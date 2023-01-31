The money train is back! Gov. Kathy Hochul proposed giving the Metropolitan Transportation Authority a rescue package worth as much as $1.6 billion on Wednesday, answering the agency’s prayers for a bailout. MTA officials have said that without an injection of new funding, they would be forced to slash subway, bus and commuter railroad service to compensate for dramatic declines in ridership — and farebox revenues — since the coronavirus pandemic erupted. However, Hochul’s budget briefing shows that the governor will not press the MTA for savings beyond those already promised by the agency — despite investigations by The Post and other news organizations that...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO