FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
flackbroadcasting.com
Interview: Tom Spaulding talks Lowville Lions 'Mingle' event Thursday, February 9
LOWVILLE- It's to help community members understand more what the Lions are all about. That's what Lowville Lions Club President Tom Spaulding told us about their upcoming 'Mingle' event. It will be held Thursday, February 9 at the Bateman Draft House (7578 South State Street). No RSVP is required and...
flackbroadcasting.com
Closings, Cancellations and Delays for Friday, February 3, 2023
Closings, Cancellations and Delays as of: 9:01 A.M. Augustinian Academy: CLOSED. Lowville Academy: CLOSED. Lowville Food Pantry: CLOSED. Lowville Free Library: CLOSED. Osceola Senior Dining Site: CLOSED. Rome City School District: CLOSED. Image via Lewis County Government.
flackbroadcasting.com
Adirondack Community Chorus to present "Love is a Many Mixed-Up Dream: A Musical Valentine Revue" Friday, February 10
BOONVILLE- Members of the Adirondack Community Chorus will present "Love is a Many Mixed-Up Dream: A Musical Valentine Revue" on Friday, February 10, at 7:00 p.m. in the Boonville Elementary School auditorium. Michael Ferris, the Creator and Director of the Revue, joined North Country News today with this latest scoop....
flackbroadcasting.com
Lowville Police: Local resident allegedly stole infant boots from Lowville Farmers Co-Op
LOWVILLE- A Lewis County resident is accused of a theft offense in Lowville, authorities say. Betty Silva, 52, of Lowville, NY was arrested by the Village Police Department last Thursday. Silva is officially charged with one count of petit larceny. Officials say the Lowville Police received complaints last Monday from...
flackbroadcasting.com
Local resident charged with petit larceny for allegedly stealing 30-pack of beer: LVP
LOWVILLE- A North Country resident is accused of stealing beer from a local chain supermarket store, authorities say. Brian R. Marino, 45, was arrested on January 19 by the Lowville Village Police. Marino is officially charged with petit larceny. According to police investigation, Marino allegedly stole a 30-pack of beer...
flackbroadcasting.com
With bitter cold wind chills approaching, authorities provide safety tips for pets
The coldest weather so far this season is aimed to hammer down statewide starting Thursday night and into the weekend. If you are a pet owner, authorities are providing these following friendly reminders. “Pets feel the cold much like we do,” Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol said. “Pets...
flackbroadcasting.com
Lake Effect Snow Warning For Lewis and Jefferson Counties-Wind Chill Watch Continues for entire Region
FOR LEWIS AND JEFFERSON COUNTIES... ...LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST THURSDAY... ...WIND CHILL WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...For the Lake Effect Snow Warning, heavy lake effect snow. Additional snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches in the most persistent lake snows. The greatest snowfall accumulation will be across south-central Jefferson, western Lewis, and far northern Oswego counties. For the Wind Chill Watch, dangerously cold wind chills possible. Wind chills as low as 45 below zero. * WHERE...The Eastern Lake Ontario Region. * WHEN...For the Lake Effect Snow Warning, until 6 AM EST Thursday. For the Wind Chill Watch, from late Thursday night through Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Heavy snow will fall in relatively narrow bands. If traveling, be prepared for rapidly changing road conditions and visibilities. Submit snow reports through our website or social media. This is a potentially dangerous situation to be outdoors. If you must be outside, be sure to cover all exposed skin. Frostbite can occur in 15 minutes or less with apparent temperatures of 25 below zero or colder.
flackbroadcasting.com
NWS: Wind Chill Warning for entire listening area Thursday night through Saturday afternoon
JEFFERSON & LEWIS COUNTIES: WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 A.M. FRIDAY TO 1 P.M. EST SATURDAY. * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 to 40 below zero. * WHERE...The Eastern Lake Ontario Region. * WHEN...From 1 AM Friday to 1 PM EST...
