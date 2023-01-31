Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Crash closes section of East Main Street at Yarmouth/Hyannis line
YARMOUTH – A traffic crash closed East Main Street at Route 28 in Yarmouth. The three-vehicle crash happened about 4 Pm Thursday on East Main Street at Bayview Street. Three people were evaluated at the scene. The crash is under investigation by Yarmouth Police. The road reopened about 4:45 PM.
Barnstable Reschedules Public Meeting on Ocean Street Project
HYANNIS – Barnstable's public information meeting on the Ocean Street renovation project has been rescheduled to Monday, February 6. Plans to renovate the south end of the road's sidewalks between Kalmus Beach and the John F. Kennedy Memorial will be outlined during the session. Town officials add that the beach's entrance is also slated to
Mayflower Wind Changes Name to SouthCoast Wind Energy
NANTUCKET – SouthCoast Wind is the new name for the offshore wind developer Commonwealth Wind. Officials said in a statement that the new name is representative of the company's dedication to serving the regional community. "We are proud to call the SouthCoast home and recognize the importance this area has to the success of our
Dennis firefighters respond to reported garage fire
DENNIS – Firefighters responded to a residence in the 200 block of Baxter Road shortly after 9 AM Tuesday. Smoke was showing from a garage on the property. A hose line was stretched and the fire was brought quickly under control. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Fire breaks out in rear of structure in Falmouth
FALMOUTH – Firefighters were called to a reported fire at 367 Main Street the Longfellow Design Build structure. Fire crews arrived almost immediately after the call came in just after 3 PM. The fire appeared to be in the rear of the building and was quickly put out. A thermal camera was used to check
Coast Guard airlifts ailing fisherman off Chatham
CHATHAM – Early Tuesday morning, Air Station Cape Cod MH-60T and HC-144A crews responded to a fishing vessel requiring immediately medical assistance for a crew member who experienced a severe head injury 90 miles east of Chatham. After battling difficult sea conditions, low visibility, and snow, the helicopter crew safely transferred the individual to a
Mayflower Wind Holding Nantucket Info Session
NANTUCKET – Representatives from an offshore wind project will be performing community outreach at an upcoming public drop-in session on Nantucket. Officials with the Mayflower Wind project will present photosimulations of the planned wind farm, which would be built roughly 20 miles south of the island. For those who want to learn more, the event
Barnstable County Doubles Down on Need for Broadband
HYANNIS – Barnstable County Commissioners have seconded the need recently raised by the Assembly of Delegates for state assistance in providing last-mile broadband internet connection to the Cape. At the most recent meeting of the board, Commissioner Ronald Bergstrom said with remote work and virtual meetings here to stay, the Cape's business and local government
BARNSTABLE HIGH SCHOOL STUDENT STRUCK ON WEST MAIN STREET
TOP HN PHOTO: Barnstable Police Patrolman/High School Resource Officer Dennis Stampf comforts bystander at accident scene. HYANNIS – Barnstable patrol officers and Hyannis Firefighters rushed to West Main Street in the area of Dunn's Pond Road after a male high school student was struck by a vehicle shortly after 7:00 a.m. this morning. The student was placed in a Hyannis FD ambulance and eventually transported to Cape Cod Hospital. He suffered a leg injury that was not considered to be life-threatening. The driver of the vehicle that struck the teen remained on scene and was fully cooperative with police. The Barnstable Police Department is investigating… HN PHOTO: Scary moments for mom & dad, who responded to scene upon hearing the news. Mom is being comforted by a high school employee, still upset but relieved her son was going to be okay. HN PHOTO: Barnstable Police Sergeant Kevin Fullam looks on with concern…
27-Y-O BROKE INTO, STOLE & BURNED CENTERVILLE/MARSTONS MILLS AUTOS, COPS SAY
[BARNSTABLE POLICE MEDIA STATEMENT] On Monday January 30th, 2023, 27 year old Austin Donn of Plymouth, was taken into custody by the Barnstable Police Investigative Services Division and Patrol Division on an arrest warrant out of the Barnstable District Court. Donn was developed as a suspect in a spree of motor vehicle break ins, stolen motor vehicles, and motor vehicle arson that occurred in the early morning hours on January 14, 2023 in the villages of Centerville and Marstons Mills. The Barnstable Police Department would like to thank the public and our Facebook community for their assistance in identifying Donn as the individual responsible for these crimes. Donn was held on $10,000 cash bail at the Barnstable Police Department and [was] scheduled to be arraigned at Barnstable District Court on Tuesday January 31, 2023 on charges of larceny of a motor vehicle, arson, and several other charges stemming from these incidents.
Student escapes serious injury after being struck by car in Hyannis
HYANNIS – A teenager believed to be a student from Barnstable High School was reportedly struck by a car. The incident happened just after 7 AM Tuesday morning on West Main Street not far from the school. The student was transported to Cape Cod Hospital as a precaution. The driver remained on scene and was
Nantucket Schools Hit by Ransomware Attack
NANTUCKET – School was dismissed early Tuesday for students of Nantucket Public Schools due to a ransomware attack. The incident impacted both student and staff devices, as well as the school's security systems. District officials said that school-issued devices should not be used at home, as it could also compromise home networks. Out of caution,
