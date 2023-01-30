The two finalists to be the next Fowlerville Superintendent are participating in a final round of interviews this week. The candidates, Paul Flynn, Superintendent of the Sandusky Community Schools and Matthew Stuard, Executive Director of Curriculum and Instruction of the Mason Public Schools, were identified following a Special Board meeting on January 23 by the Fowlerville Board of Education.

FOWLERVILLE, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO