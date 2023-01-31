Communities In Schools of Greenbrier County Receives Pyles and Turner Foundation grant award

LEWISBURG (WVDN) – Communities in Schools of Greenbrier County (CISGC) has announced they are the recipient of the Pyles and Turner Foundation grant. The $600 award will assist CISGC in continuing programs and case management for local students. Last year, more than 4,600 students county-wide benefited from services CISGC provided including school supplies, whole school supports, tutoring, mentoring and more.

Of the 4,600-plus students, CISGC student support specialists provided individualized case-management to nearly 500 students to help them overcome academic, social/emotional and behavioral challenges. CISGC continues to assist with mentoring, tutoring, as well as basic and emergency needs of students and their families in Greenbrier County.

Serving all 13 public schools, Communities in Schools of Greenbrier County is a 501©3, nonprofit organization and relies on the generosity and support of foundations and community members. CISGC could not carry out its mission “to surround students with a community of support, empowering them to stay in school and achieve in life” without partnerships such as these.

For more information about CISGC, call 304-661-1018, email info@cisgc.org or visit www.cisgc.org . You can also stay up to date through their Facebook page.

