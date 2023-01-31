ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ottawa County, MI

Comments / 0

Related
927thevan.com

Holland On Ice Is Coming!

HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Feb. 2, 2023) –The coolest event on the Lakeshore is coming to Downtown Holland this weekend! As part of the all-new Holland on Ice event on Friday, February 3 and Saturday, February 4, visitors are invited to head to Downtown Holland to witness the nation’s best professional ice carvers at work as they transform over 10,000 pounds of ice into incredible works of art! Holland on Ice is proudly hosted by Downtown Holland inpartnership with the Holland Area Visitors Bureau and with in-kind support from the Courtyard Marriott.
HOLLAND, MI
103.3 WKFR

Who Dumped an Apartment’s Worth of Trash at this Kalamazoo Park?

Well, this is disappointing. Recently, Will Haenni, a meteorologist for WWMT, went live on Facebook to show a dreadful sight at Spring Valley Park, one of Kalamazoo's largest parks. I follow Will Haenni on Facebook so, I happened to catch it. Unfortunately, Will had been tipped off by a couple of different sources, including the Kalamazoo River Alliance, that a giant pile of trash had been dumped at the park.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Overturned semi leaves scrap metal pieces scattered on US-131

ROCKFORD, Mich. — An overturned semi left scrap metal scattered over the entire roadway of US-131 Thursday, Michigan State Police said. Kent County: Annual Michigan International Auto Show takes driver's seat at DeVos Place. The crash was reported in the southbound lanes, just north of 10 Mile Road in...
ROCKFORD, MI
MLive

Longtime Kalamazoo bookstore condemned due to fire hazards

KALAMAZOO, MI -- A bookstore that has operated in Kalamazoo for decades has been condemned due to fire hazards, according to the city of Kalamazoo. The Bicentennial Bookshop at 820 S. Westnedge has been closed since mid-January, with a condemned sign on the door. On Tuesday, stacks of books were...
KALAMAZOO, MI
oceanacountypress.com

News alert: ice rescue on Butternut Lake

NEWFIELD TOWNSHIP — Emergency crews were dispatched to an ice rescue on Butternut Lake on East Spring Hill Drive by McLaren Lake near Hesperia Wednesday, Feb. 1, around 12:15 p.m. It was reported that a man fell through the ice.
HESPERIA, MI
927thevan.com

Holland Police Log January 31-February 1, 2023

HOLLAND (WHTC-AM/FM) –Below is a Holland Department of Public Safety log for the dates and times listed. If you need police help for an emergency, call 911. For non-emergency police matters, call (616) 355-1100 during normal business hours, or the county’s non-emergency line during off hours: ‎(800) 249-0911.
HOLLAND, MI
927thevan.com

Deborah Lynn Strykowski

Deborah Lynn Strykowski, age 72, of Zeeland, Michigan, passed away peacefully on January 30th, 2022. Debbie was born at Highland Park General Hospital on August 12th, 1950 in Highland Park, Michigan, the oldest daughter of Donald and Eva (Hall) Jones. She grew up in the suburbs of Detroit and enjoyed horseback riding and camping with her parents and sister, Carol. She was also active in her church youth group. Debbie graduated from Thurston High School in Redford Township in 1968.
ZEELAND, MI
townbroadcast.com

Wayland FD quickly puts out a rural home blaze

The Wayland Fire Department was summoned Tuesday afternoon to a structure fire at a single-family dwelling in Wayland Township. Upon first arriving, crew members reported heavy smoke with fire coming from the rear area of the residence. Personnel quickly deployed hose lines to make an interior attack and was able to quickly extinguish the fire.
WAYLAND, MI
927thevan.com

Rev. Carl Balk

Rev. Carl Balk, 78, of Holland, passed away on Monday, January 30, 2023. Carl was born in Grand Rapids, Michigan, on June 20, 1944, to Neal and Jean Balk. After high school, he graduated from Calvin College and started a short career in teaching. He returned to Western Theological Seminary and upon graduation became a minister in the Reformed Church in America. He served churches at First Reformed Church in Lansing, IL, Community Reformed Church in Zeeland, Corinth Reformed Church in Byron Center, and Rose Park Reformed Church in Holland before retiring. Carl continued to preach and help local RCA churches after his retirement from full-time pastoring. He married Linnay (De Leeuw) Steigenga in 1982.
HOLLAND, MI
927thevan.com

John Henry Westhuis Jr.

John Henry Westhuis Jr., age 82, of Holland, Michigan passed away on Sunday, January 29, 2023. A visitation for John will be held Saturday, February 4, 2023, from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Lakeshore Memorial Services, 11939 James St., Holland, MI 49424, followed by a memorial service at 12:00 PM.
HOLLAND, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy