ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mikeandjonpodcast.com

Questions, criticisms follow in the wake of Adriana Davidson’s death

An online petition has received nearly 7,000 signatures as organizers criticize police agencies for their handling of the disappearance and death of Adriana Davidson, a 15-year-old Ann Arbor Pioneer High School student. Davidson was found dead Monday afternoon on the grounds of the high school, more than two days after...
ANN ARBOR, MI
mikeandjonpodcast.com

Trial set for woman accused of posing as a board-certified therapist at Oxford Recovery Center in Brighton

An Oakland County woman accused of posing as a board-certified therapist at the Oxford Recovery Center in Brighton will stand trial on numerous charges for the unauthorized practice of a health profession, identify theft, and witness intimidation. Kimberly Casey Coden-Diskin, 34, was bound over for trial following a partial preliminary...
BRIGHTON, MI
mikeandjonpodcast.com

Brighton City Council kicks in an additional $680,000 for 2023 streetscapes project

Following a meeting of Brighton’s Downtown Development Authority (DDA), the Brighton City Council reviewed the estimated budget and proposals for the Brighton Streetscapes project. While the final estimated projections are expected to be released next month, the current projections are substantially over budget. At the initial DDA meeting, Mayor...
BRIGHTON, MI
mikeandjonpodcast.com

2nd Annual Livingston County Rosa Parks Transit Equity Day set Friday

The Livingston County Transportation Coalition along with community partners LETS, Church and Society of First United Methodist Church of Brighton, Torch 180, Sierra Club Crossroads Group and Molina Healthcare of Michigan, are putting on the 2nd Annual Livingston County Rosa Parks Transit Equity Day Pancake Breakfast and Community Recognition this Friday, February 3 from 8am to 9:30am at Torch 180 in Fowlerville.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
mikeandjonpodcast.com

Fowlerville Superintendent finalists holding interviews and stakeholder sessions

The two finalists to be the next Fowlerville Superintendent are participating in a final round of interviews this week. The candidates, Paul Flynn, Superintendent of the Sandusky Community Schools and Matthew Stuard, Executive Director of Curriculum and Instruction of the Mason Public Schools, were identified following a Special Board meeting on January 23 by the Fowlerville Board of Education.
FOWLERVILLE, MI
mikeandjonpodcast.com

George Moses named 66th Howell Citizen of the Year

The Howell Area Chamber of Commerce hosted their 66th Annual Dinner & Citizen of the Year Celebration at Cleary University Wednesday night with George Moses, Owner of the Marketeer, being named as 2022’s Citizen of the Year. The celebration also recognized community leaders and highlighted key Howell Area Chamber...
HOWELL, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy