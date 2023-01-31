ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Daily Collegian

Penn State Wilkes-Barre to hold open house Feb. 25

DALLAS, Pa. — Penn State Wilkes-Barre is inviting prospective students and their families to visit the campus during an open house from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Feb. 25. The event will include campus tours along with details about the admissions process, academic program options, financial aid, athletics, housing options, student engagement opportunities and more. Prospective students also can meet faculty, ask questions of the admissions team, and talk to members of the Student Affairs department.
DALLAS, PA
The Daily Collegian

Barnes and Noble awards Abington $15,000 grant for digital textbook access

ABINGTON, Pa. — Barnes & Noble College, a Barnes & Noble Education company, has awarded Penn State Abington two grants totaling $16,000 to fund student purchases of digital courseware access and to support financial literacy education. The awards were made through an annual grant program funded by Barnes & Noble College that has provided a total of $1.155 million to University priorities since 2015. This year, the grant program distributed $118,000 across nine University initiatives from seven Penn State campuses, including Penn State Abington.
ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, PA
The Daily Collegian

Local art teachers 'Practice What We Teach' through February exhibit

NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. — Teachers from school districts in western Pennsylvania will showcase their work outside of the classroom throughout February in Penn State New Kensington’s Art Gallery. “Practice What We Teach” aims to focus the individual artistic talents of teachers and will run Feb. 1-24. “Art educators spend their careers focusing on championing their students' work,” said Kathleen Morrone, art and art history instructor at Saint Joseph High School. “This show is about seeing the other side of an art educator: the artist.”
NEW KENSINGTON, PA

