Mayflower Wind Changes Name to SouthCoast Wind Energy
NANTUCKET – SouthCoast Wind is the new name for the offshore wind developer Commonwealth Wind. Officials said in a statement that the new name is representative of the company’s dedication to serving the regional community. “We are proud to call the SouthCoast home and recognize the importance this area has to the success of our […] The post Mayflower Wind Changes Name to SouthCoast Wind Energy appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Barnstable Reschedules Public Meeting on Ocean Street Project
HYANNIS – Barnstable’s public information meeting on the Ocean Street renovation project has been rescheduled to Monday, February 6. Plans to renovate the south end of the road’s sidewalks between Kalmus Beach and the John F. Kennedy Memorial will be outlined during the session. Town officials add that the beach’s entrance is also slated to […] The post Barnstable Reschedules Public Meeting on Ocean Street Project appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Mayflower Wind Holding Nantucket Info Session
NANTUCKET – Representatives from an offshore wind project will be performing community outreach at an upcoming public drop-in session on Nantucket. Officials with the Mayflower Wind project will present photosimulations of the planned wind farm, which would be built roughly 20 miles south of the island. For those who want to learn more, the event […] The post Mayflower Wind Holding Nantucket Info Session appeared first on CapeCod.com.
State Names Two Cultural Districts In Harwich
HARWICH — It has been a long time in coming, but the Massachusetts Cultural Council last Thursday approved designations for two cultural districts in the town. “It’s like going to the Olympics and winning the gold in two events,” said Harwich Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Cyndi Williams.
Surprise snowfall creates havoc for morning commute on upper Cape
SANDWICH – A surprise snowfall only accumulated an inch or so, but that was enough to create havoc for the morning commute. Numerous crashes were reported in Sandwich stretching up onto Route 25 in the Wareham area. No serious injuries were reported in any of the crashes. By 9...
Vessel sinks in Hyannis Harbor
HYANNIS – A vessel sank at a dock off Pleasant Street in Hyannis Thursday morning. Hyannis Firefighters responded to the scene after 10:30 AM and deployed booms to contain fuel leaking from the boat. The Barnstable Harbormaster as well as the U.S. Coast Guard were also on scene. Further details were not immediately available.
'Lets get it done': At the Bourne Dunkin', plenty of opinions on new Cape bridges
Officials have had a lot to say about replacing the Bourne and Sagamore bridges. But what about the residents living nearby, or the commuters who each day must drive over bridges designed for a 1930s Ford Roadster?. CAI’s Sam Houghton recently spent a morning outside the Dunkin at the foot...
Home of the Week: An Historic 1940 Cape Cod Estate Hits the Market for the First Time—for a Cool $16.5 Million
Summer may still feel far away, but the time is now to consider a dream waterfront estate – such as a new listing on Massachusetts’ rugged Atlantic coast. Known as “High Scatteree,” this nine-bedroom, seven-bathroom haven is set in the idyllic seaside town of Chatham on Cape Cod about 90 miles east of Boston. Priced at $16.5 million, the 7,200 square-foot property is elegant, isolated and historic—in other words, a perfect New England retreat. “North Chatham is a coveted enclave of seaside homes at the “elbow” of Cape Cod, right where the sun rises and the expansive sandy beaches seem to go...
Historic Amenities Key To Route 28 Reconstruction
HARWICH – West Harwich residents sent a clear message to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation that retention of the historic character of the village is of primary importance in the planned reconstruction of Route 28 from the Herring River Bridge into Dennisport. Approximately 30 people attended MassDOT’s Jan. 24...
State Says West Tisbury Fire Station Likely PFAS Source
TISBURY – The West Tisbury Fire Station has been identified as a source of PFAS that has contaminated some nearby private water supplies. The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection sent a notice that the town is liable for cleanup expenses since it owns the station. The chemicals were first detected last April at one private […] The post State Says West Tisbury Fire Station Likely PFAS Source appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Howell Resigns From Affordable Housing Trust Under Pressure From Fellow Selectmen
HARWICH – Selectman Donald Howell resigned from the affordable housing trust on Monday night, avoiding a vote on a motion by Selectmen Chairman Michael MacAskill to remove him from the trust. It was a night filled with finger pointing and back and forth over what some selectmen described as...
Cardiologist drops lawsuit against Cape Cod Healthcare
Cardiologist Dr. Richard Zelman has dropped his lawsuit against Cape Cod Hospital, parent company Cape Cod Healthcare, and CEO Mike Lauf. Zelman was once the medical director of Cape Cod Healthcare’s Heart and Vascular Institute. He sued in December, saying he was defamed and fired after he raised concerns...
Two Bed Bath & Beyond stores in Bristol County slated to close
Beleaguered Bed Bath & Beyond will close another 87 stores. The retailer announced 150 store closures in August. Both Rhode Island stores appear to be staying open, but CNN Business reported that two Bristol County locations will close. They are South Street West in Raynham and on State Road in...
Who Knew You Can Travel From Cape Cod to Cali on Route 6?
Traveling from Cape Cod to California can be done using our very own Route 6 and I literally had no idea until now. The popular saying is, "I was today years old when I learned (insert fact here)" and that couldn't be more true. I was born in New Bedford, raised around the SouthCoast and I know Route 6 is a pretty long road but I had no idea how long it actually was.
School closings in Massachusetts, Southern New Hampshire
BOSTON - Several communities have announced school will be closed on Friday due to extreme cold temperatures in the forecast. Check the list HERE.
Coast Guard airlifts ailing fisherman off Chatham
CHATHAM – Early Tuesday morning, Air Station Cape Cod MH-60T and HC-144A crews responded to a fishing vessel requiring immediately medical assistance for a crew member who experienced a severe head injury 90 miles east of Chatham. After battling difficult sea conditions, low visibility, and snow, the helicopter crew safely transferred the individual to a higher level of care.
Crash closes section of East Main Street at Yarmouth/Hyannis line
YARMOUTH – A traffic crash closed East Main Street at Route 28 in Yarmouth. The three-vehicle crash happened about 4 Pm Thursday on East Main Street at Bayview Street. Three people were evaluated at the scene. The crash is under investigation by Yarmouth Police. The road reopened about 4:45 PM. The post Crash closes section of East Main Street at Yarmouth/Hyannis line appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Secretary of State William Galvin turns down 20 percent pay bump; here is what other officials will make
STATE HOUSE, BOSTON, JAN. 31, 2023…..Secretary of State William Galvin is the only constitutional officer not accepting a 20 percent pay raise this year. The 20 percent increase stems from a controversial law passed in 2017 that ties officials’ salaries to changes in state wages over the past eight quarters.
Massachusetts liquor store sells $1M scratch ticket
A Massachusetts liquor store sold a scratch ticket with a $1 million prize on Tuesday.
Lindsay Clancy’s condition improving daily as GoFundMe fundraiser for husband nears $1 million goal
A Massachusetts mother accused of strangling to death at least two of her three deceased children is still recovering in a Boston hospital after jumping from a second story window in an apparent suicide attempt. According to the New Haven Register, Duxbury Chief of Police Michael Carbone stated Wednesday that...
