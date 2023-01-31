Read full article on original website
Tennessee witness says rectangle-shaped object followed him along I-75Roger MarshLafollette, TN
Say Goodbye To Your Local Best Buy: Retail Giant To Close Multiple Locations In MarchTy D.Saint Joseph, MO
A Dandridge Postal Worker is Receiving the 'Postmaster General Hero Award' For Helping Stop a Scam on an Elderly WomanZack LoveDandridge, TN
Popular electronics retailer closing two locations in TennesseeAsh JurbergFarragut, TN
Popular Retailer is Closing Several Stores in the CountryBryan DijkhuizenChattanooga, TN
WBIR
Apartments planned for South Knoxville
Property records show the Ready Mix USA site in South Knoxville has sold for $8 million. It's another piece of the waterfront ripe for redevelopment.
South Knoxville site sells for $8 million, could be home to 300 apartments
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — City leaders hope a pedestrian bridge some day will connect the University of Tennessee over Fort Loudoun Lake with South Knoxville. Developers are already making plans nearby. Records filed with the Knox County Register of Deeds Office show the Ready Mix USA site sold for $8...
wvlt.tv
Business is booming: Knoxville sets hotel revenue record
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville set a record in hotel revenue in 2022, by nearly 30% from the year before. ”These are numbers just that Knoxville pre-COVID, we just didn’t experience, and it’s just a great high. I think the hotels and restaurants everyone is happy, how long can we maintain it but what does the dip look like, if it comes, but all of it, I think even if we went flat ‘23 to ‘22 it would still be a record high,” said President of Visit Knoxville, Kim Bumpas.
Knoxville couple seeks refund after $10k deposit for home renovations that never started
Two families have shared the same story. They hired Sunrooms Express to enclose their screened-in porches with glass windows. Now, the contractor claims negotiations are underway with the couples, however, there is no specific timetable for payments.
wvlt.tv
Knoxville group ‘inundated’ with calls after free family assistance goes live
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - For the first time, a $25 million plan to help get East Tennesseans off of public assistance is available. The three-year care coordination program for East Tennessee families is now accepting referrals and eligible families can apply to be part of the program. The program was...
Knoxville HUD housing complex residents await major repairs
Residents at a low-income housing complex in Knoxville have raised some serious issues about their living conditions. They say there are problems with security, elevators don't work, and there is mold and water leaks inside apartments.
Popular electronics retailer closing two locations in Tennessee
Popular electronics retailer, Best Buy, has been forced to close stores as the business aims to reduce costs. Four new store closures have been announced, including two in Tennessee.
WATE
New data shows Tennessee has 10th lowest cost of living in US
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee State Data Center, which is part of the Boyd Center for Business and Economic Research within the Haslam College of Business at the University of Tennessee, released new data from the Bureau of Economic Analysis on Thursday. The new data showed Tennessee has...
KaTom sends letter to Gov. Lee asking state to build 'Exit 408' off I-40 in Sevier Co.
KODAK, Tenn. — KaTom, a restaurant supply company based in Kodak, asked Governor Bill Lee and the Commissioner of TDOT to build a new exit off I-40 because it's anticipating much more traffic from the planned Buc-ee's in Sevier County. The letter comes after a traffic study anticipated 15,000...
Moldy lemons, sausage tossed at Knoxville diner during health inspection
The diner with the low inspection score is in Knoxville. There were several critical violations that could potentially cause foodborne illness.
District attorneys general joint initiative aims to disrupt drug trafficking between Detroit, East Tennessee
District attorneys general from around East Tennessee including Knox County District Attorney General Charme Allen are holding a press conference in Knoxville to announce a new joint initiative.
East Tennessee officials tout new tool in fight against drug pipeline from Detroit
Drug trafficking has become a significant issue here in East Tennessee and authorities say that many of these crimes can be traced back to groups in Detroit, Michigan.
Black History Month: The man who desegregated downtown Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — February is Black History Month. It's a time for communities to appreciate the Black men and women who helped make Knoxville a better place for everyone. Robert Booker is one of the most influential people in Knoxville's history. Booker said he was raised in East Knoxville, attended Austin High School, and graduated from Knoxville College. He is a changemaker in Knoxville.
wvlt.tv
Knoxville police investigating after man found in street, taken to hospital
Bobby Osborne, 91, is the voice behind the University of Tennessee’s unofficial fight song and state song “Rocky Top.”. Cracking down on drugs; law enforcement agencies’ plan to stop drug trafficking in East Tennessee. Updated: 6 hours ago. On Thursday, East Tennessee DA’s announced the new ‘313...
WATE
Heavy fire damages South Knoxville apartment
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A South Knoxville apartment building sustained heavy damage after a fire Wednesday afternoon, according to Knoxville Fire Department Asst. Chief Mark Wilbanks. Crews responded to the scene of the fire at building Q of the Henley Apartments on Highwood Court. There were reports of heavy...
insideofknoxville.com
Yee-Haw Brewing Co. Officially Opens Tomorrow
It’s taken a long time to get here, but the day has finally arrived. The highly anticipated Knoxville location of Yee-Haw Brewing Company officially opens Friday at 11 am after several nights of soft-opening run-throughs. Tonight will be service industry night for local breweries. The primary surprise for some...
Building ‘likely a total loss’ in West Knoxville fire, KFD says
A vacant commercial building along Lonas Drive in West Knoxville caught fire Wednesday and crews with the Knoxville Fire Department worked the scene for hours.
Maryville community rallying behind car accident victim
Brad's stepmom added even though his wreck was awful, it has brought the family together.
WATE
Former Knox County business owner arrested for tax evasion
A former Knox County business owner was arrested on charges including 29 counts of tax evasion according to the Tennessee Department of Revenue. Former Knox County business owner arrested for tax …. A former Knox County business owner was arrested on charges including 29 counts of tax evasion according to...
wvlt.tv
Fire at Morristown campground destroys camper
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Fire crews across Hamblen County responded to a fire at a campground Tuesday night. Crews tell WVLT News it happened at the Hookers & Hunters Campground and Baitstore in Hamblen County. A camper caught fire and was destroyed. No injuries were reported. At last check, crews...
