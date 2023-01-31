Read full article on original website
WCAX
State leaders propose temporary facility to house Vermont’s young offenders
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - State leaders are proposing a new, temporary facility to house Vermont’s youngest offenders. Thursday, the Department for Children and Families presented a plan to build a secure modular facility on the campus of the Northwest Correctional Facility. The eight-bed facility and improvements to a separate...
Lawmakers consider action after county sheriffs’ scandals
“There have been a troubling number of sheriffs engaging in conduct unbecoming of the office."
Final Reading: Vermont House passes budget adjustment without GOP support
At issue is about $71 million in one-time housing money and $9.2 million earmarked for organic dairy farmers, neither of which were included in Gov. Phil Scott’s proposal. Read the story on VTDigger here: Final Reading: Vermont House passes budget adjustment without GOP support.
Facing a crisis, House panel considers transforming property value reappraisal system
As drafted, the proposed system could transfer responsibility for updating property values — the basis for property taxes — from municipalities to the state and require reappraisals on a regular schedule. It would also impose a moratorium on the reappraisals that would otherwise be ordered in two-thirds of Vermont towns this year. Read the story on VTDigger here: Facing a crisis, House panel considers transforming property value reappraisal system.
Judge declines to block appointment of Orleans County state’s attorney
A Northeast Kingdom defense attorney had sought to prevent Farzana Leyva from being sworn in to a four-year term as county prosecutor. But Superior Court Judge Daniel Richardson declined to take immediate action. Read the story on VTDigger here: Judge declines to block appointment of Orleans County state’s attorney.
Burlington mayor says police overtime for condo association ‘will not continue’
In a press release on Tuesday night, Mayor Miro Weinberger said a police union contract to provide extra patrols at River Watch Condominiums is “not consistent” with agreed terms with the union. Read the story on VTDigger here: Burlington mayor says police overtime for condo association ‘will not continue’.
CBS Austin
Vermont parents concerned over 5th grade read-alouds of gender identity, racial equity books
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (CITC) — Fifth graders in a Vermont public school district are participating in gender identity and racial equity-centered "read-alouds" in an effort to promote critical thinking. The South Burlington School District (SBSD) sparked parent concerns with several recent announcements. Lissa McDonald, the principal of one of...
After splitting from Essex Junction, Essex town residents face a proposed 22% property tax hike
A median homeowner in the town of Essex could expect a $340 increase in their property tax bill next fiscal year, according to Daniel Roy, the town’s financial director. Read the story on VTDigger here: After splitting from Essex Junction, Essex town residents face a proposed 22% property tax hike.
Vermont Cannabis Control Board halts sale of contaminated cannabis
The Cannabis Control Board chair said the tainted product from Holland Cannabis had not been tested before it was sold and should never have been on store shelves because it was not registered with the board. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont Cannabis Control Board halts sale of contaminated cannabis.
‘Not enough oversight’: Scandals in Vermont sheriffs’ departments spur legislative action
Key state senators are proposing a constitutional amendment that would establish qualifications for sheriffs, on top of a bill that could get rid of sheriffs’ administrative fee for contract work their departments undertake. Read the story on VTDigger here: ‘Not enough oversight’: Scandals in Vermont sheriffs’ departments spur legislative action.
Vermont buttons up against upcoming freeze, offers shelter to people who need it
Minus 20 degrees is likely in parts of the state this weekend, and shelters and warming centers plan to be open in many communities. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont buttons up against upcoming freeze, offers shelter to people who need it.
manchesterinklink.com
Governor Sununu urges Granite Staters to prepare for severe cold
CONCORD, NH – Governor Chris Sununu, Homeland Security and Emergency Management Director Robert Buxton, and Jay Broccolo, Director of Weather Operations for the Mt. Washington Observatory, urged Granite State residents and visitors to prepare for potentially life-threatening cold temperatures forecast for New Hampshire. The National Weather Service (NWS) in...
WCAX
Vt. D.O.L. urges caution for those working in extreme cold
Governor Kathy Hochul Wednesday will present her fiscal year 2024 executive budget. Grismore to assume sheriff's office despite assault charge. John Grismore officially becomes the sheriff of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. Updated: 5 hours ago. Vermont children ages 3-8 are experiencing anxiety and depression and acting out. Vt....
Burlington Police Chief in Spotlight After Revelation of Private Patrols
Burlington city councilors of all political leanings are questioning the leadership of acting Police Chief Jon Murad after he allowed off-duty officers to moonlight as private security at the River Watch condo complex amid a department staffing crisis. Murad didn’t sign the contract — a lieutenant did — but Mayor...
WCAX
Burlington Police Commission to address off-duty BPD contract controversy
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A special Burlington Police Commission meeting Tuesday night will address community concerns over officers moonlighting. The revelations, as first reported by Seven Days last week, are that the BPD contracted for off-duty shifts for a private neighborhood association at the same time as officials blamed staffing shortages for their response to a spike in violent crimes.
VTDigger
Vermont awarded $23M grant to support children, families and the early childhood system
Jan. 31, 2023 (MONTPELIER, Vt.)—Vermont has been awarded a $23 million federal grant to strengthen the state’s early childhood system, support the early childhood workforce and improve the quality and availability of services for children from birth to age 8. The Preschool Development Grant (PDG) Renewal Grant will provide the state with approximately $7.7 million per year for three years (2023–2025), with $2 million of subgrants going to local communities annually to support mental health care for children and families, high-quality child care and family engagement along with support for the early childhood workforce.
WCAX
Wind chills close schools, put first responders on patrol
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Schools are closed or delayed across Vermont as the temperature drops, and people are preparing to hunker down during this cold snap. It is bone-chillingly cold out Friday. Vermonters are used to the cold, but it’s been an unusually warm winter so this comes as a shock to the system.
WCAX
Report: Behavioral and emotional issues on the rise among Vt. children
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont children ages 3-8 are experiencing anxiety and depression, causing them to act out, according to an annual state child welfare report. The Building Bright Futures’ State of Vermont’s Children report says that nationwide, kids that age experiencing problems remained at 8% from 2016 to 2021.
WCAX
Rhode Island shelter finds home for wolf-hybrid in Vermont
SHELDON, Vt. (WCAX) - A wolf-hybrid dog is settling into his new home in Vermont -- which isn’t out of the ordinary. What makes Zeus special is how he wound up in the Green Mountain State. “You’re a good boy,” said Ron Monroe, Zeus’ new owner. It’s only been...
WCAX
Longtime sailing center a casualty of Lake Champlain real estate boom
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A rising tide of development in northwestern Vermont has claimed a fixture of the Malletts Bay community, the International Sailing Center, which for decades has provided an affordable route for young people to learn how to sail. The sailing center and school is losing its lease...
