The education community in Ohio is encouraged by the governor's support of public school funding, but see red flags when it comes to increased private school vouchers, warning that they hinder Ohio's Full School Funding Plan. Gov. Mike DeWine's announced his planned budget asks on Wednesday during his State of the State address, including boosts […]

OHIO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO