westseattleblog.com
TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Friday arrives, with wind alert
Rainy and windy, high around 50, with a Wind Advisory alert for 10 am-7 pm – possible gusts up to 45 mph. –Metro is on its regular schedule, but still canceling some trips/suspending some routes, so keep watching notification channels such as @kcmetroalerts for trip cancellations and route suspensions. (Still waiting to hear from Metro about how the bus repairs are going.)
westseattleblog.com
TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Welcome to Thursday
6 AM: Good morning! It’s Thursday, February 2nd. –Metro is on its regular schedule, but still canceling some trips/suspending some routes, so keep watching notification channels such as @kcmetroalerts for trip cancellations and route suspensions. (We have an inquiry out to Metro asking how the bus repairs are going.)
westseattleblog.com
‘Fix the bricks’: Are you on the list? City edges closer to ordering quake-safety retrofits for unreinforced-masonry buildings
(WSB file photo of one of the smaller West Seattle buildings on the list, at Highland Park Playground) For years, the issue of ordering earthquake-safety retrofits for unreinforced masonry (URM) buildings has been simmering in Seattle. Our archives show a local presentation about it at a community meeting almost 10 years ago. At that time, it was estimated that Seattle had at least 1,000 URM buildings, including more than 50 in West Seattle. Now the topic is bubbling back up. For one, the city has just updated its list of what’s now an estimated 1,100 URM buildings – you can see the list here. (A quick search finds 44 addresses on the list containing SW, signifying they’re in West Seattle. Also, here’s a less-up-to-date map.) The list accompanies this city-website update saying the city intends to finalize an ordinance next year to mandate the retrofits. Before that ordinance is drafted and finalized, the city has created four “working groups” to tackle different aspects of the process, and is inviting participation. Here’s what they’ll work on:
westseattleblog.com
FOLLOWUP: Southwest Pool open for ‘limited operation’ the rest of the day
3:28 PM: As noted in today’s event list, Southwest Pool was to be closed today for natural-gas conservation. Now the pool has announced it’s open for limited operation the rest of the day:. Limited Operation for the remainder of Wednesday, Feb 1st. Lap 3-4:30. Lap 5-6:30. Deep WX...
westseattleblog.com
Pool closure, store opening, music, trivia, more on the Wednesday list, plus West Seattle from the sky
Thanks to Anne Higuera from longtime WSB sponsor Ventana Construction for that cool aerial view looking northeast across our peninsula and beyond. (If you’re viewing WSB on desktop/laptop, you can click the photo to open a larger version.) Meantime, here’s what’s happening around, and of interest to, the peninsula today/tonight:
westseattleblog.com
DEVELOPMENT: Aegis Living plan for 5252 California SW sails through first Southwest Design Review look
(Massing rendering of Option 3 for 5252 California SW, by Ankrom Moisan) In their second online meeting of the night – after months with no meetings at all – the Southwest Design Review Board gave the Aegis Living plan for 5252 California SW approval to move into the next phase of the review process.
westseattleblog.com
DEVELOPMENT: See 7617 35th SW design packet before Thursday’s review
That’s one of the design concepts in the final packet for Thursday night’s Southwest Design Review Board online meeting about the mixed-use building proposed for 7617 35th SW, between SW Holden and SW Ida. As reported here previously, this is a new plan for the site, where a smaller-scale plan went part of the way through the process four-plus years ago. This time the proposal is, as described on the city website and in the packet, for a building with six stories, 130+ apartments, ground-floor commercial spots, and ~50 offstreet-parking spaces. See the packet here; see information on attending the 5 pm online meeting and commenting here. Remember that this is the Early Design Guidance portion of the process, which means the review is primarily focused on the size and shape of the building as well as its placement on its site. (This meeting will be followed by the board’s separate 7 pm review of the Aegis Living proposal for 5252 California SW.)
westseattleblog.com
Design Review x 2, theater, comedy, more for your West Seattle Thursday
(Brant at Constellation Park, photographed by Cindy Roberts) If you haven’t already checked our calendar, here’s what’s ahead for the rest of today/tonight:. UNDERSTANDING MEDICARE: Informational presentation at Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon), 11 am. WEST SEATTLE UKULELE PLAYERS: All levels welcome, weekly 1...
westseattleblog.com
THURSDAY: New chapter for West Seattle’s Silent Book Club – six venues!
