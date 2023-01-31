Read full article on original website
z93country.com
Sheriff Reports Two Arrests
Wayne County Sheriff Tim Caton reports the following arrests. John M. Guffey of Monticello, Ky. was arrested on a Wayne County Circuit Court Indictment Warrant of Arrest for possession of a controlled substance-1st degree (methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia. Guffey was also arrested on a Wayne County and a Clinton County District Court Warrants of Arrest for failure to pay or show cause and failure to appear for Arraignment on the underlying charges of operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, failure of owner to maintain required insurance and traffic violations.
WKYT 27
Multi-county police chase ends in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A multi-county police chase that began in Danville ended in Lexington on Wednesday. Danville police say they were called to a home on Center Street for a domestic violence situation. They say 29-year-old Cody Evridge assaulted his wife and then left the home. Officers found him...
z93country.com
Injury Accident Reported Wednesday
At approximately 1:40 p.m. Wednesday (Feb 1) a two-vehicle collision occurred on North Main Street injuring one woman. MPD Officer Josh Smith’s investigation determined a 2002 PT Cruiser being driven by Kelly Holloway, 35, of Monticello, pulled out of West Evelyn Avenue onto North Main Street into the path of a southbound 2007 Pontiac G6 being driven by Tiffany Hicks, 34, also of Monticello, resulting in the vehicles colliding.
z93country.com
Fire Department is Seeking Additional Volunteers
The Monticello Volunteer Fire Department is still looking for applicants to potentially add to the department. The department is looking for dedicated individuals who would be eager to serve the community, if interested call the fire department for an application at 348-5552. Last year the department responded to 581 incidents...
lakercountry.com
Adair woman arrested for stealing, using credit card
Police say an Adair County woman was arrested last week for the fraudulent use of a victim’s credit card, among other charges, after a multi-day investigation led police to neighboring Russell, Taylor, and Green counties along with Adair County. Last week, the Adair County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation...
z93country.com
Arrest Make Arrest on DUI and Other Charges
According to Monticello Police Chief, Joey Hoover at approximately 10:34 p.m. Monday (Jan 30) Officer Casey Lang observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed on West Columbia Avenue, utilizing mobile radar to determine the car was traveling 61 mph in a 35 mph zone. When Officer Lang turned his patrol car around to conduct a traffic stop, he observed the Nissan Altima turn onto Lincoln Avenue, continuing at a high rate of speed and disregarding stop signs at multiple intersections. Ultimately, the car stopped on Homestead Heights.
wftgam.com
Laurel County Police Arrest Pair On Meth Charges
Laurel County Sheriff John Root says Deputy Greg Poynter was dispatched to a business off West Cumberland Gap Parkway where a person was reportedly passed out. Deputy Pointer arrived to find 50-year-old Tammy Johnson and 43-year-old Alisha Sharpe, both of Barbourville. During the investigation both were found in possession of suspected methamphetamine. Sharpe was also found to have an outstanding Knox County warrant for public intoxication and identity theft. Both Johnson and Sharpe were arrested and lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.
wymt.com
Cracked windshield leads to multiple charges for Kentucky woman
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Laurel County woman is facing multiple charges following a traffic stop that stemmed from a cracked windshield. On Tuesday night, London Police stopped a car on North Main Street following complaints about a car driving in what other drivers called a reckless manner. During...
lakercountry.com
Russell Springs man arrested on meth, other charges in Columbia
A Russell Springs man was arrested in Columbia on Sunday afternoon on meth and other charges following an incident in the Walmart parking lot, according to the Columbia Police Department. Law enforcement initially responded to a suspicious person call at Walmart on Burkesville St. Upon arrival, law enforcement called the...
wnky.com
KSP arrests 2 in infant death investigation
MOUNT VERNON, Ky. – The Kentucky State Police has arrested a man and a woman in connection with an infant death investigation. On Friday, Jan. 27, the Rockcastle County Grand Jury returned an indictment stemming from an extensive investigation into the death of a 7-month-old in Rockcastle County. KSP...
q95fm.net
Eastern Kentucky Man Arrested and Charged with Assault Following Public Disturbance Complaint
The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office has announced that they have arrested and charged a man for assault Wednesday night after responding to a call of someone walking in a neighborhood screaming and cursing. 42 year old Hargis Ray Henson of Corbin was arrested off Robinson Creek, which is 8...
q95fm.net
Two People Arrested, One Person Charged on Drug Related Offenses Following Traffic Stop
The Wayne County Sheriff announced Tuesday that they have arrested two people during a traffic stop on drug related charges. Shortly past midnight on January 31st, Deputies James Barnett and Allen Cash stopped a vehicle on East Kentucky 90 after noticing its trunk open with numerous items inside of it when it pulled out of a business. The deputies stopped the vehicle to tell the driver about the open trunk.
FOX 56
Mother, boyfriend charged in 2022 infant death
Two people have been arrested after an investigation into the death of an infant in Rockcastle County.
wymt.com
Rockcastle County Sheriff’s Office looking for man who attempted to steal money
MOUNT VERNON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Rockcastle County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident where a man ran away after he attempted to steal money from an ATM. The sheriff’s office says the incident happened early Tuesday morning at the Community Trust Bank on Lake Cumberland Road. Mount...
Missing Laurel County teen found safe
Authorities in Laurel County are asking for help locating a runaway teenager.
wymt.com
Driver taken to hospital after milk truck crash in Southern Kentucky
SOMERSET, Ky. (WKYT/WYMT) - A messy situation in one Southern Kentucky county on Tuesday morning. According to the Somerset-Pulaski County Special Response Team, a tanker truck hauling milk crashed Tuesday morning at the intersection of Highways 80 and 914, just outside Somerset. Around 4,500 gallons of milk spilled. Officials say...
z93country.com
Local Covid Cases take a Drop This Week
The Kentucky Department for Public Health reported 17 new COVID cases in Wayne County this week, a decrease from 41 last week. Looking at other counties in the Lake Cumberland District, Pulaski County had the most with 42 cases, Adair County had 40, Russell County had 24, Taylor County had 22 cases, McCreary County reported 20 cases, Casey County had 18 cases, Green County reported 15 counties, Cumberland County with 13 cases, and Clinton County reported 10 cases.
lakercountry.com
Trio arrested on drug charges over the weekend
Three individuals were arrested by the Russell County Sheriff’s Office on drug charges Sunday afternoon. According to jail records, 32-year-old Brittany N. Holt and 36-year-old Tracy Munoz, both of Jamestown, were arrested for trafficking in more than two grams of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Also arrested was...
z93country.com
Mayor Catron Appointed Chairman of LCAD Regional Transportation Committee
The office has been a hustle and bustle of people in and out, even with this cold weather. One of the visitors was the new agent for the Lake Cumberland Area Drug Task Force who was officially sworn in by the City of Monticello Mayor. Also, City Hall received notification...
Wave 3
Kentucky State Police release identity of human remains found in Boyle County
PERRYVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police have released the identity of the human skeletal remains found in Boyle County. On Jan. 20, KSP was contacted around 7 p.m. after skeletal remains were found in a field off of Craintown Road in Perryville. The State Medical Examiner’s Office identified the...
