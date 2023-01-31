Read full article on original website
Sunday Journal – Local Business Boost Program Celebrates Launch Successes
A new program that is providing one-on-one help for Hyannis businesses as the economy bounces back from COVID celebrated the close of its pilot season. With a new round of funding opening this month, Love Live Local CEO Amanda Converse says the program is a blueprint for how local businesses and services can help one […]
Vessel sinks in Hyannis Harbor
HYANNIS – A vessel sank at a dock off Pleasant Street in Hyannis Thursday morning. Hyannis Firefighters responded to the scene after 10:30 AM and deployed booms to contain fuel leaking from the boat. Further details were not immediately available.
