ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 0

Related
Ohio Capital Journal

Education officials worry Ohio voucher expansion will come at expense of full public school funding

The education community in Ohio is encouraged by the governor’s support of public school funding, but see red flags when it comes to increased private school vouchers, warning that they hinder Ohio’s Full School Funding Plan. Gov. Mike DeWine’s announced his planned budget asks on Wednesday during his State of the State address, including boosts […] The post Education officials worry Ohio voucher expansion will come at expense of full public school funding appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio cheats taxpayers and public schools by funneling money to unaccountable private interests

Many Ohioans pay taxes for schools but don’t have school-age children. Their taxes are meant to fund quality public schools because having educated citizens is a public good. Sending their money to unaccountable for-profit, private, and religious schools is a terrible abuse. Compelling taxpayers to support private interests at the expense of public ones is […] The post Ohio cheats taxpayers and public schools by funneling money to unaccountable private interests appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
WBNS 10TV Columbus

JD Vance backs bipartisan legislation to address catalytic converter thefts

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio U.S. Senator J.D. Vance is co-sponsoring a bipartisan bill to address and reduce the thefts of catalytic converters. Vance - along with fellow Senators Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), Mike Braun (R-Ind.), and Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) – introduced the Preventing Auto Recycling Thefts (PART) Act. The...
OHIO STATE
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Teacher pension debt undermines education resource equity in Ohio, report finds

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A new report released by the Equable Institute and Opportunity Institute has shed light on the impact of teacher pension debt on education resource equity in Ohio. The study, entitled “Pension Debt Challenges for Equity in Education: The Effect of Teacher Unfunded Liability Costs on K–12 Education Funding in Ohio”, found that Ohio’s unfunded pension liabilities for teachers and school employees have been eroding the state’s ability to improve education outcomes and perpetuating inequities, especially in low-income communities.
OHIO STATE
ideastream.org

Racism was the primary reason Ohio neighborhoods were redlined, new study shows

A new study confirms what many Clevelanders have long suspected — that their neighborhoods were redlined because of anti-Black prejudice. Around the time of the Great Depression, a federal agency called the Home Owners’ Loan Corporation (HOLC) created maps of cities across the country and drew red lines around the neighborhoods that local real estate appraisers said were undesirable for mortgage lending.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine proposes new $2,500 tax deduction for parents, exemptions for baby essentials

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is proposing new tax cuts for parents, he announced Tuesday while rolling out his new two-year state budget plan. DeWine said he wants to adopt a new state income-tax deduction worth $2,500 per child and eliminate the state sales tax for “critical infant supplies,” including diapers, wipes, cribs, car seats, strollers and safety equipment.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

ODNR tackles fracking on public lands

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – With fracking soon becoming a reality in Ohio state parks and forests, the public had a chance to voice their concerns this morning during a commission meeting of the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR). At the meeting, activists and people who enjoy public parks statewide asked the commission to add […]
OHIO STATE
The Center Square

Ohio communities collect more law enforcement fines than most in U.S.

(The Center Square) – Ohio communities collected more fines and fees than local governments in nearly every other state, according to a new report. A Reason Foundation report that examined revenues generated through law enforcement by local governments, showed Ohio ranked seventh in the country in collecting the most fines and fees 2020. “The primary responsibilities of the legal system are to promote public safety and to provide for justice....
OHIO STATE
bgindependentmedia.org

Ohio AG signs on to letter warning CVS, Walgreens against selling abortion pills

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has signed on with more than a dozen other state attorneys general warning two pharmacies against selling abortion medication. The letter came after CVS and Walgreens announced they planned to sell abortion pills in states where it’s legal to mail the medication. The measure...
OHIO STATE
perrysburg.com

Governor DeWine, Lt. Governor Husted plan to cut one-third of Ohio Administrative Code

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted shared a new plan that, when complete, will eliminate nearly one-third of the Ohio Administrative Code (OAC) by targeting duplicative provisions, outdated sections and unnecessary requirements. Under the direction of Lt. Governor Husted, Ohio’s Common Sense Initiative (CSI) was tasked with identifying sections of the OAC that are no longer…
OHIO STATE
wosu.org

Commentary: Accuracy in Media pulls a stunt in Ohio to muddy the waters on Critical Race Theory

You've probably been reading and hearing lately about a right-wing organization called Accuracy in Media running clandestine sting operations in Ohio school districts. They're trying to get school administrators — in Columbus, in Cincinnati, in Mason, in Dayton — to admit, while being videotaped surreptitiously, that they are teaching unwitting students Critical Race Theory, an amorphous concept that can be used to describe pretty much whatever you want it to mean.
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy