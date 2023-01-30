ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Timbers midfielder David Ayala undergoes successful knee surgery

Midfielder David Ayala underwent a successful arthroscopic debridement surgery on his right knee. The procedure was performed by Dr. Rich Edelson in Portland. The midfielder’s timeline for return is approximately two months. Ayala will conduct his rehabilitation with the Timbers sports medicine staff at Providence Park and at the Providence Sports Care Center.
