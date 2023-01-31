ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

mynews13.com

Orlando community gathers to honor Tyre Nichols as he was laid to rest

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando community came together Wednesday night to pay tribute to Tyre Nichols, the same day he was laid to rest. Lawanna Gelzer was one of the many people who gathered outside of Orlando Police Department headquarters Wednesday night to remember Nichols and to raise awareness about those in law enforcement who have acted above the law. She said her message to law enforcement is simple.
ORLANDO, FL
mynews13.com

13-year-old Polk County student hit and killed while waiting for bus

A Polk County student was hit and killed by a vehicle Friday morning while waiting for a school bus. The student was 13 years old, according to a statement from Polk County Public Schools. The student was transported to the Lake Wales Advent Health by Polk County Emergency Medical Services...
POLK COUNTY, FL
mynews13.com

Universal Orlando rolls out new ticket offer

ORLANDO, Fla. — Universal Orlando has announced a new ticket offer that includes two free theme park days. Universal launches new ticket offer for U.S. and Canada residents. The offer includes two free park days with the purchase of a 3-Day, 2-Park ticket. Visitors will get five days of...
ORLANDO, FL
mynews13.com

Central Florida's first 'barber spa' opens in Windermere

WINDERMERE, Fla. — The luxury of self-care and pampering isn’t just for women. It's the message behind, Hammer & Nails, Central Florida’s first and only barber spa that just opened in Windermere. What You Need To Know. Hammer & Nails, a new 'barber spa' in Windermere caters...
WINDERMERE, FL
mynews13.com

Sanford director of utilities resigns amid tensions at city hall

SANFORD, Fla. — The City of Sanford's utilities director is resigning from his position effective February 9. This comes during a massive overhaul of their wastewater vacuum system downtown, and as some commissioners are alluding to tensions inside city hall. What You Need To Know. On January 30, commission...
SANFORD, FL
mynews13.com

All lanes reopen after crash on I-4 near World Drive

ORLANDO, Fla. — The westbound lanes of I-4 at World Drive have reopened after an early morning crash shut down the roadway, officials with the Florida Highway Patrol said. Troopers said multiple lanes were blocked Wednesday after a crash involving a septic tanker truck, Walmart semitrailer and 2022 Kia Forte. According to investigators, all three vehicles were driving westbound in the outer lane of I-4 when the crash happened at about 5:14 a.m.
ORLANDO, FL

