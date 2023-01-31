ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeland, FL

School bus dropped off kids at mass shooting site minute before, police say

By CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M5w0g_0kXK2YrB00

Lakeland, Fla. — Ten people were wounded during a drive-by shooting in a central Florida neighborhood, police said.

Lakeland Police Chief Sam Taylor said during a news conference that two of the victims were critically wounded Monday afternoon, while the wounds of the other eight victims weren't considered life-threatening. The victims were males between the ages of 20 and 35.

A manhunt for the shooters was continuing Tuesday.

CBS Orlando affiliate WKMG-TV reports that Taylor said a school bus had just dropped off children at the location of the shooting a minute before the shots rang out.

A crowd of people was gathered along a residential street when a dark-blue sedan with tinted windows and a temporary tag rolled by, slowing but not stopping, police said. Four people fired shots from the sedan's four windows before the car sped away, Taylor said.

Officers were searching for the vehicle and the shooters Monday night, officials said.

Taylor said investigators believe the shooting was a targeted attack.

Police said marijuana was found at the scene of the shooting and investigators believe drug sales were taking place.

Taylor described the neighborhood as "challenged" and said the police had focused a lot of attention on the area in recent years.

Lakeland is located about 30 miles east of Tampa.

"This is something that doesn't happen in Lakeland," he remarked at the news conference. "I've been here 33 years and I can tell you I have never worked an event where this many people have been shot at one time. Ever," Taylor said.

"It actually saddens me to some extent that we consider ourselves to be a small town situated between Tampa and Orlando, and when stuff like this happens, it just kind of hits home with me a little bit that maybe we're not a small town anymore. It actually is pretty sad," he added.

Comments / 274

Patrick Moran
3d ago

so the children being dropped off is irrelevant and didn't even need brought up, made it sound like the bus driver put them at risk, which he did NOT

Reply(27)
364
Biblebeliever
3d ago

I’m I reading this wrong? One paragraph it states “Taylor described the neighborhood as "challenged" and said the police had focused a lot of attention on the area in recent years.” Another paragraph it states “"This is something that doesn't happen in Lakeland," he remarked at the news conference.” Which one is it? “Challenged” or something that doesn’t happen?

Reply(10)
96
1WILD1
3d ago

I hate when people say” Well this kind of stuff never happens in our town.” Wake up people where ever on this planet bad men OR bad women can get to is not safe anymore!!!!

Reply(13)
82
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Suspects sought after Florida drive-by shooting wounds 11

LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) — The four-door sedan pulled up near an intersection in a central Florida city where people were milling about, the tinted windows came down and people from inside the vehicle started shooting in all directions, wounding 11 men, including two critically, police officials said. Only a minute earlier, a school bus had dropped off children in the Lakeland neighborhood on Monday afternoon. “It sounded like one of those huge rolls of firecrackers tied up to each other,” said neighborhood resident Tina Smith, who lives 50 feet (15 meters) from the lot where the shootings took place. “But you knew it wasn’t firecrackers.” Authorities on Tuesday offered a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspects involved in the shooting in Lakeland, a city of 112,000 residents located about halfway between Tampa and Orlando.
LAKELAND, FL
WFLA

Man in his 20s shot, killed; Tampa police investigating

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa police are investigating the death of a man who was killed Tuesday morning. Officers were called to a reported shooting in the 1700 block of East 24th Avenue around 10:20 a.m. There, officers found who they described as a black male in his late twenties with a gunshot wound. The […]
TAMPA, FL
click orlando

Man arrested in hit-and-run crash that left teen in coma, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was arrested in a hit-in-run crash in January 2022 that left a teen in a coma for nearly a month, according to the Orlando Police Department. Irving Delgado Alcantar, 20, was arrested Friday, police said. [TRENDING: Boy undergoes emergency 9-hour brain surgery during vacation...
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Crash shuts down I-4 westbound near Celebration

ORLANDO, Fla. — A crash shut down all the westbound lanes of Interstate 4 in Osceola County Wednesday morning. The accident happened near the World Drive exit at approximately 5:15 a.m. The Florida Highway Patrol said a septic tanker truck didn’t stop for the traffic ahead, so the truck...
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

White rhino shot dead at safari park near Orlando

KENANSVILLE, Fla. — A white rhinoceros was shot dead less than a day after it arrived at a Florida wildlife park last year, wildlife officials said. According to a report from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the incident occurred on Sept. 19, 2022, at Wild Florida. Officials say an anonymous complaint came in, informing FWC that a rhinoceros had been shot and that the complainant felt it was "animal abuse" and "unnecessary."
ORLANDO, FL
CBS Miami

New born baby found abandoned on hill near Florida trailer park

TAMPA - A newborn girl wrapped in a blanket and still attached to a placenta was found on a hill outside a Florida trailer park early Saturday morning. Polk County deputies checking out a call about a baby crying outside near Mulberry, east of Tampa. The temperature was in the low 50s.Fire rescue medics estimated that the girl had been born approximately one hour before she was found, based on the infant's body temperature.    The baby was taken to a hospital, where it was determined she was healthy, according to the sheriff's office. "It was by the grace of God that we found the abandoned baby girl when we did before exposure to the cold or any animals caused her any harm. She was left in an extremely vulnerable condition, but she's a strong little girl, and it looks like she's doing great," said Sheriff Grady Judd. Deputies used a K-9 unit, a drone, and a bloodhound to try to find the mother but were unsuccessful. Florida has a safe haven law that allows parents to leave newborns at a fire station or medical facility up to a week after birth.
MULBERRY, FL
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
110K+
Followers
29K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy