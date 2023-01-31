Read full article on original website
Related
mynews13.com
Ministries offer food and help in Lakeland community shaken by drive-by shooting
LAKELAND, Fla. — Three days after gunshots rang out on North Iowa Avenue, a very different scene unfolded just blocks away on North Vermont Avenue. Ministries from around Polk County set up in a lot and handed out food and drinks, with officials saying their goal was to let neighbors know they're not alone.
mynews13.com
Orlando community gathers to honor Tyre Nichols as he was laid to rest
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando community came together Wednesday night to pay tribute to Tyre Nichols, the same day he was laid to rest. Lawanna Gelzer was one of the many people who gathered outside of Orlando Police Department headquarters Wednesday night to remember Nichols and to raise awareness about those in law enforcement who have acted above the law. She said her message to law enforcement is simple.
mynews13.com
13-year-old Polk County student hit and killed while waiting for bus
A Polk County student was hit and killed by a vehicle Friday morning while waiting for a school bus. The student was 13 years old, according to a statement from Polk County Public Schools. The student was transported to the Lake Wales Advent Health by Polk County Emergency Medical Services...
mynews13.com
Orlando Main Street district solicits feedback on ways to move forward with downtown safety proposals
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando’s Main Street District unveiled a survey, meant to be completed in only five minutes, to move forward with discussions and plans to help make downtown Orlando safer. The group is hoping to solicit feedback from residents, visitors, downtown workers and business and property owners...
mynews13.com
Universal Orlando rolls out new ticket offer
ORLANDO, Fla. — Universal Orlando has announced a new ticket offer that includes two free theme park days. Universal launches new ticket offer for U.S. and Canada residents. The offer includes two free park days with the purchase of a 3-Day, 2-Park ticket. Visitors will get five days of...
mynews13.com
Central Florida's first 'barber spa' opens in Windermere
WINDERMERE, Fla. — The luxury of self-care and pampering isn’t just for women. It's the message behind, Hammer & Nails, Central Florida’s first and only barber spa that just opened in Windermere. What You Need To Know. Hammer & Nails, a new 'barber spa' in Windermere caters...
mynews13.com
Son of missing Ormond Beach senior sent to prison for stealing Social Security benefits
ORMOND BEACH, Fla. — A 57-year-old Volusia County man was sentenced to nearly six years in prison Thursday for stealing $57,296 in Social Security benefits from his father, who has been missing since November of 2014. What You Need To Know. Melvin Butzlaff, then 87, went missing from the...
mynews13.com
Sanford director of utilities resigns amid tensions at city hall
SANFORD, Fla. — The City of Sanford's utilities director is resigning from his position effective February 9. This comes during a massive overhaul of their wastewater vacuum system downtown, and as some commissioners are alluding to tensions inside city hall. What You Need To Know. On January 30, commission...
mynews13.com
All lanes reopen after crash on I-4 near World Drive
ORLANDO, Fla. — The westbound lanes of I-4 at World Drive have reopened after an early morning crash shut down the roadway, officials with the Florida Highway Patrol said. Troopers said multiple lanes were blocked Wednesday after a crash involving a septic tanker truck, Walmart semitrailer and 2022 Kia Forte. According to investigators, all three vehicles were driving westbound in the outer lane of I-4 when the crash happened at about 5:14 a.m.
Comments / 0