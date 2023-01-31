Read full article on original website
World's Largest Spanish Restaurant Located In Tampa Is Still Owned And Run By Family Members Since 1905
Buccaneers Looking To Poach Top CoachOnlyHomersTampa, FL
Greek Tsatziki DressingRidley's WreckageTarpon Springs, FL
Greek Chicken GyrosRidley's WreckageTarpon Springs, FL
Florida Mom Found Dead in the SUV with her babycreteTampa, FL
stpetecatalyst.com
What will happen to the iconic Sundial sculpture
February 2, 2023 - St. Petersburg-based Paradise Ventures, which purchased the Sundial shopping plaza year, is working with Ally Capital Group in Tampa to redevelop the plaza into a modern destination, which calls for the removal of the Sundial sculpture. Mike Connor of Paradise Ventures told the St. Pete Catalyst they have offered to give the art piece to the City of St. Petersburg, which will be able to determine its future use. The sculpture was designed by renowned production designer René Lagler and crafted by Thomas Sign and Awning Co.
Beach Beacon
Largo city manager stepping down
LARGO — After more than 42 years of service to the community, Henry Schubert, Largo’s city manager, has announced his retirement as of June 30. Schubert started with the city in 1980 in the Planning Department and has served in multiple roles, including Acting Fire Chief, City Clerk, and in the city’s budget office.
stpeterising.com
Sundial to undergo major renovations in downtown St. Pete
Nearly a year after purchasing the Sundial retail and dining center at 153 2nd Avenue North in downtown St. Pete for $21.13 million, St. Petersburg-based Paradise Ventures and Tampa-based Ally Capital Group have unveiled a plan to renovate a portion of the 85,357-square-foot plaza. Designed by Behar and Peteranecz, a...
Hillsborough woman born, raised in historic Bealsville community celebrates 105th birthday
PLANT CITY, Fla. — One native Hillsborough County woman celebrated her 105th birthday last week in Plant City. Leola McDonald was born on Jan. 17, 1918, and was raised in Hillsborough County's historic Bealsville community. The community was settled in late 1865 by former slaves from nearby plantations. "Ms....
fox13news.com
Raptor Fest returns to Boyd Hill Nature Preserve in St. Pete this weekend
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A festival celebrating birds of prey is returning for its 10th year at Boyd Hill Nature Preserve in St. Pete. Raptor Fest is a family-friendly event supporting the preserve's Birds of Prey Program, which provides care and a forever homes to non-releasable native birds of prey.
sphspalmettoandpine.com
What’s Scarier: The book or banning it?
After complaints from a parent at Palm Harbor University High School, Toni Morrison’s The Bluest Eye was pulled from Pinellas County school libraries. The parent— Michelle Stille, a teacher at a private Christian school— sent emails to the school board members with selected excerpts of the novel that contained sexual situations, pedophilia, and calling public schools “Marxist indoctrination camps.”
Three-day 'Winter Warmer' festival brings nearly two dozen bands to St. Petersburg
The no-cover throwdown runs Friday-Sunday.
stpetecatalyst.com
Space under I-375 to become parking lot, mural destination
The city council has recently approved funding for a new 45-space parking lot to be built outside the Historic Uptown neighborhood, under Interstate 375. The new paved lot is part of a broader plan to connect neighborhoods in St. Petersburg by converting underutilized land. Barkett Realty, headed by owner John...
Connecticut-Born Irish Pub Concept Plans Opening in Lutz
40 Thieves Pub will offer traditional Irish and American foods with a prodigious selection of Irish whiskeys
St. Pete’s Woodson Museum celebrates man behind Black History Month
The Woodson African American Museum of Florida will commemorate the life and legacy of Dr. Carter G. Woodson during a celebration of Black history on Wednesday.
More affordable housing available in Hillsborough County
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — More affordable housing is now available in Hillsborough County. A rundown 13-unit apartment complex has now been rehabilitated to house working and low-income families. “Those who are less fortunate and want an opportunity we need to figure out how we are going to help them,"...
St. Pete mobile home community makes progress in fight against rent increase
8 On Your Side is helping a local mobile home community fight an unexpected rent and tax increase, cutting through the red tape and showing them a path to challenging the double whammy.
Forbici Modern Italian Founder Says a Saint Pete Location is in the Offing
The South Tampa-based Italian restaurant is looking for a second home
Beach Beacon
Countryside Mall's Bacon Street Diner: Alternative to chain dining
CLEARWATER — The last place you might expect to find a diner is in a busy shopping mall. But the owners of the Bacon Street Diner say that is exactly why they chose their location inside Countryside Mall in Clearwater. Adam and Danielle Imburgia opened the restaurant in May...
995qyk.com
Four Tampa Restaurants Named As Most Romantic In America
Four Tampa restaurants have been named as some of the most romantic in America. This is according to Opentable, which released their list of the “100 Most Romantic Restaurants in America for 2023”. Opentable says on their website, “Food is its own love language, but when it’s served...
How Black Union soldiers freed enslaved African Americans in Tampa
The story of how 36 Black Union soldiers freed Tampa’s enslaved black population on May 6, 1864. The enslaved Black people had never seen Black soldiers with guns.
Bay News 9
Events around Tampa Bay for Black History Month 2023
TAMPA BAY, Fla. — Black History Month is celebrated every February to honor the contributions and legacies of Black and African Americans across U.S. history. Since it was first nationally recognized in 1976, the month is used to educate others and celebrate the achievements of pioneers, from Harriet Tubman to Katherine Johnson.
St. Pete teachers willing to ‘risk their jobs’ to teach rejected AP African American Studies course
On the first day of black history month, College Board released its revised framework for its AP African American Studies course.
World's Largest Spanish Restaurant Located In Tampa Is Still Owned And Run By Family Members Since 1905
The Sunshine State’s oldest restaurant is still owned and operated by family members who diligently care for it and help preserve the founder’s American dream. Florida’s oldest restaurant and the largest Spanish restaurant in the world was established in 1903 after a young Spanish-Cuban immigrant, Casimiro Hernandez Snr, opened a tiny saloon at the corner of 22nd st and Broadway which is now 7th Ave In Ybor City, Tampa Florida.
stpetecatalyst.com
Neighborhood concerns stall affordable housing development
A proposed project in unincorporated Seminole to create affordable homes for adults with disabilities is in jeopardy due to its required zoning changes and potential impacts on the surrounding neighborhood. Pinellas County Commissioners discussed the proposal for over two and a half hours Tuesday. The extensive debate followed a Dec....
