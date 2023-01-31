Read full article on original website
Related
Fans baffled as Idris Elba pictured at Newcastle vs Southampton – despite being an Arsenal fan
FOOTBALL fans were left confused after Idris Elba showed up to watch Newcastle take on Southampton in the Carabao Cup semi-final. The actor was treated to an entertaining spectacle as Toon raced into a 2-0 lead before being pegged back by a brilliant Che Adams strike. He was sat next...
Manchester United make incredible late swoop for Houssem Aouar: report
Manchester United are looking to improve midfield creativity with Houssem Aouar, according to rumours
Premier League without VAR: Liverpool 6 points above relegation zone, Man United out of top four
Fans always argue about which Premier League teams get the better of the VAR decisions, and this season we aim to find the definitive answer.
FOX Sports
MATCHDAY: United aims to reach cup final; PSG without Neymar
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Wednesday:. Manchester United's place in the League Cup final looks to be assured ahead of the second leg against Nottingham Forest in the semifinals. United won 3-0 away in the first leg last week. In its first season under manager Erik ten Hag, the team is looking to end a trophy drought stretching back to 2017. United won the League Cup that year, as well as the Europa League. United will be without midfielder Christian Eriksen, who could miss most of the remainder of the season because of an ankle injury sustained against Reading in the FA Cup on Saturday.
msn.com
FA Cup fifth-round draw results revealed
The FA Cup always delivers shocks and plenty of Premier League clubs had tricky tasks facing them in the fourth round. One still has one, in fact. After Aston Villa, Newcastle, Nottingham Forest, and Bournemouth were all knocked out by lower league opponents in round three, plus Everton, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Arsenal, and Brentford knocked out by fellow Premier League sides, there were only 10 top-flight teams left in the competition.
Newcastle United last trophy: When did the Magpies last win a cup?
The last time Newcastle United won a trophy or reached a final.
Man Utd vs Crystal Palace: Red Devils turn attention to top four chase after booking Carabao Cup final spot – stream
MANCHESTER UNITED will need to readjust their focus on chasing a Premier League top four spot when they entertain Crystal Palace THIS SATURDAY. The Red Devils comfortably booked their spot in the Carabao Cup final after thumping Nottingham Forest 5-0 on aggregate. And it now means that Erik Ten Hag...
sporf.com
Mid-season recap: how is each title race shaping up in Europe’s top 5 leagues?
Following the World Cup disruption, it has taken till the end of January for the top leagues in Europe to reach their halfway point. Despite this, each title race has certainly taken shape in its own, unique way. Let’s see who is leading the way in Germany, Italy, Spain, and France.
BBC
EFL Cup: Man Utd v Newcastle Utd Wembley final to have standing areas
Some supporters will be permitted to stand during the EFL Cup final between Manchester United and Newcastle United. The match, on 26 February, will be the first major domestic English men's final in almost 35 years in which standing will be allowed. Both clubs will be allocated 867 seats within...
Yardbarker
Ex-Man Utd coach Meulensteen: Newcastle will be convinced they can win Carabao Cup final
Former Manchester United assistant coach Rene Meulensteen says the Carabao Cup final is setup to be a classic. United's semifinal victory over Nottingham Forest on Wednesday night will see them meet Newcastle United in the final. Meulensteen said: "Manchester United have players on their books who are serial winners in...
Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest live stream and how to watch the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg online and on TV, team news
How to watch a Man United vs Nottingham Forest live stream from anywhere. Where to watch Carabao Cup, team news, soccer without cable, what TV channel for this semi-final clash.
Yardbarker
Fernandes delighted as Man Utd defeat Forest to reach Carabao Cup final
Manchester United won their Carabao Cup semi-final second-leg with Nottingham Forest to book a 1999 Wembley rematch with Newcastle. Second-half goals from Anthony Martial and Fred ensured victory on the night for Erik ten Hag's side, even though a place in the final was virtually secure anyway thanks to their 3-0 first-leg triumph at the City Ground.
Yardbarker
Exclusive: Manchester United transfer target was approached by many clubs this January
Fabrizio Romano has responded to some Manchester United transfer rumours involving Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch on Deadline Day. The Netherlands international was linked as a late option for Man Utd as they ended up raiding Bayern for the loan signing of Marcel Sabitzer, but Romano insists a deal was impossible.
Jamie Carragher slams Everton over Anthony Gordon sale to Newcastle
It completed a tumultuous month at Everton, who are second bottom in the Premier League, with Frank Lampard sacked as manager and replaced by Sean Dyche amid a backdrop of fan anger.
Full List Of Completed Premier League Transfers During January 2023 Window
Every EPL club except Everton signed at least one player in January, while Chelsea made EIGHT additions.
Moises Caicedo back in Brighton training after failing to secure transfer
Wantaway Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo returned to training on Wednesday after failing to secure a move before the transfer deadline.The Seagulls rejected two bids from Premier League rivals Arsenal for the Ecuador international, while Chelsea were also reportedly interested.Caicedo last week informed Albion he wished to leave in an open letter posted on social media, prompting the club to give him time off until after the transfer widow closed on Tuesday evening. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Moisés...
BBC
Giosue Bellagambi: Salford City sign goalkeeper on loan from Huddersfield Town
Salford City have signed goalkeeper Giosue Bellagambi on loan from Championship side Huddersfield Town for the rest of the season. The 21-year-old spent the first half of this season on loan at Spennymoor Town in the National League North. Bellagambi received an international call-up for Uganda last year, making his...
Newcastle reaches 1st cup final under Saudi ownership
A club reborn after its Saudi-backed takeover, Newcastle is headed to a first cup final this century in a season that could also end with Champions League qualification. Newcastle beat Southampton 2-1 on Tuesday — despite a late red card for star midfielder Bruno Guimaraes — to seal a 3-1 aggregate victory in the English League Cup semifinals, thrilling the northeast team’s success-starved fans who waved black-and-white scarves while singing about going to Wembley Stadium.
sporf.com
Bayern director hails Joao Cancelo as “optimal fit” after stunning loan move
Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic has praised the Bavarian giants’ latest signing, Joao Cancelo, after his shock loan move to Germany. The Manchester City star leaves the Etihad for Munich on a temporary basis until the end of the season. But that is not the only aspect of this deal. Bayern can sign Joao Cancelo permanently in the summer, as the loan also includes a £61.5 million buy option.
Chris Dobey produces Hollywood ending to win Premier League debut in Belfast
Newly-crowned Masters champion Chris Dobey produced a Hollywood ending to his full-time Premier League debut as he defeated Michael Van Gerwen on opening night in Belfast.Dobey – who had twice featured as a contender before his elevation to the main circuit for 2023 – capped a memorable performance at The SSE Arena with a fine 160 finish to beat the Dutchman in a last-leg decider.After dropping the opening leg of the best-of-11 final, Dobey recovered to land a 170 checkout and level straight back before breaking Van Gerwen to lead 3-1.A DREAM DEBUT FOR DOBEY! 🌴ABSOLUTELY MAJESTIC FROM DOBEY AS...
Comments / 0