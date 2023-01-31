ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakewood, CO

Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Colorado

If you live in Colorado and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Colorado that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
COLORADO STATE
99.9 The Point

Another Annoying Roundabout Is Coming To Northern Colorado. Where?

The roundabouts around Colorado are becoming more of the normal, and now another is on the way to Northern Colorado. Where will this new circle of fun land?. Not to date myself, but I remember taking the driver's test when I was 15, and being asked about a roundabout scenario. How they work, who has the right of way etc. but I'd never gone through one or even seen one so I'm pretty sure I got it wrong. Back in the early 2000s, there was only one roundabout in the Northglenn, Colorado area where I grew up. I'm pretty sure that one might have been the only one anywhere close at the time. It was over by the Northglenn Market Place (the old Northglenn Mall), but I wasn't really a frequent driver of that area so I just didn't know the drill on this "new" traffic flow design.
EATON, CO
KDVR.com

Video shows dangerous driver on Highway 93

FOX31 showed video of a dangerous driver on Highway 93 to Colorado State Patrol. Here's what they had to say. FOX31 showed video of a dangerous driver on Highway 93 to Colorado State Patrol. Here's what they had to say. Water main break creates large hole in Denver road. Denver...
DENVER, CO
99.9 KEKB

5 Haunted Places In Colorado You Must Avoid At All Costs

There are a number of haunted locations in Colorado you dare not visit. Oddly, one is a popular tourist attraction, and another is a five-star hotel. Regardless, unless encounters with the dead are your cup of tea, these haunted Colorado sites should be avoided. The popular Youtube channel Top 5...
COLORADO STATE
94kix.com

Infamous Heaven’s Gate Suicide Cult had Numerous Colorado Ties

If you were around in the late '90s, you probably recognize the name, 'Heaven's Gate,' or at the very least, the creepy, unsettling face of Marshall Applewhite above. When the story of this cult and the mass suicide that put it in the spotlight made national news, viewers were shocked to find out the story that led up to the tragic event.
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Mom killed in crash vowed to help stop drunk drivers

Family and friends are forced to say goodbye to their loved one, Kathy Rothman, who was hit and killed by a suspected drunk driver nearly two weeks ago while driving for Uber. Talya Cunningham reports. Mom killed in crash vowed to help stop drunk drivers. Family and friends are forced...
ESTES PARK, CO
KDVR.com

I-76 eastbound closed for multi-vehicle crash

A hazmat crew has been called to assist with the crash. A hazmat crew has been called to assist with the crash. Denver weather: Pleasant weekend before snow chance. Denver's weather will continue to heat up into the weekend with dry conditions expected through Sunday. Here's Dave Fraser's forecast. Private...
DENVER, CO
Natasha Lovato

5 new Colorado laws in effect now

(Douglas County, Colo.) By now, most Coloradans are aware of the new bag tax at the grocery store. Here are four other laws that went into effect on Jan. 1. The carryout bag fee was implemented to help reduce the waste of single-use plastics or paper and ease into the 2024 complete ban on single-use grocery bags.
COLORADO STATE
bocopreps.com

CHSAA introduces pay increase to officials, hoping to attract more refs

Reality hit hard this fall when game after game, especially in football, was canceled due to a lack of high school officials across Colorado. That was the wake-up call that parents and fans needed. In the months since, the Colorado High School Activities Association has worked to find solutions to...
BOULDER, CO
milehighcre.com

Denali Logistics Park Breaks Ground in Aurora

Hines, a global real estate investment, development, and property manager, in partnership with L.C. Fulenwider, Inc., has started construction on the first phase of Denali Logistics Park, a Class A industrial and logistics park in Aurora. Denali Logistics Park is designed by Ware Malcomb and is being constructed by Arch-Con...
AURORA, CO

