FOX Sports

MATCHDAY: United aims to reach cup final; PSG without Neymar

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Wednesday:. Manchester United's place in the League Cup final looks to be assured ahead of the second leg against Nottingham Forest in the semifinals. United won 3-0 away in the first leg last week. In its first season under manager Erik ten Hag, the team is looking to end a trophy drought stretching back to 2017. United won the League Cup that year, as well as the Europa League. United will be without midfielder Christian Eriksen, who could miss most of the remainder of the season because of an ankle injury sustained against Reading in the FA Cup on Saturday.
msn.com

FA Cup fifth-round draw results revealed

The FA Cup always delivers shocks and plenty of Premier League clubs had tricky tasks facing them in the fourth round. One still has one, in fact. After Aston Villa, Newcastle, Nottingham Forest, and Bournemouth were all knocked out by lower league opponents in round three, plus Everton, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Arsenal, and Brentford knocked out by fellow Premier League sides, there were only 10 top-flight teams left in the competition.
sporf.com

Mid-season recap: how is each title race shaping up in Europe’s top 5 leagues?

Following the World Cup disruption, it has taken till the end of January for the top leagues in Europe to reach their halfway point. Despite this, each title race has certainly taken shape in its own, unique way. Let’s see who is leading the way in Germany, Italy, Spain, and France.
BBC

EFL Cup: Man Utd v Newcastle Utd Wembley final to have standing areas

Some supporters will be permitted to stand during the EFL Cup final between Manchester United and Newcastle United. The match, on 26 February, will be the first major domestic English men's final in almost 35 years in which standing will be allowed. Both clubs will be allocated 867 seats within...
Yardbarker

Ex-Man Utd coach Meulensteen: Newcastle will be convinced they can win Carabao Cup final

Former Manchester United assistant coach Rene Meulensteen says the Carabao Cup final is setup to be a classic. United's semifinal victory over Nottingham Forest on Wednesday night will see them meet Newcastle United in the final. Meulensteen said: "Manchester United have players on their books who are serial winners in...
Yardbarker

Fernandes delighted as Man Utd defeat Forest to reach Carabao Cup final

Manchester United won their Carabao Cup semi-final second-leg with Nottingham Forest to book a 1999 Wembley rematch with Newcastle. Second-half goals from Anthony Martial and Fred ensured victory on the night for Erik ten Hag's side, even though a place in the final was virtually secure anyway thanks to their 3-0 first-leg triumph at the City Ground.
Yardbarker

Exclusive: Manchester United transfer target was approached by many clubs this January

Fabrizio Romano has responded to some Manchester United transfer rumours involving Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch on Deadline Day. The Netherlands international was linked as a late option for Man Utd as they ended up raiding Bayern for the loan signing of Marcel Sabitzer, but Romano insists a deal was impossible.
The Independent

Moises Caicedo back in Brighton training after failing to secure transfer

Wantaway Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo returned to training on Wednesday after failing to secure a move before the transfer deadline.The Seagulls rejected two bids from Premier League rivals Arsenal for the Ecuador international, while Chelsea were also reportedly interested.Caicedo last week informed Albion he wished to leave in an open letter posted on social media, prompting the club to give him time off until after the transfer widow closed on Tuesday evening. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Moisés...
BBC

Giosue Bellagambi: Salford City sign goalkeeper on loan from Huddersfield Town

Salford City have signed goalkeeper Giosue Bellagambi on loan from Championship side Huddersfield Town for the rest of the season. The 21-year-old spent the first half of this season on loan at Spennymoor Town in the National League North. Bellagambi received an international call-up for Uganda last year, making his...
The Associated Press

Newcastle reaches 1st cup final under Saudi ownership

A club reborn after its Saudi-backed takeover, Newcastle is headed to a first cup final this century in a season that could also end with Champions League qualification. Newcastle beat Southampton 2-1 on Tuesday — despite a late red card for star midfielder Bruno Guimaraes — to seal a 3-1 aggregate victory in the English League Cup semifinals, thrilling the northeast team’s success-starved fans who waved black-and-white scarves while singing about going to Wembley Stadium.
sporf.com

Bayern director hails Joao Cancelo as “optimal fit” after stunning loan move

Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic has praised the Bavarian giants’ latest signing, Joao Cancelo, after his shock loan move to Germany. The Manchester City star leaves the Etihad for Munich on a temporary basis until the end of the season. But that is not the only aspect of this deal. Bayern can sign Joao Cancelo permanently in the summer, as the loan also includes a £61.5 million buy option.
The Independent

Chris Dobey produces Hollywood ending to win Premier League debut in Belfast

Newly-crowned Masters champion Chris Dobey produced a Hollywood ending to his full-time Premier League debut as he defeated Michael Van Gerwen on opening night in Belfast.Dobey – who had twice featured as a contender before his elevation to the main circuit for 2023 – capped a memorable performance at The SSE Arena with a fine 160 finish to beat the Dutchman in a last-leg decider.After dropping the opening leg of the best-of-11 final, Dobey recovered to land a 170 checkout and level straight back before breaking Van Gerwen to lead 3-1.A DREAM DEBUT FOR DOBEY! 🌴ABSOLUTELY MAJESTIC FROM DOBEY AS...

