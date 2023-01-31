Read full article on original website
Holland On Ice Is Coming!
HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Feb. 2, 2023) –The coolest event on the Lakeshore is coming to Downtown Holland this weekend! As part of the all-new Holland on Ice event on Friday, February 3 and Saturday, February 4, visitors are invited to head to Downtown Holland to witness the nation’s best professional ice carvers at work as they transform over 10,000 pounds of ice into incredible works of art! Holland on Ice is proudly hosted by Downtown Holland inpartnership with the Holland Area Visitors Bureau and with in-kind support from the Courtyard Marriott.
Who Dumped an Apartment’s Worth of Trash at this Kalamazoo Park?
Well, this is disappointing. Recently, Will Haenni, a meteorologist for WWMT, went live on Facebook to show a dreadful sight at Spring Valley Park, one of Kalamazoo's largest parks. I follow Will Haenni on Facebook so, I happened to catch it. Unfortunately, Will had been tipped off by a couple of different sources, including the Kalamazoo River Alliance, that a giant pile of trash had been dumped at the park.
Overturned semi leaves scrap metal pieces scattered on US-131
ROCKFORD, Mich. — An overturned semi left scrap metal scattered over the entire roadway of US-131 Thursday, Michigan State Police said. Kent County: Annual Michigan International Auto Show takes driver's seat at DeVos Place. The crash was reported in the southbound lanes, just north of 10 Mile Road in...
Man renovating Grand Rapids home finds 140-year-old artifacts in the walls
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A West Michigan man uncovered a slice of history last week. While renovating a century old home in Grand Rapids, several artifacts dating back to the 1800s were found inside. "The duplex was built in 1860," says Brian Feenstra, who bought the property on the...
Walker Planning Commission hears from residents on proposed development near Alpine Avenue
WALKER, Mich. — A decision on a proposed development near Alpine Avenue has been tabled after residents expressed concern at the Walker Planning Commission meeting on Wednesday. The proposal would add 186 multi-family homes to the green space along Green Ridge Drive NW between Alpine Avenue and West River...
Longtime Kalamazoo bookstore condemned due to fire hazards
KALAMAZOO, MI -- A bookstore that has operated in Kalamazoo for decades has been condemned due to fire hazards, according to the city of Kalamazoo. The Bicentennial Bookshop at 820 S. Westnedge has been closed since mid-January, with a condemned sign on the door. On Tuesday, stacks of books were...
News alert: ice rescue on Butternut Lake
NEWFIELD TOWNSHIP — Emergency crews were dispatched to an ice rescue on Butternut Lake on East Spring Hill Drive by McLaren Lake near Hesperia Wednesday, Feb. 1, around 12:15 p.m. It was reported that a man fell through the ice.
Holland Police Log January 31-February 1, 2023
HOLLAND (WHTC-AM/FM) –Below is a Holland Department of Public Safety log for the dates and times listed. If you need police help for an emergency, call 911. For non-emergency police matters, call (616) 355-1100 during normal business hours, or the county’s non-emergency line during off hours: (800) 249-0911.
Red Dock Cafe on Kalamazoo River under new ownership
The Red Dock Café has been a staple of the Saugatuck and Douglas area for 25 years.
Deborah Lynn Strykowski
Deborah Lynn Strykowski, age 72, of Zeeland, Michigan, passed away peacefully on January 30th, 2022. Debbie was born at Highland Park General Hospital on August 12th, 1950 in Highland Park, Michigan, the oldest daughter of Donald and Eva (Hall) Jones. She grew up in the suburbs of Detroit and enjoyed horseback riding and camping with her parents and sister, Carol. She was also active in her church youth group. Debbie graduated from Thurston High School in Redford Township in 1968.
Michigan store where everything is free needs help stocking shelves
HOLLAND, Michigan — A smile comes to Samantha Mendoza's face as she swipes through her phone to find photos of her two children, Oscar and Esmerelda. As she talks about them, you can tell how proud she is to be their mom. "Both of my children have autism, so...
Former Grand Rapids TV Anchor Has Bought The Red Dock Café In Saugatuck
I'm not talking about California, I'm talking about the West Michigan lakeshore. The West Michigan lakeshore is a great spot that offers so many incredible places to enjoy the water and the beautiful sunsets. Saugatuck is one of those communities where people flock to each summer to relax and enjoy...
Wayland FD quickly puts out a rural home blaze
The Wayland Fire Department was summoned Tuesday afternoon to a structure fire at a single-family dwelling in Wayland Township. Upon first arriving, crew members reported heavy smoke with fire coming from the rear area of the residence. Personnel quickly deployed hose lines to make an interior attack and was able to quickly extinguish the fire.
‘Fantastic plant’ is new home of growing manufacturer moving from Muskegon Heights
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – Muskegon Heights’ loss is Egelston Township’s gain with the recent relocation of a growing manufacturing company named the “best of the best” last year. Rolar Products has moved into a 60,000-square-foot facility in Egelston Township, leaving its location in Muskegon Heights.
Semi-truck dumps scrap metal on U.S. 131 in rollover crash
KENT COUNTY, MI – Southbound U.S. 131 is closed Thursday, Feb. 2, near Rockford while workers clear scrap metal that spilled in a crash. A semi-tractor trailer, hauling scrap metal, rolled over north of 10 Mile Road NW. The metal scattered across the southbound lanes, state police said. While...
One year later, Holland voters will see waterfront development on the ballot
Mayor Nathan Bocks said the project would open up more waterfront access for the public, and he hopes that it's enjoyable for both tourists and Holland residents.
Man seriously hurt in stabbing, fight in downtown GR
Grand Rapids police officers say two men got into a fight in downtown GR on Tuesday afternoon, and one man stabbed the other.
Rev. Carl Balk
Rev. Carl Balk, 78, of Holland, passed away on Monday, January 30, 2023. Carl was born in Grand Rapids, Michigan, on June 20, 1944, to Neal and Jean Balk. After high school, he graduated from Calvin College and started a short career in teaching. He returned to Western Theological Seminary and upon graduation became a minister in the Reformed Church in America. He served churches at First Reformed Church in Lansing, IL, Community Reformed Church in Zeeland, Corinth Reformed Church in Byron Center, and Rose Park Reformed Church in Holland before retiring. Carl continued to preach and help local RCA churches after his retirement from full-time pastoring. He married Linnay (De Leeuw) Steigenga in 1982.
John Henry Westhuis Jr.
John Henry Westhuis Jr., age 82, of Holland, Michigan passed away on Sunday, January 29, 2023. A visitation for John will be held Saturday, February 4, 2023, from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Lakeshore Memorial Services, 11939 James St., Holland, MI 49424, followed by a memorial service at 12:00 PM.
Wyoming PD investigate after gunshot victim arrives at hospital
A 19-year-old with a gunshot wound showed up to a Grand Rapids hospital Tuesday, police said.
