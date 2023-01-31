ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, VT

VTDigger

Facing a crisis, House panel considers transforming property value reappraisal system

As drafted, the proposed system could transfer responsibility for updating property values — the basis for property taxes — from municipalities to the state and require reappraisals on a regular schedule. It would also impose a moratorium on the reappraisals that would otherwise be ordered in two-thirds of Vermont towns this year. Read the story on VTDigger here: Facing a crisis, House panel considers transforming property value reappraisal system.
VERMONT STATE
manchesterinklink.com

Governor Sununu urges Granite Staters to prepare for severe cold

CONCORD, NH – Governor Chris Sununu, Homeland Security and Emergency Management Director Robert Buxton, and Jay Broccolo, Director of Weather Operations for the Mt. Washington Observatory, urged Granite State residents and visitors to prepare for potentially life-threatening cold temperatures forecast for New Hampshire. The National Weather Service (NWS) in...
MAINE STATE
WCAX

Vt. D.O.L. urges caution for those working in extreme cold

Governor Kathy Hochul Wednesday will present her fiscal year 2024 executive budget. Grismore to assume sheriff's office despite assault charge. John Grismore officially becomes the sheriff of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. Updated: 5 hours ago. Vermont children ages 3-8 are experiencing anxiety and depression and acting out. Vt....
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Burlington Police Commission to address off-duty BPD contract controversy

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A special Burlington Police Commission meeting Tuesday night will address community concerns over officers moonlighting. The revelations, as first reported by Seven Days last week, are that the BPD contracted for off-duty shifts for a private neighborhood association at the same time as officials blamed staffing shortages for their response to a spike in violent crimes.
BURLINGTON, VT
VTDigger

Vermont awarded $23M grant to support children, families and the early childhood system

Jan. 31, 2023 (MONTPELIER, Vt.)—Vermont has been awarded a $23 million federal grant to strengthen the state’s early childhood system, support the early childhood workforce and improve the quality and availability of services for children from birth to age 8. The Preschool Development Grant (PDG) Renewal Grant will provide the state with approximately $7.7 million per year for three years (2023–2025), with $2 million of subgrants going to local communities annually to support mental health care for children and families, high-quality child care and family engagement along with support for the early childhood workforce.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Wind chills close schools, put first responders on patrol

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Schools are closed or delayed across Vermont as the temperature drops, and people are preparing to hunker down during this cold snap. It is bone-chillingly cold out Friday. Vermonters are used to the cold, but it’s been an unusually warm winter so this comes as a shock to the system.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Report: Behavioral and emotional issues on the rise among Vt. children

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont children ages 3-8 are experiencing anxiety and depression, causing them to act out, according to an annual state child welfare report. The Building Bright Futures’ State of Vermont’s Children report says that nationwide, kids that age experiencing problems remained at 8% from 2016 to 2021.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Rhode Island shelter finds home for wolf-hybrid in Vermont

SHELDON, Vt. (WCAX) - A wolf-hybrid dog is settling into his new home in Vermont -- which isn’t out of the ordinary. What makes Zeus special is how he wound up in the Green Mountain State. “You’re a good boy,” said Ron Monroe, Zeus’ new owner. It’s only been...
SHELDON, VT
WCAX

Longtime sailing center a casualty of Lake Champlain real estate boom

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A rising tide of development in northwestern Vermont has claimed a fixture of the Malletts Bay community, the International Sailing Center, which for decades has provided an affordable route for young people to learn how to sail. The sailing center and school is losing its lease...
COLCHESTER, VT

