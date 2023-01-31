NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. — Teachers from school districts in western Pennsylvania will showcase their work outside of the classroom throughout February in Penn State New Kensington’s Art Gallery. “Practice What We Teach” aims to focus the individual artistic talents of teachers and will run Feb. 1-24. “Art educators spend their careers focusing on championing their students' work,” said Kathleen Morrone, art and art history instructor at Saint Joseph High School. “This show is about seeing the other side of an art educator: the artist.”

NEW KENSINGTON, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO