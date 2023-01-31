Read full article on original website
Related
CNET
Should I File a Tax Return if I Receive Social Security?
Tax season officially begins today, and the question of whether Social Security beneficiaries should file tax returns might be on the minds of the nearly 66 million Americans who receive benefits. Whether it's necessary for those who received Social Security payments in 2022 to file that return depends on a few factors.
Eight moves to make to give yourself a larger tax refund between $2,000 and $14,890 – see if you meet the qualifications
AMERICANS might be able to grab an extra $14,890 on their tax refund if they make a few moves. The tax season ramped up on January 23, as the IRS began accepting 2022 returns. Returns aren’t due until April 18, but it’s never too early to start getting prepared.
NASDAQ
Is Full Retirement Age Changing in 2023?
The last time the Social Security Administration made changes to the retirement age was nearly 40 years ago, and those rules still apply today. Although some lawmakers have proposed changing retirement age thresholds to help stabilize Social Security’s finances, that hasn’t happened yet. There have been no recent changes to the retirement age and there will be none later in 2023, either.
Social Security Disability Recipients Thinking About Converting to Retirement Benefits-What Will Happen To My Benefits?
*This is a work of nonfiction based on factual information that can be found on the Social Security Administration'sWebsiteas of January 25, 2023. Please be sure to check the Administration'swebsitefor any updates; permission given.
Is Social Security income taxable by the IRS? Here's what you might owe on your benefits
How is social security taxed in 2023? Here are the rules used to calculate how much you might owe on your benefits.
AOL Corp
6 Types of Retirement Income That Aren’t Taxable
One often-overlooked aspect of retirement planning is the effect of taxes. Without proper planning, taxes can take a significant bite out of your nest egg. Explore: GOBankingRates' Best Savings Accounts 2023. Discover: With a Recession Looming, Make These 3 Retirement Moves To Stay on Track. Read: GOBankingRates' Best Banks of...
Business Insider
My accountant told me to do 3 things in January to help reduce my 2022 tax bill
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. You have until the tax filing deadline...
KSDK
What to know about the child tax credit in 2023
WASHINGTON — With several pandemic-era enhanced tax credits and deductions coming to an end, many parents could see much smaller tax refunds this year. The child tax credit and the child and dependent care credit are both dropping back to previous levels, meaning parents could get several thousand dollars less than they expected. Here's what to know.
Tax Time: Medical Expense Deduction
The high cost of health care is a burden on U.S. families. Reports show that about four in ten U.S. adults say they have delayed or gone without medical care in the last year due to cost, with dental services being the most common type of care adults report putting off due to cost. About a quarter of adults say they or family member in their household have not filled a prescription, cut pills in half, or skipped doses of medicine in the last year because of the cost.
KCRA.com
Rep. Kiley calls for IRS to issue guidance on whether Middle Class Tax Refund is taxable
U.S. Rep. Kevin Kiley, R-Rocklin, is calling for the IRS to clarify whether California’s Middle-Class Tax Refund payments should be considered income for federal tax purposes. As of last month, California’s Franchise Tax Board has issued more than $9 billion in payments that have benefitted more than 31 million...
Social Security update: First payments for February worth up to $4,194 will arrive 12 days
There are only 12 days left before Social Security retirement recipients receive their monthly payment of up to $4,194.
WLTX.com
$2000 tax credit eligibility details
Many people could be eligible for an earned income tax credit, which could result in a bigger refund. News19's Zoie Henry reports.
iBerkshires.com
The Retired Investor: Increase Tax-Deferred Contributions Right Now
In 2022, Congress increased the amount an individual can contribute to an Individual Retirement Account (IRA) as well as a 401(k), 403(b), and most 457 plans. If you have not already, it is time to increase your contributions for 2023 to take advantage of this opportunity. If you missed it,...
Gig economy workers lose money during tax season through missed deductions, survey says
Many self-employed workers, especially the younger generation lose out on cost savings through missed tax deductions. Here's what gig workers should have their eye on to help save money on taxes or increase their tax return.
Comments / 0