Saint Petersburg, FL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

stpetecatalyst.com

What will happen to the iconic Sundial sculpture

February 2, 2023 - St. Petersburg-based Paradise Ventures, which purchased the Sundial shopping plaza year, is working with Ally Capital Group in Tampa to redevelop the plaza into a modern destination, which calls for the removal of the Sundial sculpture. Mike Connor of Paradise Ventures told the St. Pete Catalyst they have offered to give the art piece to the City of St. Petersburg, which will be able to determine its future use. The sculpture was designed by renowned production designer René Lagler and crafted by Thomas Sign and Awning Co.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Beach Beacon

Largo city manager stepping down

LARGO — After more than 42 years of service to the community, Henry Schubert, Largo’s city manager, has announced his retirement as of June 30. Schubert started with the city in 1980 in the Planning Department and has served in multiple roles, including Acting Fire Chief, City Clerk, and in the city’s budget office.
LARGO, FL
stpeterising.com

Sundial to undergo major renovations in downtown St. Pete

Nearly a year after purchasing the Sundial retail and dining center at 153 2nd Avenue North in downtown St. Pete for $21.13 million, St. Petersburg-based Paradise Ventures and Tampa-based Ally Capital Group have unveiled a plan to renovate a portion of the 85,357-square-foot plaza. Designed by Behar and Peteranecz, a...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
sphspalmettoandpine.com

What’s Scarier: The book or banning it?

After complaints from a parent at Palm Harbor University High School, Toni Morrison’s The Bluest Eye was pulled from Pinellas County school libraries. The parent— Michelle Stille, a teacher at a private Christian school— sent emails to the school board members with selected excerpts of the novel that contained sexual situations, pedophilia, and calling public schools “Marxist indoctrination camps.”
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Space under I-375 to become parking lot, mural destination

The city council has recently approved funding for a new 45-space parking lot to be built outside the Historic Uptown neighborhood, under Interstate 375. The new paved lot is part of a broader plan to connect neighborhoods in St. Petersburg by converting underutilized land. Barkett Realty, headed by owner John...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
995qyk.com

Four Tampa Restaurants Named As Most Romantic In America

Four Tampa restaurants have been named as some of the most romantic in America. This is according to Opentable, which released their list of the “100 Most Romantic Restaurants in America for 2023”. Opentable says on their website, “Food is its own love language, but when it’s served...
TAMPA, FL
Bay News 9

Events around Tampa Bay for Black History Month 2023

TAMPA BAY, Fla. — Black History Month is celebrated every February to honor the contributions and legacies of Black and African Americans across U.S. history. Since it was first nationally recognized in 1976, the month is used to educate others and celebrate the achievements of pioneers, from Harriet Tubman to Katherine Johnson.
TAMPA, FL
Madoc

World's Largest Spanish Restaurant Located In Tampa Is Still Owned And Run By Family Members Since 1905

The Sunshine State’s oldest restaurant is still owned and operated by family members who diligently care for it and help preserve the founder’s American dream. Florida’s oldest restaurant and the largest Spanish restaurant in the world was established in 1903 after a young Spanish-Cuban immigrant, Casimiro Hernandez Snr, opened a tiny saloon at the corner of 22nd st and Broadway which is now 7th Ave In Ybor City, Tampa Florida.
TAMPA, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Neighborhood concerns stall affordable housing development

A proposed project in unincorporated Seminole to create affordable homes for adults with disabilities is in jeopardy due to its required zoning changes and potential impacts on the surrounding neighborhood. Pinellas County Commissioners discussed the proposal for over two and a half hours Tuesday. The extensive debate followed a Dec....
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL

Community Policy