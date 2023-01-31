Read full article on original website
Mark Johnson
3d ago
Americans are paying taxes to fund organized cri'm in Washington DC. All of Washington DC is corrupt and using our taxes to make money for themselves.
Reply(1)
76
Danny Clem
3d ago
This FEAR-Induced Coronavirus Crisis Was a TEST RUN to See Just How Much CONTROL Government Could Impose Upon Us. And the People of the World, America Included, Willingly Gave Up Their Freedoms... for a Virus. Some People Surrendered Without a Fight! Stay Pure!
Reply(14)
38
Steve
3d ago
I wish I had it in me to be a criminal. They aren’t going after anyone that stole BILLIONS. I mean how hard could it of been ???? Christ they sent the Boston Marathon Bomber a friggen check!!!!
Reply
9
Comments / 140