They call themselves the Silent Book Club – but they’re a roaring success. Last month almost 200 readers gathered in five West Seattle locations on Silent Book Club night – just to sit and read for an hour, followed by an optional chat time if you want to. “The ideal introvert happy hour” is how organizers describe it. Tomorrow’s the next Silent Book Club West Seattle night, and this time they’re meeting in six locations:
westseattleblog.com
SEEN FROM WEST SEATTLE: The last 747
GF February 1, 2023 (6:25 pm) M February 1, 2023 (6:58 pm) Was that taken from West Seattle? It flew out of Everett and so it would be facing the other direction if it was flying through Seattle unless it did a flyby loop over Boeing field. Steve Rice February...
westseattleblog.com
VACCINATION: Flu, COVID shot clinic in West Seattle on Sunday
The Community School of West Seattle (9450 22nd SW) is hosting another community vaccination clinic this Sunday – here’s the announcement:. All approved COVID vaccines for 6-months+ olds! Pediatric (starting at 6 months) and adult flu vaccines, but no high-dose geriatric flu vaccines available. Preregistration encouraged: tinyurl.com/2p8yz32m. We...
westseattleblog.com
West Seattle’s Cettolin House to be considered for landmark status
(Photo from landmark-nomination packet) Back in October, you might have seen West Seattle journalist and historian Clay Eals‘ “Now & Then” Seattle Times column about the Cettolin House in West Seattle. Now it’s going before the city Landmarks Preservation Board for consideration of proposed landmark status. The stucco-clad house – potentially in the path of the light-rail line – was built by Italian-immigrant steelworker Fausto Cettolin in the 1920s and ’30s. Here’s the official notice; below is the city announcement sent this morning:
westseattleblog.com
CRIME WATCH FOLLOWUP: Stolen Subaru found; owner wants you to know where, and what was in it
On Monday morning, we published Scott‘s report about his stolen Subaru. Tonight, he says it’s been found, and he has advice for others:. This car was recovered. Police notified me of the location at 8th Ave SW & SW Trenton, next to Westcrest Park. It had a lock between the clutch and steering wheel as if the thief intended to return and continue driving it. The lock had wear that makes me believe this isn’t the first time it has been used. The ignition and door locks were undamaged. Please let others know, if their car is stolen, to look around Westcrest Park area, I did not do that when I looked for this car.
westseattleblog.com
BIZNOTE: Happy anniversaries, Avalon Glassworks!
Two milestones for one of West Seattle’s one-of-a-kind businesses – Avalon Glassworks in the Luna Park neighborhood. Here’s their announcement:. Avalon Glassworks is celebrating 30 years of business and 20 years for current owners Shannon and Jon Felix. To commemorate, the studio has created a blown glass Anniversary Float, signed AGW 2023 “30” on the sealing button.
westseattleblog.com
BIZNOTE: The Original Bakery in Fauntleroy confirms it’s closing
West Seattle’s longest-running bakery is about to end its storied run. A few readers told us in recent days that they’d heard The Original Bakery in Fauntleroy was planning to close – we’ve been working to confirm it, and today bakery proprietor Bernie Alonzo‘s daughter Anna Alonzo confirmed it to us shortly before she made this public announcement:
westseattleblog.com
CONGRATULATIONS! Chief Sealth IHS girls’ wrestling team wins league tournament
For the 4th season in a row, the Chief Sealth International High School Girls Wrestling Team has taken first place in the Seattle Metro girls tournament. The team currently has 4 girls ranked top 10 in the state of Washington, and is shooting for a top 10 team placement at the State Tournament at the end of February.
westseattleblog.com
Remembering Jane Kennedy Leyva, 1949-2023
Family and friends are remembering Jane Kennedy Leyva and sharing this with the community:. Jane Kennedy Leyva passed away January 31, 2023, with her daughters Lisann and Jen present in loving support. Jane was a pioneer for Title IX sports. She played softball, basketball, volleyball, and soccer. She was accepted...
