krwg.org
Migrants aided by Catholic Charities of Southern New Mexico
Ken Ferrone, Executive Director of Catholic Charities of Southern New Mexico, joins KC Counts for Newsmakers to discuss the local impacts of migration and how his organization and others are shouldering the responsibilities that come with the migrants. Ferrone will address the global challenge and the necessary change that has been so elusive in the U.S.
krwg.org
How the end of SNAP benefits next month will affect New Mexicans
Starting in March, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, will end its pandemic-era benefits. Scott Brocato spoke with Karmela Martinez, director of the income support division with the New Mexico Human Services Department, about how that will affect the New Mexicans who have relied on the program.
philanthropynewsdigest.org
Health Resources in Action invites applications for Charles A. King Trust Postdoctoral Fellowship Program
Health Resources in Action invites applications for the Charles A. King Trust Postdoctoral Research Fellowship Program. Established in 1936, the Charles A. King Trust was created to “support and promote the investigation of human disease and the alleviation of human suffering through improved treatment.” To that end, the Charles A. King Trust Postdoctoral Fellowship Program provides funding to postdoctoral fellows and mentored clinician-scientists in the mid to late stages of their research training in basic and preclinical science, and clinical, health services, population health, and implementation research to help them achieve their goals of becoming independent investigators in biomedical research.
KRQE News 13
New Mexico, ‘Go Red for Women’
The American Heart Association is a leading source of health information that works day in and day out to ensure we see a world full of healthier and longer lives. National wear red day being celebrated, on Feb. 3, highlighting CPR awareness. The theme for 2023 year is ‘be the...
krwg.org
Think tank offers recommendations to improve New Mexico's public education system
“Think New Mexico”, a results-oriented think tank, recently released a new report laying out a ten-point plan with 30 separate legislative recommendations to improve the performance of New Mexico’s struggling public education system. Scott Brocato spoke with Fred Nathan Jr., the founder and executive director of Think New Mexico, about two house bills before the legislation.
KRQE News 13
Storehouse New Mexico asks community for help with food donations
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Storehouse New Mexico is one of the state’s largest food pantries providing meals for 40,000 people a year on average from infants to seniors. One of their service projects ‘Scouting for Food’ has been helping communities for more than 30 years, by raising crucial necessities for those who need it most.
KFOX 14
New Mexico Public Education Department looks to increase time students spend in classroom
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Students and teachers in New Mexico could be spending more days in the classroom. Throughout the years, schools across New Mexico ranked worst in the nation education-wise. One solution being talked about was having students spend more time in the classroom. KFOX14 spoke with...
New Mexico ranks low in education, legislators are split on how to fix that
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – There’s near unanimous agreement that New Mexico’s children need better education. Statewide, math, science, and reading proficiency rates are low. To address the issue, Republican Senator Craig Brandt (R-Rio Rancho) is proposing a plan: Educational freedom accounts. The idea boils down to using state funds to allow New Mexico kids to go […]
krwg.org
Representatives from the New Mexico Veterans Administration discuss the PACT Act
Recently the New Mexico Veterans Administration held a townhall meeting in Silver City to discuss the “Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act of 2022”, or the PACT Act. Scott Brocato spoke with Mike Nelson, change management agent with the Department of Veterans Affairs; and Cesar Romero, the Albuquerque VA Regional Benefits Office Director, about the PACT Act and what it covers and provides for veterans.
cibolacitizen.com
Easy Enrollment Program Launches Today Creating a New Health Insurance Enrollment Opportunity
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Human Services Department (HSD), beWellnm (New Mexico’s Official Health Insurance Marketplace), the New Mexico Office of the Superintendent of Insurance (OSI), and the New Mexico Taxation and Revenue Department (TRD), announced the launch of Easy Enrollment. The new program allows New Mexicans to check a box on their state income tax form to see if they qualify for low-cost or no-cost health care coverage through Medicaid or be-Wellnm.
a-z-animals.com
The 5 Best Places to Camp in New Mexico this Summer
New Mexico in the summer sounds like a hot proposition but there are many cool places to stay while visiting in the summer. Cool off in the campground pool or stay in the mountains where the temps are always moderate. Maybe you want to stay right in Santa Fe to experience everything the city has to offer. Here are the 5 best places to camp in New Mexico this summer!
rrobserver.com
Human Services cancels Medicaid procurement process
The New Mexico Human Services Department (HSD) announced Jan. 30 that it will cancel the procurement process for the selection of managed care organizations to deliver services to the state’s Medicaid Centennial Care members. There are currently 800,465 care members in the program. According to HSD, the current contracts...
KOAT 7
New technology writes school paper assignment for students
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A new issue is affecting New Mexico classrooms and it's getting the attention of educators. Technology is supposed to help students, but as it advances, so do the opportunities to abuse it. ChatGPT launched in November and it's able to write computer programming as well as...
New Mexico Borderplex Importance Drives Appointment
NMDOT and EDD Announce Senior Advisor for Global Trade and Infrastructure Investments. In the last 4 years, the New Mexico Borderplex has experienced high growth due in part to established logistics parks with rail spurs located in and around Santa Teresa, Interstate 10 (connecting the east and west coasts), increased water and road infrastructure investments and a moderate climate averaging 340 days of sunshine and low humidity. Delays due to inclement weather are rare. New Mexico has 3 ports of entry into Mexico, all overseen by the New Mexico Border Authority with varying degrees of service: Santa Teresa, Columbus, and Antelope Wells. Santa Teresa and Columbus serve commercial traffic.
A Cookie Craze is Coming: Great American Cookies Expands to New Mexico, Get Ready to Indulge
Great news for cookie fans in New Mexico with the opening of the first-ever Great American Cookies location in the state. Great American Cookies is an American chain of owned and operated franchised stores specializing in gourmet cookies and cookie cakes. Its famous chocolate chip cookie recipe dates back to 1977.
fox10phoenix.com
Satanic Temple launches telehealth abortion care in New Mexico, hopes to expand
SALEM, Mass. - The Satanic Temple will soon launch its first reproductive health clinic in New Mexico, which will provide free "religious medication abortion care," and said it hopes to expand operations in other states in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade. The Salem, Massachusetts-based...
Phys.org
New Mexico's largest emitters overlooked in state climate policy, says report
Many of New Mexico's largest sources of climate and health-damaging air pollutants are not required to cut emissions at rates necessary to meet the state's climate targets, according to a new analysis from researchers at the University of New Mexico and PSE Healthy Energy. "We found that the state's existing...
Roundhouse Roundup: Energy efficient appliances, voter education, front-end plates
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Thursday, February 2 brings a new day of lawmaking. Among the many ideas up for committee discussion today are: requiring standards for environmentally efficient appliances and an attempt to better educate voters. On top of that, keep an eye out in the near future for discussion around front-end license plates for New […]
beckerspayer.com
New Mexico cancels Medicaid procurement process following leadership shakeup
New Mexico has canceled its current Medicaid contract procurement process as the state's Human Services Department director and Medicaid director depart. The state will issue a new, expedited request for proposals, according to a Jan. 30 news release from the state's human services department. The Albuquerque Journal reported the cancellation...
4 Amazing Pizza Places in New Mexico
If you live in New Mexico and you are looking for new places to explore, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in New Mexico that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
