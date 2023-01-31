The high cost of health care is a burden on U.S. families. Reports show that about four in ten U.S. adults say they have delayed or gone without medical care in the last year due to cost, with dental services being the most common type of care adults report putting off due to cost. About a quarter of adults say they or family member in their household have not filled a prescription, cut pills in half, or skipped doses of medicine in the last year because of the cost.

3 DAYS AGO