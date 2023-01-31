Read full article on original website
Denver may lease Comfort Inn for homeless familiesDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Escape to 5 warm-weather destinations a non-stop flight from DenverBrittany AnasDenver, CO
Denver's Music Hall of Famer Philip BaileyRick ZandDenver, CO
Denver's HOST: No concerns about Urban Peak contractsDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Alcohol most commonly abused substance in Denver, experts sayDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Is This Really The Dirtiest City In Colorado? Survey Says Yes
Colorado has four cities in the top 100 dirtiest cities in America with one of them being in Northern Colorado. Is the first Colorado city they ranked on their list really the "dirtiest" city in our state?. What Is The Dirtiest City In Colorado?. Living in bigger cities means you're...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Colorado
If you live in Colorado and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Colorado that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
Hundreds of people are missing in Colorado
There are over 500 people missing in our state, according to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation's missing persons database.
Another Annoying Roundabout Is Coming To Northern Colorado. Where?
The roundabouts around Colorado are becoming more of the normal, and now another is on the way to Northern Colorado. Where will this new circle of fun land?. Not to date myself, but I remember taking the driver's test when I was 15, and being asked about a roundabout scenario. How they work, who has the right of way etc. but I'd never gone through one or even seen one so I'm pretty sure I got it wrong. Back in the early 2000s, there was only one roundabout in the Northglenn, Colorado area where I grew up. I'm pretty sure that one might have been the only one anywhere close at the time. It was over by the Northglenn Market Place (the old Northglenn Mall), but I wasn't really a frequent driver of that area so I just didn't know the drill on this "new" traffic flow design.
This Is Colorado's Best 'Mom And Pop' Restaurant
LoveFood has the scoop on every state's top 'mom and pop' restaurant.
Three Colorado Cities Make New List of Most Expensive Places to Rent
Last year, Dwellsy put four Colorado cities on a list of the most expensive places for renters: Denver, Silverthorne, Boulder, and Fort Collins. An updated report added Edwards to the line-up in October, but now, the company has new research. Here's what Dwellsy is predicting for Colorado in 2023. Renters...
Raccoon on the loose inside Boulder store
A Boulder business had quite the time getting an unwanted customer to leave the store.
Video shows dangerous driver on Highway 93
FOX31 showed video of a dangerous driver on Highway 93 to Colorado State Patrol. Here's what they had to say. FOX31 showed video of a dangerous driver on Highway 93 to Colorado State Patrol. Here's what they had to say. Water main break creates large hole in Denver road. Denver...
5 Haunted Places In Colorado You Must Avoid At All Costs
There are a number of haunted locations in Colorado you dare not visit. Oddly, one is a popular tourist attraction, and another is a five-star hotel. Regardless, unless encounters with the dead are your cup of tea, these haunted Colorado sites should be avoided. The popular Youtube channel Top 5...
Denver home to exploding number of high-income renters
In Denver, the number of renters with incomes over $150,000 more than doubled between 2015 and 2020.
Infamous Heaven’s Gate Suicide Cult had Numerous Colorado Ties
If you were around in the late '90s, you probably recognize the name, 'Heaven's Gate,' or at the very least, the creepy, unsettling face of Marshall Applewhite above. When the story of this cult and the mass suicide that put it in the spotlight made national news, viewers were shocked to find out the story that led up to the tragic event.
One of 'cheapest places to travel' in 2023 is located in Colorado
According to Travel + Leisure, one of the most affordable places to visit in the western hemisphere is located in Colorado. In order to determine which spots were the most wallet-friendly destinations, travel booking website Kayak.com was used to find which of the 100 'most-clicked' destinations had the lowest average flight and hotel costs.
Mom killed in crash vowed to help stop drunk drivers
Family and friends are forced to say goodbye to their loved one, Kathy Rothman, who was hit and killed by a suspected drunk driver nearly two weeks ago while driving for Uber. Talya Cunningham reports. Mom killed in crash vowed to help stop drunk drivers. Family and friends are forced...
I-76 eastbound closed for multi-vehicle crash
A hazmat crew has been called to assist with the crash. A hazmat crew has been called to assist with the crash. Denver weather: Pleasant weekend before snow chance. Denver's weather will continue to heat up into the weekend with dry conditions expected through Sunday. Here's Dave Fraser's forecast. Private...
Celebrated ‘Jew-ish’ DC-based Deli Bringing Two New Stores to Denver
Call Your Mother isn’t just an order, it’s an award-winning deli.
5 new Colorado laws in effect now
(Douglas County, Colo.) By now, most Coloradans are aware of the new bag tax at the grocery store. Here are four other laws that went into effect on Jan. 1. The carryout bag fee was implemented to help reduce the waste of single-use plastics or paper and ease into the 2024 complete ban on single-use grocery bags.
CHSAA introduces pay increase to officials, hoping to attract more refs
Reality hit hard this fall when game after game, especially in football, was canceled due to a lack of high school officials across Colorado. That was the wake-up call that parents and fans needed. In the months since, the Colorado High School Activities Association has worked to find solutions to...
Colorado auto theft clearance is at a record low
Beginning in 2020, the clearance rate fell one or two points a year. In 2022, preliminary data says the clearance rate was just under 8%, or roughly one in 12 auto thefts.
Denali Logistics Park Breaks Ground in Aurora
Hines, a global real estate investment, development, and property manager, in partnership with L.C. Fulenwider, Inc., has started construction on the first phase of Denali Logistics Park, a Class A industrial and logistics park in Aurora. Denali Logistics Park is designed by Ware Malcomb and is being constructed by Arch-Con...
Denver restaurant gets complaints of mystery charges from around the US
A Denver restaurant owner is getting the attention of people around the country, but for all the wrong reasons.
