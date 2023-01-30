ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

santivachronicle.com

Two More Island Businesses Celebrate Reopening With Ribbon Cuttings

The Sanibel & Captiva Islands Chamber of Commerce celebrated Tuesday, Jan. 31 with ribbon-cuttings two more businesses that have recovered and opened after Hurricane Ian: Periwinkle Trailer Park, 1119 Periwinkle Way, and island-based Flip Side Eco Charter. Periwinkle Park suffered considerable damage, with 40 percent of its units destroyed and...
SANIBEL, FL
foodieflashpacker.com

Where to Find the Best Sushi On Marco Island | Marco Island, FL

Today, we’re going to be exploring the sushi scene in Marco Island, Florida. Known for its white sandy beaches and abundant seafood, Marco Island is the perfect place to indulge in some delicious sushi. From traditional rolls to creative fusion dishes, there’s something for every sushi lover on the island.
MARCO ISLAND, FL
westorlandonews.com

Purchase of 9.6 Acres in Estero, Florida Finalized

Konover South LLC, a Deerfield Beach company, completed the purchase of 9.6 acres known as The Marketplace of Coconut Point located in Estero, Florida. Konover South purchased the property from CP Land Investments, LLC for $5,500,000 in an all-cash deal. With close to 50,000 SF, it will include a quick-serve...
ESTERO, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Maverick The Collection boutique launches in North Naples

Although it has nothing to do with “Top Gun,” the sky’s the limit for the independent-minded women behind Maverick The Collection clothing boutique. In January, Maverick The Collection celebrated the boutique’s grand opening with a party at the Galleria Shoppes at Vanderbilt, but owner and CEO Stephanie Jonas actually has been building her business for years.
NAPLES, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Naples park reopens for the first time since Hurricane Ian

NAPLES, Fla.– Lowdermilk Park is expected to reopen this Friday at noon after being closed since Hurricane Ian. “After the storm, we had 3-4 feet of sand. We had a building that was in the pond .. Debris everywhere … items that were not ours in the park,” said Chad Merritt, the City of Naples Parks & Facilities Director.
NAPLES, FL
ABC7 Fort Myers

More Explores: Bell Tower Shops in Fort Myers

The Bell Tower Shops in Fort Myers have a little something for everyone!. For several displaced businesses on Sanibel Island, the Bell Tower Shops have become a new home. MacIntosh Books + Paper, Bubbly Latitude, Congress Jewelers, Adventures in Paradise and Synergy have all set up shop at Bell Tower!
FORT MYERS, FL
fox4now.com

Cape Coral city leaders consider timeframe and future of Yacht Club

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — The view of the Cape Coral Yacht Club, nearly four months after Hurricane Ian tore through it, is hard to see from the ground. The tennis courts, the beach, the Boathouse Tiki Bar & Grill, the pool, the boat slips are all closed off as a fence keeps people out. Yet, the damage that our drone saw is clear as the work to recover from the storm is clear.
CAPE CORAL, FL
coastalbreezenews.com

Everglades Seafood Festival Announces Music Headliner

The Everglades Seafood Festival has a jam-packed music lineup for its 53rd annual event, February 17-19, 2023 outside Everglades City Hall. Headliners this year are The Marshall Tucker Band, The Winters Brothers Band, and Ward Davis, along with a spotlight on local artist Charlie Pace. On Friday come on out...
EVERGLADES CITY, FL
NBC 2

Plane lands on golf course in Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Residents in a North Fort Myers golfing community were shocked to see their fairway turned into a runway Thursday morning when a single-engine piper plane was forced to make an emergency landing. Chris Bunker said she saw the plane come from between the trees and...
FORT MYERS, FL
lazytrips.com

Can you Drive to Sanibel Island?

Sanibel Island is a beautiful tropical island just off the coast of Fort Myers, Florida with white sand beaches, shopping, and wonderful restaurants. The island is an ideal place to spend a day on the beach and enjoy year-long fun. Sanibel Island is a barrier island in Southwest Florida in...
FORT MYERS, FL

