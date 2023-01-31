ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

wvlt.tv

Business is booming: Knoxville sets hotel revenue record

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville set a record in hotel revenue in 2022, by nearly 30% from the year before. ”These are numbers just that Knoxville pre-COVID, we just didn’t experience, and it’s just a great high. I think the hotels and restaurants everyone is happy, how long can we maintain it but what does the dip look like, if it comes, but all of it, I think even if we went flat ‘23 to ‘22 it would still be a record high,” said President of Visit Knoxville, Kim Bumpas.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

New data shows Tennessee has 10th lowest cost of living in US

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee State Data Center, which is part of the Boyd Center for Business and Economic Research within the Haslam College of Business at the University of Tennessee, released new data from the Bureau of Economic Analysis on Thursday. The new data showed Tennessee has...
TENNESSEE STATE
WBIR

Black History Month: The man who desegregated downtown Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — February is Black History Month. It's a time for communities to appreciate the Black men and women who helped make Knoxville a better place for everyone. Robert Booker is one of the most influential people in Knoxville's history. Booker said he was raised in East Knoxville, attended Austin High School, and graduated from Knoxville College. He is a changemaker in Knoxville.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Heavy fire damages South Knoxville apartment

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A South Knoxville apartment building sustained heavy damage after a fire Wednesday afternoon, according to Knoxville Fire Department Asst. Chief Mark Wilbanks. Crews responded to the scene of the fire at building Q of the Henley Apartments on Highwood Court. There were reports of heavy...
KNOXVILLE, TN
insideofknoxville.com

Yee-Haw Brewing Co. Officially Opens Tomorrow

It’s taken a long time to get here, but the day has finally arrived. The highly anticipated Knoxville location of Yee-Haw Brewing Company officially opens Friday at 11 am after several nights of soft-opening run-throughs. Tonight will be service industry night for local breweries. The primary surprise for some...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Former Knox County business owner arrested for tax evasion

A former Knox County business owner was arrested on charges including 29 counts of tax evasion according to the Tennessee Department of Revenue. Former Knox County business owner arrested for tax …. A former Knox County business owner was arrested on charges including 29 counts of tax evasion according to...
KNOX COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Fire at Morristown campground destroys camper

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Fire crews across Hamblen County responded to a fire at a campground Tuesday night. Crews tell WVLT News it happened at the Hookers & Hunters Campground and Baitstore in Hamblen County. A camper caught fire and was destroyed. No injuries were reported. At last check, crews...
HAMBLEN COUNTY, TN

