5-Month-Old Baby Boy Stolen From Texas Home Has Never Been ReturnedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDallas, TX
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrestedSan HeraldJustin, TX
More than 300,000 Texans are without power in the icy cold due to the south catastrophic ice storm.Sherif SaadTexas State
Top Burgers in Dallas 2023Steven DoyleDallas, TX
Ice Storm Warning for Texas , warning residents of the dangers posed by freezing rainsMsBirgithDallas, TX
CNET
Set Your Thermostat to This Exact Temperature to Save Money on Heating Now
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. We're getting into the dark depths of winter now in much of the US, with snow and cooler temperatures sweeping much of the nation. The cold air may be a welcome departure from summer's highs, but it also comes with heating bills that could cost 17% more than last year.
Used Tea Bags Recommendations
Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Do not throw away the tea bags. Used tea bags work even after you have enjoyed tea. Cleaning is the best. Want to recycle used tea bags? If your answer is yes, you can try these quick and practical suggestions.
Coffee Grounds - Areas of Use
Do not throw away the coffee grounds. Coffee grounds also work after you've had the pleasure of coffee. Cleaning is the best. Want to make coffee grounds useful for your business? If your answer is yes, you can try these quick and practical suggestions.
Why gas stoves matter to the climate – and the gas industry: Keeping them means homes will use gas for heating too | Opinion
Gas stoves are a leading source of hazardous indoor air pollution, but they emit only a tiny share of the greenhouse gases that warm the climate. Why, then, have they assumed such a heated role in climate politics?. This debate reignited on Jan. 9, 2023, when Richard Trumka Jr., a...
How to Remove Labels from Glass Jars
Glass jars from pasta sauces, aromatics and preserves make free, durable containers for all around the house. Want to store dry ingredients? Simple! Pot a little plant? Of course! As versatile as they are cute, glass jars are the ultimate storage staple. But to reuse them, you’ll need to remove...
A Full Guide To Bathroom Cleaning
I’ve written extensively about cleaning your home and keeping it tidy. With bathrooms, I want the fastest path to clean. I asked my longtime friend Becky Rapinchuk, an author and owner of the Clean Mama website, for her advice on bathroom cleaning. Rapinchuk is a natural-cleaning expert, so I knew she would have the best knowledge and hacks.
How to clean baseboards in 3 simple steps
Having clean baseboards isn’t something that jumps out to a guest as making a house sparkle, but it certainly helps your home look better. Baseboards are solid wood or engineered wood material planks that cover the length of the lowest part of the interior wall. Used to cover the joint between the wall surface and the floor, baseboards can take a beating over the years, ranging from occasional kicks to repetitive knocks from a vacuum cleaner.
thededicatedhouse.com
The Best Methods for Cleaning Tile Floors
Hello World! Welcome Friends! Are your tile floors starting to look a little sad and in need of cleaning but you aren’t sure how to make them beautiful without damaging the grout? Tile floors in your bathroom, kitchen, and wherever else are going to require specific cleaning methods, and I want to share with you the best way to clean them so that they really shine.
A Guide To Spring Cleaning Your Car
Back when radio was still relevant, folks in my region of New York State heard a booming baritone voice kick off a commercial for a local car wash chain with this phrase: “Salt eats cars!” After all, in the Northeast we deal with snow, salt, sludge and sleet — substances can wreak havoc on a vehicle’s paint, wheels and interiors.
Georgia scores $80M grant for plant to make jet fuel from wood chips
The Department of Energy awarded an $80 million grant Thursday to a Georgia facility that turns wood residue into jet fuel as a way to decrease the airline industry's carbon footprint.
I Tried These New Plastic-Free, Zero-Waste Dishwasher Sheets — Here’s How It Went
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. More than 8,000 tons of polyvinyl alcohol-coated (PVA) dishwasher and laundry detergent pods pollute the environment each year, according to recent studies. While many cleaning companies claim pods are biodegradable, research has shown that sometimes only 25 percent break down, with as much as 75 percent of the PVA leaking into the environment.
homesenator.com
Energy-Efficient Ways to Reduce Your Electricity Bill
Each month, many people are shocked when their energy bills arrive in the mail. For some people, the extra charge is a minor annoyance. In other cases, some individuals are truly struggling to pay their electricity bills. Making some changes at home can lead to significant savings. Fix HVAC Problems.
Short-, long-term solutions to keep homes warm in winter
"What I think most of our homeowners are dealing with is private and behind a lot of doors," Lynnea Katz-Petted said.
dadecountysentinel.com
From Plastic Waste to Functional Furniture: Alex Stayte’s Story
When Alex Stayte began learning more about the problem of plastic waste, he set out to address the issue by creating a business plan. His vision to make tables from recycled plastic began while he was a student at Covenant College. He said, “The vision is to build functional, durable, and beautiful products using upcycled plastic waste.”
Is It Safe To Use Baking Soda In A Dishwasher?
Baking soda is something of a miracle product, capable of cleaning and deodorizing anything from carpets to ovens. But, is it safe to use it in a dishwasher?
wellspa360.com
Success of Prevention Disinfectants Results in the Discontinuation of Rejuvenate Brand
Virox Technologies Inc. announced that its Prevention brand of one-step disinfectants has been so well received by beauty professionals, that it has led to the discontinuation of the previous Rejuvenate brand. The quick adoption of the fastest, safest and easiest way to maintain germ-free spas and salons has gained such...
It’s time to recycle all those dead batteries
Roberto Sorin/UNSPLASHSafely recycle those ancient AAs in your junk drawer or the old car battery gathering dust in your garage.
Letting your favorite things gather dust is unsustainable—use them
Attachment to limited-edition items, such as sneakers, can promote unsustainable consumption. Deposit photosA behavior called product attachment can explain why we avoid using what we care too much about.
homesenator.com
How To Reduce Energy Consumption in Your Home
Reducing energy consumption in the home is an important way to lower your electricity bills and reduce your carbon footprint. There are many steps you can take to reduce energy consumption in your home, from adjusting your daily behaviors to replacing light bulbs and installing energy-efficient appliances. Here are some ways to save energy and reduce energy consumption in your home:
