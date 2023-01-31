The Broken Bow wrestling team finished 2nd at the Southwest Conference wrestling championships held at the Indian gym in Broken Bow on Thursday. Cozad won the team title with 187 points. Broken Bow was second with 174 points followed by Valentine in third (125) and Minden was fourth (120). Broken Bow had three individual conference champions. Chauncey Watson was the conference champion at 113 lbs. winning by fall over Aaron Wilson of Cozad in the final. Cash Watson claimed the 120 lb. championship with a 5-0 decision over Logan Stephens of Ogallala. Cal Wells was the champion at 220 lbs. winning over Chris Ruano of Cozad in the championship match 5-1. It was a battle of top ranked wrestlers for the 182 lb. title as Isaac White of Cozad, #1 in Class B, faced Broken Bow’s Connor Wells, #1 ranked in Class C. White won the match by a 6-1 decision to hand Wells just his second loss of the season. Other runner up finishes for Broken Bow included Jack Myers 2nd at 170 lbs. and Max Denson was 2nd at 195 lbs. Other medal winners for the Indians included Wilson Cucul Tzin 4th at 126, Braylan Rynearson 3rd at 145, Dakota Baum 3rd at 152, Zack Gaffney was 3rd at 160 lbs., and Hagen Campbell was 4th at 285. Broken Bow will compete at the NSAA state dual championships on Saturday at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds in Kearney. Live coverage of state duals can be heard on KBBN 95.3 FM and on kbbn.com.

BROKEN BOW, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO