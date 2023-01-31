Read full article on original website
Related
Adams pushes back on Hochul’s plan for city taxpayers to pay an extra $500 million for MTA
New York City Mayor Eric Adams speaks, joined by New York Governor Kathy Hochul and the newly appointed ATF Director Steve Dettelbah, at a press conference about their joint effort to combat gun violence at the High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas (HIDTA) office on August 24, 2022 in New York City. In a rare criticism of the governor, Adams issued a statement that said such a proposal would “further strain our already-limited resources." [ more › ]
NY Gov. Hochul’s budget would grant Mayor Eric Adams’ request on hiring requirements
Governor of New York Kathy Hochul delivers remarks on the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law at the Long Island Railroad West Side Train Yard in New York. Hochul is backing Adams’ plan to require NYC contractors to hire local and “economically disadvantaged” candidates. [ more › ]
Budget proposal would allow speed cameras on MTA crossings, including Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Staten Island drivers’ worst nightmare could soon become a reality; even more speed cameras. On Wednesday, Gov. Kathy Hochul unveiled New York’s FY 2024 Executive Budget proposal, which included legislation that, if passed, would allow the MTA set up speed cameras at the agency’s various bridges and tunnels, which include the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge.
Herald Community Newspapers
Nassau's mysterious state of emergency may be illegal
Nassau County may have illegally declared a state of emergency for cybersecurity — a declaration that was not even known until revealed in a letter to a reporter by a county official. Deputy County Attorney Gregory Kalnitsky confirmed the existence of a state of emergency in response to a...
Time Out Global
These sea walls might soon be installed around NYC to protect us from coastal storms
If Hurricane Sandy taught us anything, it’s that the threat of coastal flooding and storm surges in New York City is a real one. Last year, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers released a massive proposal aimed at protecting the entire New York Harbor area from related issues and, now, the government agency just made public a new series of renderings that demonstrate how, exactly, the plans might affect the look and feel of the city's waterfront.
Hochul offers $1.6B MTA bailout on backs of NYC workers, biz, casinos in $227B budget
The money train is back! Gov. Kathy Hochul proposed giving the Metropolitan Transportation Authority a rescue package worth as much as $1.6 billion on Wednesday, answering the agency’s prayers for a bailout. MTA officials have said that without an injection of new funding, they would be forced to slash subway, bus and commuter railroad service to compensate for dramatic declines in ridership — and farebox revenues — since the coronavirus pandemic erupted. However, Hochul’s budget briefing shows that the governor will not press the MTA for savings beyond those already promised by the agency — despite investigations by The Post and other news organizations that...
NBC New York
I-Team: License Plate Covers Still for Sale at Big-Name Stores, Despite NYC Ban
According to a law passed by the New York City Council last spring, the sale of anything that obscures a vehicle license plate is now banned in the five boroughs. But that hasn’t stopped some of the biggest names in auto parts from cashing in on plastic plate covers.
bkmag.com
New York AG Letitia James files lawsuit against a phony Sahadi’s
Don’t make a sham Sahadi’s, or New York’s top prosecutor will come after you. Attorney General Letitia James filed a lawsuit against a fake corporation that was impersonating the famous Brooklyn grocer, alleging that that the scammers stole nearly $100,000 from people confusing the real Sahadi’s with the fake Sahadi’s since it had a “similar name and the same address,” her office said in a press release.
MTA: We Clearly F-ed This One Up
A planned tribute at the new Grand Central Madison station has instead turned into another embarrassing situation for the MTA.
qchron.com
Hochul budget aims to close Aqueduct Race Track
The 128-year-old Aqueduct Race Track appears to be heading into the home stretch, according to Gov. Hochul's 2023-24 executive budget proposal. Hochul’s proposal for the fiscal year beginning April 1 includes $455 million in capital spending for the redevelopment of Belmont Racetrack, located just the other side of the Cross Island Parkway in Nassau County.
