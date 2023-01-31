Rev. Carl Balk, 78, of Holland, passed away on Monday, January 30, 2023. Carl was born in Grand Rapids, Michigan, on June 20, 1944, to Neal and Jean Balk. After high school, he graduated from Calvin College and started a short career in teaching. He returned to Western Theological Seminary and upon graduation became a minister in the Reformed Church in America. He served churches at First Reformed Church in Lansing, IL, Community Reformed Church in Zeeland, Corinth Reformed Church in Byron Center, and Rose Park Reformed Church in Holland before retiring. Carl continued to preach and help local RCA churches after his retirement from full-time pastoring. He married Linnay (De Leeuw) Steigenga in 1982.

