Social Security payments in 2022 to file that return depends on a few factors.
NASDAQ

Is Full Retirement Age Changing in 2023?

The last time the Social Security Administration made changes to the retirement age was nearly 40 years ago, and those rules still apply today. Although some lawmakers have proposed changing retirement age thresholds to help stabilize Social Security’s finances, that hasn’t happened yet. There have been no recent changes to the retirement age and there will be none later in 2023, either.
AOL Corp

6 Types of Retirement Income That Aren’t Taxable

One often-overlooked aspect of retirement planning is the effect of taxes. Without proper planning, taxes can take a significant bite out of your nest egg. Explore: GOBankingRates' Best Savings Accounts 2023. Discover: With a Recession Looming, Make These 3 Retirement Moves To Stay on Track. Read: GOBankingRates' Best Banks of...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Business Insider

My accountant told me to do 3 things in January to help reduce my 2022 tax bill

Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. You have until the tax filing deadline...
KSDK

What to know about the child tax credit in 2023

WASHINGTON — With several pandemic-era enhanced tax credits and deductions coming to an end, many parents could see much smaller tax refunds this year. The child tax credit and the child and dependent care credit are both dropping back to previous levels, meaning parents could get several thousand dollars less than they expected. Here's what to know.
WASHINGTON STATE
Franklin County Free Press

Tax Time: Medical Expense Deduction

The high cost of health care is a burden on U.S. families. Reports show that about four in ten U.S. adults say they have delayed or gone without medical care in the last year due to cost, with dental services being the most common type of care adults report putting off due to cost. About a quarter of adults say they or family member in their household have not filled a prescription, cut pills in half, or skipped doses of medicine in the last year because of the cost.
WLTX.com

$2000 tax credit eligibility details

Many people could be eligible for an earned income tax credit, which could result in a bigger refund. News19's Zoie Henry reports.
iBerkshires.com

The Retired Investor: Increase Tax-Deferred Contributions Right Now

In 2022, Congress increased the amount an individual can contribute to an Individual Retirement Account (IRA) as well as a 401(k), 403(b), and most 457 plans. If you have not already, it is time to increase your contributions for 2023 to take advantage of this opportunity. If you missed it,...

