Corporate worker lists ‘manager red flags’ to look out for at your workplace
Editor's note: This article was originally published on August 12, 2022. It has since been updated. Working under a toxic boss can be quite taxing and take a heavy toll on your mental health. While no one really signs up to work for a toxic boss, you know they'll go the extra mile to be nice while hiring you before revealing their true self. Sam, who often doles out advice on navigating a corporate career, posted a video highlighting how to identify red flags of bosses. In this particular video, she talks about bosses who only make time for employees to hand them work but never actually listen to them and get their feedback. “All of your one-on-ones with them are simply status updates rather than focusing on your development and goals,” Sam lists as the first red flag. Or: “You don’t have any one-on-ones with them because they’re too busy. Doing what? We don’t know.”
How AI could make the next big crisis way, way worse
There are plenty of big global problems that people are hoping AI can finally help solve: climate change, traffic deaths, loneliness. But what if AI, faced with a sudden crisis, is actually the wrong tool to manage a big problem in real time? What if it might make a bad situation drastically worse?
Company Behind ChatGPT Releases New Product to Address Major Concerns
It may not stop the War of the Machines, but the new tool will help educators grade papers with confidence.
Uber Eats is sharing what your delivery driver knows about you as videos of angry drivers confronting customers go viral
What does your delivery driver know about you? Uber Eats drivers cannot see how users rate them and do not have access to credit card data, the company said.
Make Extra Money Without Sacrificing Your Time with These 25 Passive Income Apps
If you want to build wealth, you’ll need to earn money while you sleep. The only way to do this? Generate passive income. Sadly, passive income can seem overwhelming, since...
The Nothing Phone 2 is real, and it’s coming to the U.S. this year
The Nothing Phone 2 will be coming to the U.S. this year, CEO Carl Pei said today. The company previously launched its first entry into the smartphone market in Europe and Asia due to resource constraints. “We decided to make the U.S. our No. 1 priority in terms of markets,”...
Fast Food Orders Bought Through DoorDash Rarely Make It To Customers
DoorDashers are going to war against the customers they promised to serve. Like Uber, the food delivery app allows anyone to signup and provide a service in exchange for money.
After 4 years of ‘gentle parenting’ I’m completely burned out
A mom shared a pressing parenting concern on Reddit recently — and asked for help. The parenting philosophy known as “gentle parenting” has not been working for her, the concerned mother told the online community — and said she felt like “an emotional punching bag” for her four-year-old child. “I was not raised by gentle parents and I knew I needed to do better for my kids, so I really latched onto the gentle parenting philosophy,” a Reddit user known as “mamaearthdumpling” wrote in the parenting subreddit in a post titled, “Gentle parenting burnout.” The post continued, “I’m now four years into it and I feel...
You’re using popular iPhone app completely wrong – 8 hacks you need to learn
THE humble notes app on iPhones can be more than a place to jot a few thoughts down when a pen and paper has escaped you. The app can actually help create PDFs and have secret conversations with friends. Create a PDF. To create a PDF, Apple iPhone users must...
I've helped hundreds of people land 6-figure salaries. Here's why you're getting job interviews—but no offers
As a career coach who has helped hundreds of people land six-figure jobs, I've found that most job seekers actually are qualified for the job that they want. But when it comes time for the job interview, they'll exhibit nervous body language, or babble out words that don't say anything meaningful at all.
Areas That People Think AI Will Impact The Most, Visualized
These are the parts of our lives people predict AI will change most drastically in the coming years. Artificial intelligence has made many of the things we do and the ways we work easier and more efficient, but the technology has also sparked fierce debate (take the recent ChatGPT controversy, for example) about its ever-growing presence in our day-to-day lives.
The Hidden DoorDash Non-tipper - The company hustling its employees
If you order food on a delivery app the likes of DoorDash, get ready to pay through the nose. You’ll suffer a service fee, delivery fee, an inflated price on the food (that comes from the restaurant to cover its own DoorDash charges), and an optional gratuity for the delivery person.
Professional Tells Us How to Properly Use Masking Tape and Shocked Is an Understatement
This is a game changer.
Which groups of people tend to overestimate their IQ?
Vaitsa Giannoul, a social scientist with European University Cyprus, has looked into the question of which group or groups of people tend to overestimate their own level of intelligence. The study is published in the journal Brain and Behavior. Giannoul begins by noting that intelligence in humans is difficult to...
The A.I. revolution is here: ChatGPT could be the fastest-growing app in history and more than half of traders say it could disrupt investing the most
More than 50% of traders say that A.I. and machine learning will be the most disruptive forces shaping markets over the next three years, according to a new survey.
A ‘blue-collar boomerang’ is coming—but it’s still not enough to solve the labor shortage
Blue-collar workers who left for greener pastures during the pandemic might head back to their old industries amid layoffs.
