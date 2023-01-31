Read full article on original website
Education officials worry Ohio voucher expansion will come at expense of full public school funding
The education community in Ohio is encouraged by the governor’s support of public school funding, but see red flags when it comes to increased private school vouchers, warning that they hinder Ohio’s Full School Funding Plan. Gov. Mike DeWine’s announced his planned budget asks on Wednesday during his State of the State address, including boosts […] The post Education officials worry Ohio voucher expansion will come at expense of full public school funding appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
'Boom': Texts in Ohio corruption trial show FirstEnergy executive celebrating planned flight to bring state lawmakers back to vote on tainted bill
CINCINNATI — New details emerged Thursday at the trial of former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder on the use of the state plane scheduled to bring state lawmakers back to Columbus to vote on the now-tainted nuclear bailout legislation at the heart of Ohio's largest ever corruption case. Text...
Ohio cheats taxpayers and public schools by funneling money to unaccountable private interests
Many Ohioans pay taxes for schools but don’t have school-age children. Their taxes are meant to fund quality public schools because having educated citizens is a public good. Sending their money to unaccountable for-profit, private, and religious schools is a terrible abuse. Compelling taxpayers to support private interests at the expense of public ones is […] The post Ohio cheats taxpayers and public schools by funneling money to unaccountable private interests appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Where are the 20 highest property taxes in Ohio?
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Six Cuyahoga County areas are among the 10 places in Ohio with the highest property tax rates - all above $3,200 per $100,000 of home value. But Montgomery County once again claims the place with the highest residential property tax rate in Ohio. Based on 2022 property...
WBNS 10TV Columbus
JD Vance backs bipartisan legislation to address catalytic converter thefts
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio U.S. Senator J.D. Vance is co-sponsoring a bipartisan bill to address and reduce the thefts of catalytic converters. Vance - along with fellow Senators Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), Mike Braun (R-Ind.), and Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) – introduced the Preventing Auto Recycling Thefts (PART) Act. The...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Teacher pension debt undermines education resource equity in Ohio, report finds
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A new report released by the Equable Institute and Opportunity Institute has shed light on the impact of teacher pension debt on education resource equity in Ohio. The study, entitled “Pension Debt Challenges for Equity in Education: The Effect of Teacher Unfunded Liability Costs on K–12 Education Funding in Ohio”, found that Ohio’s unfunded pension liabilities for teachers and school employees have been eroding the state’s ability to improve education outcomes and perpetuating inequities, especially in low-income communities.
AES Ohio request to establish electric security plan would add to monthly bills
AES Ohio's airs its plan to PUCO at public hearing in Dayton
20 attorneys general, including Ohio's Dave Yost, warn Walgreens, CVS over abortion pills
ST. LOUIS — Attorneys general in 20 conservative-led states, including Ohio, warned CVS and Walgreens on Wednesday that they could face legal consequences if they sell abortion pills by mail in those states. A letter from Republican Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey to the nation's largest pharmacy-dispensing companies was...
Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost among GOP officials to warn CVS, Walgreens against sending abortion pills in mail
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost signed a letter sent to CVS and Walgreens arguing that the companies’ plans to send abortion pills through the mail is illegal under state and federal law. Yost joined 19 other Republican attorneys general in sending the letters, written after...
ideastream.org
Racism was the primary reason Ohio neighborhoods were redlined, new study shows
A new study confirms what many Clevelanders have long suspected — that their neighborhoods were redlined because of anti-Black prejudice. Around the time of the Great Depression, a federal agency called the Home Owners’ Loan Corporation (HOLC) created maps of cities across the country and drew red lines around the neighborhoods that local real estate appraisers said were undesirable for mortgage lending.
Keeping Ohioans safe after new Medicare card scam targets seniors
The callers are not actually affiliated with the state or federal government, but scammers are on the hunt to get your personal information.
Ohio must act to stop Nazi indoctrination masquerading as homeschooling curriculum
I read with shock and revulsion the report of literal -- and so far permitted -- 1930s- and 1940s-based German Nazi indoctrination passing as homeschooling in Upper Sandusky, Ohio (“Ohio couple running a neo-Nazi homeschool group,” Jan. 31). This is another confirmation of the radical right-wing course of the state. It is 2023, not 1939.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine proposes new $2,500 tax deduction for parents, exemptions for baby essentials
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is proposing new tax cuts for parents, he announced Tuesday while rolling out his new two-year state budget plan. DeWine said he wants to adopt a new state income-tax deduction worth $2,500 per child and eliminate the state sales tax for “critical infant supplies,” including diapers, wipes, cribs, car seats, strollers and safety equipment.
ODNR tackles fracking on public lands
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – With fracking soon becoming a reality in Ohio state parks and forests, the public had a chance to voice their concerns this morning during a commission meeting of the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR). At the meeting, activists and people who enjoy public parks statewide asked the commission to add […]
Ohio communities collect more law enforcement fines than most in U.S.
(The Center Square) – Ohio communities collected more fines and fees than local governments in nearly every other state, according to a new report. A Reason Foundation report that examined revenues generated through law enforcement by local governments, showed Ohio ranked seventh in the country in collecting the most fines and fees 2020. “The primary responsibilities of the legal system are to promote public safety and to provide for justice....
bgindependentmedia.org
Ohio AG signs on to letter warning CVS, Walgreens against selling abortion pills
Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has signed on with more than a dozen other state attorneys general warning two pharmacies against selling abortion medication. The letter came after CVS and Walgreens announced they planned to sell abortion pills in states where it’s legal to mail the medication. The measure...
Ohio sees 8,000 new COVID-19 cases
The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 8,260 new COVID-19 cases, with cases staying at their recent low levels.
perrysburg.com
Governor DeWine, Lt. Governor Husted plan to cut one-third of Ohio Administrative Code
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted shared a new plan that, when complete, will eliminate nearly one-third of the Ohio Administrative Code (OAC) by targeting duplicative provisions, outdated sections and unnecessary requirements. Under the direction of Lt. Governor Husted, Ohio’s Common Sense Initiative (CSI) was tasked with identifying sections of the OAC that are no longer…
wosu.org
Commentary: Accuracy in Media pulls a stunt in Ohio to muddy the waters on Critical Race Theory
You've probably been reading and hearing lately about a right-wing organization called Accuracy in Media running clandestine sting operations in Ohio school districts. They're trying to get school administrators — in Columbus, in Cincinnati, in Mason, in Dayton — to admit, while being videotaped surreptitiously, that they are teaching unwitting students Critical Race Theory, an amorphous concept that can be used to describe pretty much whatever you want it to mean.
myfox28columbus.com
Ohio school officials discuss circumventing potential CRT ban in undercover video
DAYTON, Ohio (TND) — School district officials in the Dayton, Ohio area can be heard describing on undercover video how they would circumvent a proposed ban on teaching critical race theory circulating through the state legislature. "There's ways around anything. It all goes back to how you dress the...
