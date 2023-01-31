Read full article on original website
Related
capecoddaily.com
Massachusetts Abortion Hotline Now Offers Free Legal Advice
BOSTON (AP) – Massachusetts has joined several other states in establishing a hotline that will offer free legal advice to women seeking abortions in the state, as well as their health care providers and helpers. Attorney General Andrea Campbell says the hotline announced Monday is in response to the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision last summer […] The post Massachusetts Abortion Hotline Now Offers Free Legal Advice appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecoddaily.com
Sunday Journal – PFAS Ban with State Senator Julian Cyr
Legislation that would ban the use of PFAS in products has been filed by state lawmakers including Cape and Islands State Senator Julian Cyr. He joins Sunday Journal this week to discuss the details of the ban, including phasing out the substance in food packaging by 2026. capecodcom · Sunday Journal – PFAS Ban with […] The post Sunday Journal – PFAS Ban with State Senator Julian Cyr appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecoddaily.com
Public Health Officials Denounce Proposed Title Five Changes
HYANNIS – Public health officials have criticized the state for its proposed changes to Title Five, claiming the new rules would impact the emotional and financial well-being of residents. The Massachusetts Association of Health Boards sent a letter to the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection stating MassDEP failed to incorporate public health analysis when making […] The post Public Health Officials Denounce Proposed Title Five Changes appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Comments / 0