Housing costs drive New Yorkers out of state, report finds
A report from the Fiscal Policy Institute found that housing costs are driving New Yorkers out of the state, not high taxes. A fiscal policy group looked at the most common county-to-county moves from New Yorkers and found homes savings far outpace tax relief. [ more › ]
brownstoner.com
Industry City Businesses Get Access to New Tech With International Partnership
A piece of Korean technology has made its home in the heart of a kitchen cooking up some of the best Caribbean dishes in Brooklyn, thanks to a new partnership with the Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce. While chef Debbie Dennison does not need any extra help cooking up a storm...
brownstoner.com
Daily Links: Community Advisory Role in NYPD Hiring a ‘Farce,’ 72nd Precinct Locals Say
Sunset Parkers Complain of No Say in Choice of NYPD Hire [NYDN]. Bushwick Library Wins Robotics League Championship [Eagle]. Scenes from Saturday’s 20th Annual Running of the Idiotarod [BK Mag]. Migrants Protest ‘Inhumane’ 1,000-Bed Shelter in Red Hook [Gothamist]. Cafe Offers Crepes With Senegalese Flair in Greenpoint...
NY1
MTA station agents preparing to exit the booth
Station agents are training in preparation for their grand exit from booths. "Anticipating no issues, we'll be rolling this out sometime in early March," Richard Davey, the president of NYC Transit, said. "Station agents will be out of the booth permanently." Instead of making change and giving service updates from...
Shuttle to Help Passengers Switch at LIRR Station
The Town of Huntington will provide limited shuttle service to assist Long Island Rail Road customers at the Huntington Station track because the north side elevator has been taken out of service. Passengers needing to move from one side of the tracks to the other Read More ...
Mayor Adams plows ahead with plan to privatize health benefits for 250,000 NYC municipal retirees
Municipal workers retirees protest proposed changes to medical benefits at City Hall park on Valentine's Day, Feb. 14, 2022. The mayor is showing no signs of stopping a plan to switch municipal retirees to a private Medicare Advantage plan – with or without the cooperation of the City Council or the retirees’ support. [ more › ]
New York City Is Cracking Down on Short-Term Airbnb Rentals
New York could soon lose as many as 10,000 of its 40,0000 Airbnbs because of a city-wide crack down on illegal short-term rentals. Per a report from The Guardian, New York City introduced Local Law 18 last year, which required short-term rentals to be registered with the city. Now, it is cracking down on hosts by mandating they prove that they reside in the rented properties and that the home is up to safety code, among other things.
rew-online.com
Mohegan Named Casino Operator for Soloviev Group’s NYC Casino Bid
Soloviev Group, a pioneer and leader in socially responsible and environmentally sustainable development, announces that Mohegan has joined its bid as the casino partner of Freedom Plaza. This announcement comes as a result of the New York State Gaming Commission’s Request for Applications to develop and operate up to three downstate casinos and strategically leverages the category expertise, values, long-term vision, and culture of Mohegan and Soloviev Group which are well aligned.
Rats! Battery Park City uses dry ice to kill vermin
They’re icing out rats in Battery Park City. Local maintenance crews are dumping dry ice in the pesky rodents’ burrows in the trendy Lower Manhattan neighborhood so that when it melts, it leaves behind carbon dioxide, which suffocates them. “Here in Battery Park City, we’re no stranger to having rodents, and so we wanted to make sure that we were able to manage them while keeping everything chemical-free,” Ryan Torres, vice president of parks operations at the Battery Park City Authority, recently told The Post. In addition to effectively killing rats, dry ice is hailed as an environmentally sound way to nix them...
Crab House New York
Note: We were given a complimentary dining experience at this restaurant. We were very pleased to find this all-you-can-eat seafood stop at the heart of New York City. Crab House serves up mouthwatering fresh shellfish cooked in an array of ways in a relaxed and fun setting. Sit down to a large table with family and friends at a casual paper topped table. You’ll be handed bibs by your server preparing you for a feast to remember. The all-you-can-eat menu is on a small sheet of paper and you can check off all you desire while each dish is brought piping hot to your table.
Comments / 0