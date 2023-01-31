Read full article on original website
News Now Warsaw
Author Dr. Kary Oberbrunner to Speak at Grace College
WINONA LAKE — Bestselling author Dr. Kary Oberbrunner will be on campus at Grace College for two days in February. At 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13, he will co-host a presentation with author Michelle Weidenbenner on cutting-edge trends in the publishing industry at the Grace College Morgan Library. The...
News Now Warsaw
County looking into significant sedimentation on Lake Wawasee
WARSAW — A consulting firm working with Wawasee Area Conservancy Foundation has identified a dramatic increase in sedimentation on the east side of Indiana’s biggest natural lake. Jerry Sweeten, a former Manchester College professor of biology who owns a consulting firm specializing in lake quality, spoke to the...
News Now Warsaw
Co-founder of The Onion speaker at PFW on Feb. 16
FORT WAYNE — Scott Dikkers, co-founder of the iconic comedy empire The Onion, is the next speaker for this season’s Omnibus Speaker Series at Purdue University Fort Wayne. Dikkers’ presentation, “The Funny Story behind the Funny Stories” will be held on Feb. 16 at 7:30 p.m. in Auer Performance Hall on the PFW campus.
News Now Warsaw
Parrett retires after 24 years with Warsaw-Wayne Fire Territory
WARSAW — After four years of volunteer service and about 20 years as a full-time firefighter, Fred Parrett decided to retire from the Warsaw-Wayne Fire Territory. On Monday evening, a retirement party for Parrett, 53, was held at WWFT station No. 3 in his honor, with many of his friends, family and co-workers there to wish him well.
News Now Warsaw
Boat show in Fort Wayne returns Feb. 9-12
FORT WAYNE — There are many good reasons to check out the upcoming boat show in Fort Wayne. You’ll find more than 60 exhibitors, including 20 Marine Dealers from Indiana and Michigan at the Fort Wayne Boat Show and Sale, which runs from Feb. 9-12 at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum.
News Now Warsaw
Panel discussion at Grace College will look at Black Panther movie
WINONA LAKE — Grace College will host a panel discussion connected to Black History month, and the public is invited to attend. The panel discussion, “The Black Panther Franchise: Love, Solidarity, Critique,” on Thursday, Feb. 9 at 7 p.m. in Westminster East Banquet Hall. Dr. Jared Burkholder,...
News Now Warsaw
Goshen eyes updating stretch of RR tracks as a ‘quiet zone’
WARSAW — One of the most densely populated stretches of the railroad tracks that cross through Goshen will eventually become much quieter. The Marion Rail Line, along 9th Street in Goshen, is on its way to becoming a “quiet zone.”. “For public crossings, the railroads always sound their...
News Now Warsaw
Fundraisers announced for student athlete suffering from cancer
WINONA LAKE — Grace’s men’s basketball team is rallying the community behind freshman Hagen Knepp who has been diagnosed with cancer. The Lancers are hosting their annual Hoops for Hope game on Wednesday in order to raise funds for Knepp. Knepp, a freshman on Grace’s squad, was...
News Now Warsaw
Cat House transition complete; New AWL website will launch soon
WARSAW – The folks at Animal Welfare League are taking two more steps forward this week. First off, the animal shelter on U.S. 30 near Pierceton, finished moving cats into the new Cat House, a separate building to the north of the office. The move was required to put...
News Now Warsaw
Mentone mulls 28% hike in monthly water rate
MENTONE — Mentone Town Council is considering a rate hike for its water utility. Council heard an update from Baker Tily this week that proposed a 28 percent increase, according to clerk-treasurer Amanda Yaprak. Most residential customers currently pay about $27 a month, but that could rise to $35...
News Now Warsaw
Fee hikes approved for Kosciusko County Health Department’s services
WARSAW — Fees are going up for numerous services at Kosciusko County’s Health Department. It’s been ten years since rates were adjusted and county health administrator Bob Weaver said fees in other surrounding counties are, in some cases, much, much higher. An increase is needed to help...
News Now Warsaw
Toll Road Installs another wrong way driver detection system
SOUTH BEND — The Indiana Toll Road has installed the fourth in a series of its Wrong Way Driver detection systems. The system tracks wrong-way drivers, lets them correct themselves, and warns other drivers. The fourth detection system is located near East Chicago. In 2022, 95 drivers were alerted...
News Now Warsaw
Warsaw man faces charges after two killed in traffic accident
FORT WAYNE — The man police say is responsible for killing two people in a drunk driving accident had his initial court hearing Monday. Trevor M. Bradley, 33, of Warsaw, is charged with two felony counts of causing death while operating a motor vehicle after Bradley was involved with a crash that killed 40-year-old Laine C. Arvey and 49-year-old Matthew P. Tustison near Arcola and Yellow River roads back on January 15.
