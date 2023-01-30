Read full article on original website
santivachronicle.com
Two More Island Businesses Celebrate Reopening With Ribbon Cuttings
The Sanibel & Captiva Islands Chamber of Commerce celebrated Tuesday, Jan. 31 with ribbon-cuttings two more businesses that have recovered and opened after Hurricane Ian: Periwinkle Trailer Park, 1119 Periwinkle Way, and island-based Flip Side Eco Charter. Periwinkle Park suffered considerable damage, with 40 percent of its units destroyed and...
Two beaches on Sanibel Island are set to open soon
Mayor Holly Smith says everything about the rebuilding process is incredible and are trying to get things back up and running as much as possible.
foodieflashpacker.com
Where to Find the Best Sushi On Marco Island | Marco Island, FL
Today, we’re going to be exploring the sushi scene in Marco Island, Florida. Known for its white sandy beaches and abundant seafood, Marco Island is the perfect place to indulge in some delicious sushi. From traditional rolls to creative fusion dishes, there’s something for every sushi lover on the island.
westorlandonews.com
Purchase of 9.6 Acres in Estero, Florida Finalized
Konover South LLC, a Deerfield Beach company, completed the purchase of 9.6 acres known as The Marketplace of Coconut Point located in Estero, Florida. Konover South purchased the property from CP Land Investments, LLC for $5,500,000 in an all-cash deal. With close to 50,000 SF, it will include a quick-serve...
Town of Fort Myers Beach to begin bringing sand to the beach
The Town of Fort Myers Beach announcing an emergency berm plan to help restore and maintain eroding shorelines.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Maverick The Collection boutique launches in North Naples
Although it has nothing to do with “Top Gun,” the sky’s the limit for the independent-minded women behind Maverick The Collection clothing boutique. In January, Maverick The Collection celebrated the boutique’s grand opening with a party at the Galleria Shoppes at Vanderbilt, but owner and CEO Stephanie Jonas actually has been building her business for years.
Hurricane Ian aftermath: Boat recoveries ongoing in SWFL
Four months after Hurricane Ian, homeowners and business owners are still struggling to remove boats that traveled several miles during the storm.
Fort Myers Beach marina making recovery strides after becoming boat graveyard
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — A local marina that became a boat graveyard after Hurricane Ian is making strides toward a full recovery. Salty Sam’s is one of the largest marinas on Fort Myers Beach. Ian’s 14 feet of storm surge pushed more than 130 docked boats underwater...
newsnationnow.com
Ft. Myers Beach residents still without housing and food after Ian
FT. MYERS, Fla. (NewsNation) — Hurricane Ian devastated the Florida coast four months ago — for many, it seems like time a lot of time has passed but those impacted are still dealing with the aftermath of the devastating storm. Residents in Fort Myers Beach, an island just...
Naples park reopens for the first time since Hurricane Ian
NAPLES, Fla.– Lowdermilk Park is expected to reopen this Friday at noon after being closed since Hurricane Ian. “After the storm, we had 3-4 feet of sand. We had a building that was in the pond .. Debris everywhere … items that were not ours in the park,” said Chad Merritt, the City of Naples Parks & Facilities Director.
"Single and ready to Mingle," introduce adoptable pets to Southwest Florida
The Naples Humane Society has launched an adoption campaign through the month the February and is highlighting sheltered animals whose ideal home is a single-pet household.
More Explores: Bell Tower Shops in Fort Myers
The Bell Tower Shops in Fort Myers have a little something for everyone!. For several displaced businesses on Sanibel Island, the Bell Tower Shops have become a new home. MacIntosh Books + Paper, Bubbly Latitude, Congress Jewelers, Adventures in Paradise and Synergy have all set up shop at Bell Tower!
Popular food chain opening new location in Florida
A popular food chain is opening another new location in Florida. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, February 4, 2023, the popular dessert chain Insomnia Cookies will be hosting a grand opening event for its newest Florida store location in Fort Myers, according to the company's website.
fox4now.com
Cape Coral city leaders consider timeframe and future of Yacht Club
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — The view of the Cape Coral Yacht Club, nearly four months after Hurricane Ian tore through it, is hard to see from the ground. The tennis courts, the beach, the Boathouse Tiki Bar & Grill, the pool, the boat slips are all closed off as a fence keeps people out. Yet, the damage that our drone saw is clear as the work to recover from the storm is clear.
WINKNEWS.com
Small aircraft makes emergency landing on North Fort Myers golf course
This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-03:c57bd354868f339a69dd8453 Player Element ID: 6319683432112. A plane comes out of nowhere and lands gracefully on a golf course as people try to finish the back nine holes. It happened...
coastalbreezenews.com
Everglades Seafood Festival Announces Music Headliner
The Everglades Seafood Festival has a jam-packed music lineup for its 53rd annual event, February 17-19, 2023 outside Everglades City Hall. Headliners this year are The Marshall Tucker Band, The Winters Brothers Band, and Ward Davis, along with a spotlight on local artist Charlie Pace. On Friday come on out...
NBC 2
Plane lands on golf course in Fort Myers
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Residents in a North Fort Myers golfing community were shocked to see their fairway turned into a runway Thursday morning when a single-engine piper plane was forced to make an emergency landing. Chris Bunker said she saw the plane come from between the trees and...
Three Florida Cities Ranked Among Top 10 Best Places To Live
One of them ranked at No. 2!
lazytrips.com
Can you Drive to Sanibel Island?
Sanibel Island is a beautiful tropical island just off the coast of Fort Myers, Florida with white sand beaches, shopping, and wonderful restaurants. The island is an ideal place to spend a day on the beach and enjoy year-long fun. Sanibel Island is a barrier island in Southwest Florida in...
Red tide turning up in SWFL
The Florida Department of Health in Lee County has issued health alerts for the presence of a red tide bloom.
