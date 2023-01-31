Read full article on original website
wabi.tv
Jason Reynolds becomes Winslow boys basketball all-time leading scorer
WINSLOW, Maine (WABI) - The Winslow Black Raiders are in the midst of a 13-1 season, and an added bonus has been seeing Jason Reynolds become the program’s all-time leading scorer. He recently passed Mark McInnis’s total of 1,170 that stood since 1993. Reynolds said it’s a journey...
wabi.tv
Officials rule fire at Colby College accidental
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Officials say the fire at a building on the Colby College campus early Wednesday morning was accidental. The Waterville Fire Department says they responded to the Biomass-fueled steam plant just before 3:30 a.m. They found a conveyor belt carrying biomass wood chips had caught fire across...
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots in Maine
MAINE -If you are looking for the best hot dog places in Maine, you have come to the right place. Whether you are looking for one in Portland or a hot dog shop in Cape Neddick, Maine, we have the answers. We've covered you, from Flo's Hot Dogs in Cape Neddick to Simones' World Famous Hot Dogs in Lewiston.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Maine
If you live in Maine and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Maine that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Maine Savings Amphitheater Trolls Concert Fans With Facebook Post
Whether you love country music or not, Maine Savings Amphitheater has a pretty good sense of humor!. As Maine Savings Amphitheatre starts to roll out announcements for the 2023 season, people are having fun speculating about who may come to Bangor this year, but they couldn’t resist poking a little fun at concert fans with a recent Facebook post.
wabi.tv
Hamlin’s Marina complains about runoff from Bangor snow dump
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - ”Who wants to see their major investments sitting in mud? It’s pretty hard to look at...” Dan Higgins, President of Hamlin’s Marina and Puffin Boat Company Dan Higgins says there’s a stream of silt, salt and road grime coming from a nearby snow dump.
wabi.tv
UPDATE: Juvenile charged for making threat to Mt Blue High School
FARMINGTON, Maine (WABI) -A 15-year-old boy was charged with terrorizing after police say he made a threat to Mt Blue High School Monday. Farmington Police Chief Kenneth Charles tells us the boy was allegedly responsible for a threat made to the school in the afternoon. Students were sent home earlier...
WPFO
Maine boy charged in connection with threat to Mt. Blue Campus
FARMINGTON (WGME) -- Police have charged a 15-year-old Farmington boy Tuesday with terrorizing in connection with a shooting threat to Mt. Blue High School, according to the Farmington Police Department. The shooting threat was the second threat the school received on Monday, causing the district to cancel classes at the...
Extremely Popular Waterville, Maine Restaurant Reopens at Brand New Location
The wait is finally over for fans of a wicked-popular Waterville, Maine restaurant. You may remember that just under a month ago, we told you that two Waterville businesses were looking to get out of their current locations, with one business taking over the other's spot. Well, it's finally happened!...
observer-me.com
MaineCF awards $11,000 to Monson Free Public Library Association
The Maine Community Foundation has awarded $153,000 in grants from its Conservation for All program to 12 nonprofit organizations that promote access to the outdoors. Donors with advised funds at MaineCF made seven additional grants totaling $34,400. The Monson Free Public Library Association received $11,000 to expand its gear library.
Tim Hortons Main Street Bangor Expected To Re-Open Today
When they closed the Tim Hortons on Main Street in Bangor in late 2021, the sign said it was only temporary. And after over a year, deliveries were being made yesterday, and the word on the street is they are re-opening today. Tim Hortons has other locations in the area,...
A Bangor Group is Renting Rooms to Keep Homeless Out of the Cold
Needlepoint Sanctuary in Bangor is renting hotel rooms for the area's un-housed to protect them from the expected arctic blast. While most of us will be inconvenienced by the extreme cold that's being forecast for the rest of the week, it will be dangerous and potentially deadly for the area's homeless population. This is not the kind of weather you can wait out in a tent with a sleeping bag. So Maine communities are opening warming centers and extending the hours of existing centers and shelters. Find information about facilities in your area at 211 Maine.
Maine Firefighters Went Above and Beyond to Help a Woman in Need
This is the kind of story we need right now. Bangor Professional Firefighters IAFF Local 772 saw someone who needed their day turned around, so they did just that. Engine 1 in Bangor was coming back from a call when they saw an older woman slip and fall on Hammond Street hill. They pulled right over and ran to help her up. This is when they learned that she was headed to catch a bus at the new transit station on Court Street. So they escorted her making sure she got there safely. That's when they learned that she missed her bus to Brewer.
observer-me.com
Piscataquis Democrats donate to Harmony Cares Food Cupboard
The Piscataquis County Democrats had a food drive on Saturday, Jan. 28 to continue their mission of supporting food cupboards. Food insecurity is a huge challenge in our area and the households served have steadily risen. We appreciated all those that contributed either with food items or money. On Monday,...
observer-me.com
Intergenerational event at Guilford United Methodist Church
GUILFORD — The Guilford United Methodist Church will be hosting an early evening intergenerational event Thursday, Feb. 9 and Thursday, March 9 in the Fellowship Hall at 3 School Street. The program will have a story, craft, and light meal from 5-6:30 p.m. All are invited and welcomed.
wabi.tv
Bangor organization buying hotel rooms for area’s unhoused population ahead of freezing temps
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Dangerously cold conditions will be moving into Maine by the end of the week. A local organization is working to make sure some of the area’s most vulnerable residents will be safe. Needlepoint Sanctuary of Maine has been working with the unhoused population in Bangor and beyond since 2018.
Maine Man Woken Up to House Fire By His Dog, He Escapes But The Dog Dies Saving Him
This is literally the definition of bittersweet. This story is both absolutely incredible and yet overwhelmingly devastating. According to the Kennebec Journal, a Maine man is alive this morning because his dog alerted him to his house being on fire. And, thanks to his amazing pup, even though his house completely burned to the ground, he's alive to tell the tale.
wabi.tv
With dangerously cold temperatures on the way, officials warn folks to be mindful
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - With temperatures expected to drop into the single digits Saturday, folks should look ahead on how to prepare. First, make sure your animals are cared for. Kathryn Ravenscraft of Bangor Humane Society says to bring animals inside, but if for any reason that’s not possible, make...
WGME
Maine man accused of stabbing man in Winslow pleads not guilty
WINSLOW (WGME) -- A Maine man accused of stabbing a man on a street in Winslow has pleaded not guilty. According to the Morning Sentinel, 21-year-old Justin Boucher pleaded not guilty last week in Augusta. On January 18, police say Boucher repeatedly stabbed a 65-year-old man on LaSalle Street. Police...
Two residents at Bangor jail charged in alleged drug smuggling case
BANGOR, Maine — Two Penobscot County Jail residents face charges in connection with an alleged drug smuggling case. Corrections officers responded to a "medical event" around 5:10 p.m. Jan. 19 within the jail, a news release from the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office said Thursday. Three female residents of the...
